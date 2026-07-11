How the Mets already won the trade deadline without lifting a finger

The Mets have multiple high-value players on expiring contracts and under club control, but few other teams are expected to sell.

Many struggling MLB teams are suddenly turning their seasons around, leaving the Mets as one of the few clear-cut sellers.

It goes without saying that this season has been a catastrophic failure for the New York Mets. They began the year with legitimate postseason aspirations and yet, after Friday's loss, have a 40-55 record, the third-worst in the National League and the fifth-worst in the majors. Considering how they've played, barring a significant and immediate winning streak, they're going to be sellers at this year's trade deadline.

The Mets haven't done any selling beyond moving David Peterson (who had already lost his rotation spot and had an ERA well over 6.00) to the Chicago Cubs, and yet, they might've already won the trade deadline based on what's going on around the league. Here's how.

Many struggling MLB teams are suddenly turning their seasons around

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Remember when Tarik Skubal was seen as a near lock to get traded? You can argue that the Detroit Tigers should move him since they're unlikely to re-sign him in the offseason, but they're 2.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot and only 4.5 games back in the AL Central. They've gone 22-12 since June 1 and have won nine of their last 10. Are they really going to trade him when they're playing this well and are as close to the playoffs as they are?

The Boston Red Sox were seemingly out of contention, but they've won seven in a row and 12 of their last 14 to pull to within 1.5 games of the third Wild Card spot. Are we sure guys like Sonny Gray and Aroldis Chapman will be on the move?

The Minnesota Twins have guys like Byron Buxton and Joe Ryan who are dream trade candidates for many contenders, yet they're just 1.0 game back of the third Wild Card spot and 3.0 games back in the AL Central. They also just parted with a prospect to acquire Tommy Nance, a veteran reliever to help their bullpen. Are we sure they'll be selling?

The Miami Marlins have been MLB's hottest team since the start of June, and are tied for the second Wild Card spot in the NL. It's already been reported that Sandy Alcantara isn't going anywhere and the team plans to buy. Things can change, but as of now, we can mark them off as sellers.

Even teams like the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays are doing enough to hang around in the Wild Card race, allowing them to, at the very least, hold onto their best rentals to try and squeak into the postseason.

Many of MLB's clear-cut sellers don't have much to sell

Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colorado Rockies are going to sell, but who do they have that'll move the needle? Unless they move high-end controllable pieces like Hunter Goodman, Mickey Moniak or Jake McCarthy, which is possible but probably unlikely, who is their best trade candidate?

The San Francisco Giants will try to move veterans like Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman, but all three of these players are on less-than-desirable contracts. Sure, they'll move Robbie Ray and Luis Arraez, both of whom are on expiring contracts, but that's about it.

It's already been reported that Arte Moreno has no desire to move players like Reid Detmers, Jose Soriano and Jo Adell, so the Los Angeles Angels don't have much to offer. And unless the Kansas City Royals soften their stance on veterans Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo, they don't have much to sell either.

The Mets, on the other hand, have a ton of players they can conceivably trade.

Mets are the perfect blend of a clear-cut seller with a lot to sell

New York Mets pitcher Brooks Raley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets are 15.0 games back in the NL East and 12.0 games back in the Wild Card race. They have not been able to string together a long winning streak all season. They're going to be sellers, and they have a lot of players they can conceivably move.

Freddy Peralta is the most obvious one, as he's on an expiring contract. Sure, he hasn't pitched particularly well, but he's making just $8 million and the track record speaks for itself. The Mets are going to do pretty well in a Peralta trade, and having Skubal and Ryan off the block should only help their cause.

Left-handed relievers Brooks Raley and A.J. Minter are on expiring contracts as well, making them likely to go. Both are having tremendous seasons and are battle-tested. You can only get so much for relievers on expiring deals, but with Aroldis Chapman looking less likely to get moved, the Mets should do well here, too.

Clay Holmes has a $12 million player option that he'll likely be declining at the end of the season. Now, it's been rumored that Holmes and the Mets are both open to an extension that'd keep the right-hander in New York, and he's currently on the IL working his way back from a fractured fibula, so it's far from a guarantee that he's dealt. However, since he'll be back sometime in August and was pitching extremely well prior to his injury, he should command a fairly hefty return, especially given the lack of alternatives.

Even Luis Robert Jr. and Tyrone Taylor, right-handed hitting outfielders who can hit free agency this offseason, could prove to have some value. Both Robert and Taylor are excellent defenders with a ton of speed. Taylor has even swung the bat well since returning from the IL, and Robert is making his way back from an injury of his own. Without many right-handed hitters expected to be available, perhaps they'll have more value than expected.

The Mets could choose to trade players under club control beyond 2026 like Luke Weaver, Huascar Brazoban and Francisco Alvarez, to name a few. They wouldn't do this without a very strong return, as the goal is still to be competitive in 2027, but without many other selling teams, who knows what kind of offers are out there? Weaver and Brazoban are both having fantastic years, and Alvarez's right-handed power bat can help contenders.

Perhaps the lack of options out there will lead to a team being desperate enough to trade for Bo Bichette, even with his massive contract in mind. Perhaps a team will be desperate enough to trade for Sean Manaea, who has pitched much better of late, despite his contract.

The Mets are not trading Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, or their valuable younger players, but not only do they have pieces contending teams would want, but there just aren't many sellers out there. This reality should help the Mets restock a farm system that's plummeted in the rankings this season, and provide a small silver lining to what's been a brutal year.

More MLB news and analysis: