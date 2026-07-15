MLB All-Star Game 2026 prize money: How much do the winners receive?

One player’s contract includes a significant payout that could make this All-Star appearance especially lucrative.

While the game itself has a modest financial prize, other bonuses tied to fan voting and individual contracts add real value.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park offers more than just bragging rights for the players.

The MLB All-Star Game, also known fondly as the Midsummer Classic, is a staple of summer sports — a chance to watch the greatest in the game compete on primetime television. This year's game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. While the All-Star Game no longer determines which league hosts the World Series, there is still plenty at stake: both financially and in terms of bragging rights.

Most of these players are not here for the money. The majority of All-Stars are veterans on lucrative long-term contracts. For the few on rookie-scale, pre-arbitration deals, however, it's a not-insignificant chunk of change.

How much money does the MLB All-Star Game winner receive?

MLB All-Star Game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there is no designated payout for the All-Star victors, the winners split an $800,000 bonus — roughly $25,000 each — last year, per WGN TV. Presumably it's a similar setup this season.

The Home Run Derby was the real money-maker, however, as champion Jordan Walker received a $1 million payout. That's more than his sub-$800,000 salary, which means he made legitimately life-changing money as a result of out-slugging Kyle Schwarber on Monday night.

The real financial edge for players typically comes from either fan voting or pre-negotiated All-Star bonuses with their respective teams.

Are there any other All-Star bonuses?

Mike Trout, Bobby Witt Jr., Shea Langeliers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is additional cash paid to those who rank well in fan-voting, according to Marca. The highest vote-getter at each position receives the biggest payout, naturally, while second- and third-place finishers at every position are also rewarded.

Fan Voting Rank by Position Payout First Place $15,000 Second Place $5,000 Third Place $2,500

That means 18 total All-Stars — the nine positional starters for each league — received $15,000. Notably, those payouts are tied to Phase 1 of MLB All-Star voting. That means the final tallies are not necessarily aligned with the cash prize.

So, while the financial benefits of winning the game are limited, there is an extra incentive for your fans to show up and cast votes ahead of time.

There are also All-Star bonuses in a lot of contracts. While those details vary player-to-player, individual accolades can net a star extra compensation if teams and agents negotiate it into their contract ahead of time.

Mets outfielder Juan Soto has a $100,000 All-Star bonus, making him the largest beneficiary of his appearance (in addition to the $15,000 he received for finishing at the top of his position in fan voting). Several other stars, including Dylan Cease, Bryce Harper and Adley Rutschman, have $50,000 bonuses. Spotrac published the full list.