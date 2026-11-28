MLB's collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, which means the lockout will go into effect on Dec. 2. Based on the current reporting, it sure feels like we could be in for a long layoff. That could empower certain teams to operate with greater urgency in the coming days, as free agents continue to fly off the board.

Let's dive into the latest MLB rumors, with new information on the St. Louis Cardinals' plans, Seiya Suzuki's free agency sweepstakes and a potential Los Angeles Dodgers trade.

Cardinals targeting 'middle tier' of free-agent pitching market

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a quiet offseason in St. Louis, but president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom is not completely asleep at the wheel.

"(The Cardinals) are engaging in the middle tier of the starting-pitching market, team sources say, and remain focused on landing a veteran starter on a one- or two-year deal, similar to what they did with Dustin May last year," writes The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Katie Woo and Will Sammon.

This comes as no surprise; Bloom worked very diligently to offload bad money last winter and embrace a rebuild. While the Cardinals appear to be ahead of schedule, their "estimated competitive window" does not open until 2028. If St. Louis can add even a decent mid-rotation arm, it would go a long way — especially with all the talent coming up through their minor league pipeline. Just don't get your hopes up.

"But according to multiple league sources, the Cardinals might find it difficult to land a starter when they do not appear to be operating as aggressively or urgently as other clubs," The Athletic adds.

St. Louis appears comfortable on its current trajectory. It would seem the goal is to avoid overcommitting to a free agent and maintain flexibility heading into an protracted lockout. If the Cardinals can't land a starter, The Athletic expects St. Louis to instead focus on improving a bullpen that finished 20th in collective ERA (4.40) last season.

Four teams emerge as Seiya Suzuki finalists

Seiya Suzuki - Chicago Cubs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Free-agent outfielder Seiya Suzuki has whittled his options down to four teams, per Japanese outlet Sanspo: San Diego, Toronto, Philadelphia and Seattle. Apparently, if all terms were equal, he prefers the Padres, a team Suzuki considered joining five years ago when he was initially posted to free agency from Japan.

It seems that Suzuki prefers the west coast and the Padres are desperate to stabilize their offense, which fluctuated wildly during the 2026 campaign. Toronto has the financial edge, while Philadelphia probably has the most dire need. The Mariners are a bit of a wild card, but the west coast location could give them an edge — plus their long history with Japanese stars and a lineup needing reinforcements.

This is not reporting, just speculation, but it sure feels like the Padres have the momentum here. Suzuki allegedly wants more than the $120 million his replacement, Teruaki Sato, received from the Cubs. San Diego has new ownership, which has expressed a desire to compete. It helps that the Padres were the only team to meaningfully challenge Milwaukee in the postseason. They are close enough to contention that Suzuki might legitimately move the needle.

Dodgers exploring the Teoscar Hernandez trade market

Teoscar Hernandez - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers are open for business, specifically when it comes to trading 34-year-old outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

"The Dodgers could also continue exploring the trade market, specifically to find a new team for Teoscar Hernandez," reports The Athletic. "They don’t need to trade him, especially if a lockout prohibits their ability to work with Josue De Paula this winter. But floating Hernandez, who is owed $17.5 million as he enters his final year under contract, makes sense for a team looking to add more youth to its lineup without overhauling its roster."

Hernandez is on a modest expiring contract, with a $15 million club option for 2028 that gives potential suitors more control, and more optionality, in a deal. The Dodgers are ready to turn right field over to top prospect Josue De Paula, while their other talented farmhands — Mike Sirota, Eduardo Quintero, James Tibbs III — will force their way into the outfield equation eventually, too.

Last season was a struggle for Hernandez, but plenty of contenders need a right-handed slugger. He cranked 16 homers with a .759 OPS; his defense has declined significantly, but as a short-term rental, Hernandez ought to garner attention from the likes of Philadelphia, San Diego, Seattle, Toronto and Chicago. Basically, he is a potential backup plan for teams that miss out on Suzuki or Randy Arozarena in free agency.