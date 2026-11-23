The MLB offseason officially began a few weeks ago, but it feels like it really started on Sunday, as the best free agent available by far, Tarik Skubal, signed a nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets. The Mets got the ace they've been lacking for years, and now, the floodgates should open, especially with a lockout expected to begin in just a little over one week.

With that being said, here's a look at the latest rumors involving Skubal fallout and a trade update.

Dodgers did not offer Tarik Skubal a contract

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets always made sense for Skubal given their need for an ace and Steve Cohen's money, but the Los Angeles Dodgers have always had an inevitable feel to them. In the past, when they've really wanted a star free agent, they've gotten that player. From Shohei Ohtani to Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Kyle Tucker (the list goes on), Andrew Friedman and Co. have had a near 100 percent hit rate in recent years when it comes to signing stars they want, which makes the fact that they reportedly didn't even offer Skubal, a pitcher they traded for and absolutely wanted to re-sign, a contract in the end even more jarring.

"The Dodgers, who sought a short-term commitment with Skubal, did not wind up submitting a formal offer to keep him, according to a league source," The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya wrote. "The source spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private negotiations. ESPN first reported that the Dodgers didn’t make an offer."

The Dodgers wanted Skubal, but were only comfortable signing him to a short-term deal, and this makes sense from their point of view. They have a ton of money tied up in long-term deals, and even beyond the threat of a salary cap, owner Mark Walter is having some financial troubles of his own. Adding another $400+ million contract on their books never felt likely, so once the Mets showed a willingness to go to that level, the Dodgers were seemingly out of the running.

Blue Jays offer over $400 million for Tarik Skubal

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A team that was willing to go to those extreme lengths for Skubal, though, was the Toronto Blue Jays, who, according to The Athletic's Mitch Bannon, offered Skubal over $400 million over the same nine years.

"The Blue Jays’ offer was nine years and a little over $400 million, according to sources familiar with Toronto’s negotiations who were granted anonymity in exchange for their candor," Bannon wrote.

I know what Blue Jays fans are thinking: they finished in second yet again for a superstar free agent. While true, there're a couple of things worth noting. First, they were outbid. Skubal didn't spurn the Jays for the Mets; New York simply offered him more money, so there's nothing to be ashamed of. Second, the Jays were willing to offer him over $400 million. That's a ton of money.

This goes to show that even while they came up short in their Skubal pursuit, they should have plenty of money to spend on improving their roster in other ways. If they pivot correctly (signing a lesser starting pitcher but also adding multiple bats), the Jays might even be better off for their whiff.

Giants could use Logan Webb to free themselves of a bad contract

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A player to watch on the trade market is Logan Webb, whom FanSided's Robert Murray reported that the San Francisco Giants were willing to listen to offers for. It was assumed that the Giants would trade Webb for a crazy prospect haul, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today raised a different possibility for what they might look to accomplish in a Webb trade.

"Yet, as several executives pointed out, their best chance at moving one of their bloated contracts like Willy Adames, Matt Chapman or even Rafael Devers, would be to include Webb in the deal," Nightengale wrote. "It’s doubtful they could pull off such a deal before the lockout, but could certainly line something up for when the lockout ends."

This is interesting, and not a path I would fully be on board with. On one hand, I understand how bad the contracts the Giants are on the hook for involving Willy Adames, Matt Chapman and even Rafael Devers are. Getting off of one of them would be a dream scenario. Using Webb to do so doesn't feel like the best use of their most valuable asset, though.

Webb, MLB's leader in innings pitched by almost 40 full innings since the start of the 2022 season, would net the Giants a haul if moved by himself. Attaching him to a bloated contract might rid the Giants of a bad contract (which can be especially valuable in a salary cap world), but it'd also significantly lessen the return the Giants would get. We saw the Boston Red Sox attach David Price's bloated contract in the deal that sent Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, and their return, as a result, proved to be horrifically bad.

The Giants would be better off trading Webb by himself, securing a haul, and figuring out what to do with their bad contracts from there. It remains to be seen whether Buster Posey will go down that road, though.