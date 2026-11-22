With the MLB lockout rapidly approaching, free agency should be picking up steam at any moment. From Dustin May and Jake Bauers signing big deals to Maikel Garcia being traded, the offseason has been active, and things should only get crazier once Tarik Skubal and other marquee free agents decide what to do.

The latest MLB rumors don't cover Skubal's free agency, but they cover other high-end players available both on the open market and via trade. Let's dive in.

Why Freddy Peralta isn't the perfect Cubs starting pitcher target

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An argument can be made that the best fit on paper for the Chicago Cubs this offseason is Freddy Peralta. He's thrown at least 165 innings in each of the last four seasons, has a relationship with Craig Counsell, is very familiar with the NL Central, and finished strongly after a rough start to his 2026 campaign. He wouldn't even cost draft picks and international bonus money to sign, since he was ineligible to receive the qualifying offer. Peralta seemingly checks a lot of boxes, yet The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma notes that Chicago could look to prioritize someone else.

"But Peralta’s strikeout rate has not returned to 2025-or-prior levels, a concern for the Cubs," Sharma wrote. "In fact, it dropped after the New York Mets traded him, from 22.1 percent to 19.7 percent. The Rays have a great reputation for their work with pitchers, and if they couldn’t get Peralta back to his elite swing-and-miss ways, it may not be a smart bet for the Cubs."

This makes a lot of sense. While Peralta's ERA with the Rays was much better than his first half of the year with the Mets, there's reason to believe he was more lucky than good. For example, his .235 regular season BAbip was 80 points lower than his .315 mark with New York, and substantially lower than the league average of roughly .300. This happened despite Peralta posting a career-low strikeout rate in Tampa Bay, making it even harder to believe he suddenly turned a corner.

And to top it off, Peralta has never been one to generate many ground balls. That isn't a bad thing, but given the Cubs' outstanding infield defense and how the ball can fly out of Wrigley Field on any given day, Chicago might prefer a pitcher who relies on getting ground ball outs more than Peralta does. Peralta wouldn't be a bad signing, price dependent, but given his deficiencies, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Cubs prioritize other starters.

Giants would need a haul to trade Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco Giants had a season to forget in 2026, and could look to trade Logan Webb as a result. FanSided's Robert Murray reported on Saturday that they're open to listening to offers for the right-hander, and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon revealed what the Giants would look for in a hypothetical Webb deal.

"San Francisco would want a “very strong return” for Webb, according to a person briefed on the team’s plans who was not authorized to discuss trade conversations publicly. And while a number of clubs are desperate to add starting pitching, some rival executives are skeptical the Giants will get their price."

The Giants' asking price is so high, per Rosenthal and Sammon, that some rival executives are skeptical that their demands will be met. The Giants asking for a ton makes a lot of sense. Despite making only 27 starts in 2026, Webb has thrown nearly 40 more innings than anybody else in the majors since the start of the 2022 season, and he has a rock-solid 3.40 ERA in that span. He's coming off a rough 2026 ERA-wise, but his FIP (3.45) was nearly a run lower than his 4.31 ERA.

Webb is as reliable as any starter when it comes to giving productive innings every five days, and he's making an average of $23.5 million over the next two seasons, which is incredibly affordable for a bona fide ace. He's the best starter not named Tarik Skubal known to be available, so if the Giants trade him (and it's a big if), they'll receive a haul.

Ty France free agency asking price revealed

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest position player signing of free agency thus far saw Jake Bauers sign a four-year, $58 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. That deal makes some sense given Bauers' outstanding 2026 season, but it's hard to overlook the fact that he was nothing more than a replacement-level player at best entering the year. Ty France is in somewhat of a similar boat, having a sub-.700 OPS with a combined 1.3 bWAR before breaking out in 2026 to the tune of an .865 OPS and 4.5 bWAR with the San Diego Padres. Now, France is looking to cash in, per Rosenthal and Sammon.

"Ty France is aiming for a three-year contract with an annual average value between the $14.5 million in the Jake Bauers deal earlier this month and the $20 million AAV from Jorge Polanco’s pact last offseason, people familiar with the first baseman’s market said. France is not asking for more than Bauers’ four-year, $58 million contract from the Boston Red Sox," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote.

France isn't looking for the four years that Bauers got, but he's looking for an AAV that's as good, if not better than Bauers'. It'll be interesting to see if he'll get that. France is the clear-cut best first baseman available now with Bauers off the board, and in addition to his improved bat, he won a Gold Glove award at first base, which can come in handy too.