The MLB lockout will take effect at midnight on Dec. 2, which means free agency — at least this initial bee-line sprint — is nearing its end. Those without a deal before 12 a.m. ET next Wednesday will need to wait weeks, if not months, until a new collective bargaining agreement is struck. The uncertainty around a potential salary cap (and salary floor) continues to underscore every move that's made.

Let's dive into the latest happenings and rumblings from around MLB, as teams are both hurried and worried by what's on the horizon.

Yankees came up way short in Adrian Morejon sweepstakes

Adrian Morejon - San Diego Padres | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a quiet offseason so far in the Bronx. The New York Yankees' reported top target, lefty reliever Adrian Morejon, landed with division rival Toronto on a record-setting $115 million contract. The Blue Jays also poached Jazz Chisholm Jr., while New York's Morejon fallback plan — lefty reliever Alex Vesia — signed with the Mets instead. It sure feels like the Yankees, of all teams, are being priced out of the marketplace. What a strange world it is.

On the Morejon front, New York offered $100 million over five years, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. That's $15 million short of Toronto's offer, with the Padres and White Sox mentioned as other finalists

Toronto has a ton of spending power and the motivation to improve a roster that dramatically underperformed in 2026. Still, it's hard to square our perception of the Yankees historically — as the Big Brother organization that consistently poaches stars from lesser markets — with what's happening at present. The Yankees will still attract stars; the roster is also strong enough to contend as is. But it's still weird to see New York look so helpless when bidding against a division rival and the other Big Apple team. Times are a-changin'.

Dodgers undecided on Shohei Ohtani's two-way future

Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani remain undecided on his future as a two-way star, according to the four-time MVP's recent comments to Japanese media (h/t Bleacher Report).

"I wonder about that," Ohtani said, per Orange County Register. "It's a decision the team will make so it's not something that can be decided solely on my own. We have already discussed some aspects of it. It's not that there's only one option but rather that we will continue the conversation with several plans in mind. Unfortunately, we won't be able to do that once the lockout period begins. But I think the question of when and how to proceed with that will be an ongoing discussion going forward."

The note on the lockout is important. Once it takes effect on Dec. 2, the Dodgers and Ohtani will be unable to communicate — and therefore unable to formulate an effective game plan for this winter heading into next spring. So, unless Ohtani and L.A. can get on the same page and nail down his regimen in the next couple days, both star and team could be flying blind a while.

Ohtani was brilliant on the mound last season, with a 1.79 ERA and 2.61 FIP, but injuries limited him to 14 starts and 85.2 innings. And, while he still produced as a hitter, he suffered perhaps the worst slump of his career in late September and early October. He was completely overmatched by the Brewers' pitching staff in the NLCS, which is an odd statement to make about arguably the single greatest hitter of his generation.

Whether the Dodgers decide to manage Ohtani's workload as a pitcher (he was already on a pretty strict pitch count last season) or abandon the two-way designation entirely, this could be a decision that has profound ripple effects for L.A., both next season and beyond. If Ohtani becomes an aging DH making $70 million per year, that is less than ideal. Then again, so would sacrificing his offensive production, only for him to suffer another year of setbacks on the mound. The Dodgers and Ohtani are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Nationals open to trading Dylan Crews for pitching

Dylan Crews - Washington Nationals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Washington Nationals have their starting outfield in James Wood, Daylen Lile and Jacob Young, which could mean former top prospect Dylan Crews — still just 24 years old, with less than two years of MLB service time under is belt — is available in trade talks, per The Athletic's Spencer Nusbaum.

To quote one rival executive in the report, "if teams are going to catch (Washington's) attention on any of their position players, it’s going to (cost) young, controllable starting pitching."

The Nationals missed out on top free agent targets like Chisholm Jr. and Kris Bubic, which is hardly a surprise given their recent track record of expenditures. That said, Washington finished sixth in MLB with 210 home runs last season. The lineup can compete; it's the rotation and especially the bullpen that need major work done.

Crews has not lived up to the legendary hype he generated at LSU, nor as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He finished last season with 13 homers and 12 stolen bases, but only hit .223 with a .663 OPS and 82 wRC+. He's an excellent defender and base-runner, and the underlying metrics provide some grounds for optimism, however. So he's a smart buy-low candidate, especially for an organization that feels good about its player development staff.