MLB standings by remaining strength of schedule: Phillies and Braves will be tested

It's Labor Day, which means we have three weeks left in the MLB season. The standings are a jumble right now, especially in the American League, where several sub-.500 teams still have a realistic shot at cracking the postseason.

One of the most important factors in determining the final 12-team field for October: strength of schedule. The quality of your favorite team's opponents could make or break their sprint to the finish line. Let's dive in.

AL East standings by strength of schedule

Junior Caminero - Tampa Bay Rays | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Strength of Schedule (MLB Rank) Current Record Tampa Bay Rays .530 (7th) 85-58 Baltimore Orioles .523 (8th) 69-75 Boston Red Sox .497 (16th) 79-65 New York Yankees .492 (18th) 81-62 Toronto Blue Jays .464 (27th) 72-72

The Rays enter the final stretch with a four-game lead over the Yankees for the top spot in the division and the American League's No. 1 overall seed. It won't be smooth sailing to the finish line, however, as Tampa faces a stiff schedule with a buckling rotation. Tampa has long felt vulnerable, but their excellence has not wavered all season. They can't let their foot off the gas pedal now.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays find themselves in a favorable position, with a cupcake-laden schedule and a lineup that's starting to catch fire. If Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can finally tap into his natural power, with Alejandro Kirk on a tear and Dylan Cease putting the finishing touches on his Cy Young campaign, Toronto poses a real threat to Cleveland for the final AL Wild Card spot. The Guardians currently hold a precarious one-game lead.

AL Central standings by strength of schedule

Bobby Witt Jr. - Kansas City Royals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Strength of Schedule (MLB Rank) Current Record Kansas City Royals .518 (9th) 64-80 Cleveland Guardians .478 (21st) 73-71 Detroit Tigers .476 (22nd) 65-78 Chicago White Sox .464 (28th) 75-68 Minnesota Twins .463 (29th) 68-75

The Royals caught fire in August, but early September has delivered a sobering dose of reality. Kansas City just is not competitive this season and their difficult remaining schedule won't ease their transition into a critical offseason — one that could feature major changes up and down the organizational chart.

Chicago currently holds a 2.5-game lead over Cleveland for the AL Central lead and the No. 2 seed. The White Sox have spent the majority of this season in the driver's seat, but the Guardians have built momentum after a productive trade deadline. The Southsiders are virtually unproven and their rotation is a mess, so these final weeks could prove to be quite the challenge. Cleveland has been in this position before and thrived under pressure.

AL West standings by strength of schedule

Yordan Álvarez - Houston Astros | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Strength of Schedule (MLB Rank) Current Record Houston Astros .505 (14th) 73-71 Athletics .499 (15th) 57-87 Texas Rangers .495 (17th) 71-73 Los Angeles Angels .473 (25th) 54-89 Seattle Mariners .416 (30th) 67-77

The Astros and Rangers are neck-and-neck as we barrel toward the finish line. Houston has more momentum, led by the MVP favorite Yordan Álvarez. That roster also has a ton of experience to draw on, but Texas is only a few years removed from a World Series run and is equipped with a much deeper pitching staff. So, things could get interesting.

Seattle is the story here, however. The Mariners have the easiest schedule and the best roster on paper, but one year after a gut-wrenching Game 7 loss in the ALCS, their postseason hopes are hanging on by a thread. No team has failed to meet the moment more frequently than Seattle this season. It does not feel like a late-September turnaround is in the cards, even with the deck stacked in their favor.

NL East standings by strength of schedule

Joe Mack - Miami Marlins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Strength of Schedule (MLB Rank) Current Record Miami Marlins .544 (2nd) 72-72 Philadelphia Phillies .540 (3rd) 80-63 Atlanta Braves .536 (5th) 85-58 New York Mets .512 (12th) 65-78 Washington Nationals .474 (24th) 67-78

The Marlins are still within striking distance of the final Wild Card spot, currently four games behind sixth-place Arizona in the National League standings. Unfortunately, the schedule does them no favors. Miami finished incredibly strong last season and their young roster has a ton of spunk, but it feels like the Fish are a year or two away from breaking through.

It will be equally tough sledding for the Phillies and Braves, with the latter holding a five-game lead in the division race. Atlanta has already taken two of four at Citizens Bank Park, with a chance to win a third this afternoon. The Braves are strong frontrunners at this point, while the Phillies are probably more focused on winning home-field advantage for a potential Wild Card showdown with the Chicago Cubs, who currently hold a half-game lead in the standings.

NL Central standings by strength of schedule

Elly De La Cruz - Cincinnati Reds | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Strength of Schedule (MLB Rank) Current Record Cincinnati Reds .580 (1st) 69-74 Chicago Cubs .538 (4th) 81-63 Pittsburgh Pirates .516 (10th) 71-73 Milwaukee Brewers .513 (11th) 88-56 St. Louis Cardinals .485 (20th) 72-72

Cincinnati is not mathematically eliminated, but the last few months have been brutal on the Reds. Now faced with MLB's hardest remaining schedule, it's probably safe to scratch Cincinnati off the list of postseason hopefuls.

The Cubs won't catch the Brewers, even if Pete Crow-Armstrong looks Mickey Mantle-esque right now, to quote The Ringer's Sean Fennessey. Chicago has a half-game lead over Philadelphia for the final Wild Card spot with a marginally harder schedule to finish out the year. That race could prove extremely consequential, as there's a strong case for Chicago and Philadelphia as the Dodgers' top challengers for the NL pennant.

NL West standings by strength of schedule

Rafael Devers - San Francisco Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Strength of Schedule (MLB Rank) Current Record San Francisco Giants .534 (6th) 59-85 Colorado Rockies .511 (13th) 55-88 Arizona Diamondbacks .485 (19th) 76-68 San Diego Padres .476 (23rd) 75-68 Los Angeles Dodgers .469 (26th) 86-57

A brutal Giants season promises an unforgiving and unceremonious end, even if Rafael Devers is looking more like himself of late. Devers may help San Francisco fans carry some optimism into 2027, but their offseason promises seismic changes as Buster Posey attempts to unfurl this tangled mess of a roster.

The Dodgers will cruise to a division win. The question is which seed L.A. occupies, as the Dodgers are currently 1.5 games behind first-place Milwaukee and 2.5 games ahead of third-place Atlanta. The schedule certainly aligns in L.A.'s favor, as the Braves and Brewers both face difficult paths to the finish line. If the Dodgers can secure permanent home-field advantage, it will be hard to bet against them come October. As for the Diamondbacks and Padres, only a half-game separates them for the final NL Wild Card spot. That race could go down to the wire.