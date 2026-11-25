With less than a week until the MLB lockout, teams and free agents alike are scrambling to get their finances in order. We've already seen huge multi-year deals for Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, Trevor Rogers and Kaima Taira, among others. The top of the pitching market has dried up quickly.

Several teams are still in desperate need of a pitcher (or several pitchers) to strengthen their outlook for 2027 and beyond. Let's try to come up with the best remaining fit for each of those pitching-needy clubs.

Atlanta Braves

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Perfect fit: Kevin Gausman

The Atlanta Braves will hope for better injury luck next season, with Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach and A.J. Smith-Shawver all expected to rejoin the rotation eventually. Any progress from the likes of J.R. Ritchie and Owen Murphy could transform Atlanta's pitching depth from a concern into a legitimate strength.

That said, the Braves are too smart to only "hope for better injury luck" after the past couple seasons, especially when their top ace is a 37-year-old with multiple elbow issues on his ledger. Kevin Gausman struggled to a 4.51 ERA last season, but he eclipsed 170 innings pitched for the fifth straight campaign. He is a proper workhorse, and the 35-year-old has gas left in the tank. His splitter remains filthy; Gausman's command and ability to induce chase has not slipped much at all. He's a great stabilizer for a team that needs just that.

San Francisco Giants

Hiromi Itoh - Japan | USA TODAY Sports

Perfect fit: Hiromi Itoh

The San Francisco Giants hold a natural recruitment edge when it comes to Japanese free agents in particular: the West Coast. Hiromi Itoh has already visited Chicago and could very well look eastward, but the Giants need bullets in the rotation — and, ideally, a pitcher who can contribute on a longer-term basis. Itoh is still smack in the middle of his prime at 29 years old; he is a year removed from winning the Sawamura Award, with is Japan's Cy Young equivalent.

Itoh should come cheaper than fellow countryman Kaima Taira, who just signed a five-year, $80 million contract with Toronto. Taira is two years younger with more explosive upside, so how about something like three years and $40-50 million for Itoh? He has elite command and a durable track record, with some likening him to a right-handed Shota Imanaga.

San Diego Padres

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Perfect fit: Michael King

A wise man once said: "Run it back." While the San Diego Padres need to do more than run it back with Michael King, a reunion couldn't be more logical for both sides. King has consistently found a higher gear since arriving in San Diego and he's coming off a brilliant postseason.

There are admittedly some troubling metrics under the hood, but King has been nothing if not consistent in recent years. He is the only proven No. 1-type ace on the market and San Diego lacks the trade assets to find a comparable talent on the trade market. Since new ownership seems so willing to spend money, the Padres should commit all their resources to keeping King around.

St. Louis Cardinals

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Perfect fit: Reid Detmers

The St. Louis Cardinals were a popular sleeper for the top non-Skubal free agents, but the Cardinals are probably better served scouring the trade market. Reid Detmers has two more years of arbitration and he's widely viewed as an ascending star. The Cardinals have a ton of pitching talent coming through the pipeline, but the big-league roster lacks a proven frontline starter to light the way.

Detmers is just that. The Cardinals' farm system is deep enough to sacrifice a few premium trade chips without completely mortgaging the future. Chaim Bloom has foscued on building a young, upstart roster while maintaining flexibility. Detmers very much fits that timeline.

Chicago White Sox

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Perfect fit: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta is the best starting pitcher left in free agency. The main concerns are injury-related, as he was limited to just eight starts last season. Five straight years of 140-plus innings pitched should help assuage some of those concerns, however, for a Chicago White Sox team in desperate need of frontline talent.

Pivetta was electric in limited exposure last season, with a 2.86 ERA and 2.21 FIP in 34.2 innings. The metrics under the hood back it up; Pivetta hammers the zone with a top-notch fastball and plays off of it with a befuddling curveball. His strikeout-to-walk ratio is elite. He's on the older side, so recent injuries carry more weight, but if the White Sox can get a healthy campaign out of Pivetta, it'd be a total game-changer.

Chicago Cubs

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Perfect fit: Nick Martinez

The Chicago Cubs already made their big splash with the Trevor Rogers signing, a great value add for the best non-Skubal pitcher in free agency. The North Siders will now hope for better health from Justin Steele, Cade Horton, Ben Brown and Edward Cabrera. The Cubs don't really lack depth so much as dependability. Nick Martinez could be an optimal target given his track record in a swingman role, moving effortlessly between starter and reliever.

Last season was a revelation for Martinez, who made 31 starts with a 3.10 ERA to earn his first career All-Star nod at 36 years old. The Cubs can't count on that kind of impact, but Martinez is very steady and he's experienced in a wide variety of situations. That should allow him to plug holes as needed for a Cubs team with World Series aspirations.

Athletics

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Perfect fit: Ryan Weathers

The Athletics are in line for a major competitive leap, but it requires significant improvements to their pitching staff. The A's probably can't purchase from the top shelf in free agency, but swapping bats for arms via trade is a wise course of action. Ryan Weathers does not have a clear spot in the Yankees' deep rotation; there's a potential deal to be made here, whether it's a Shea Langeliers blockbuster or a more modest prospect swap.

The rub on Weathers is simple enough: he has struggled to stay healthy over the years. Last season was his first with over 100 innings pitched, however — 137.1 in total, with a 3.60 ERA and 3.62 FIP across 25 starts. That is a promising sign. Factor in two full years of club control, and Weathers is a worthy upside swing given the quality of his stuff.