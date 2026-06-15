Phillies and Marlins could fight over the same trade deadline candidate

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The Phillies and Marlins both aim to upgrade their right field and rotation before the trade deadline amid a tight Wild Card race.
- Both teams face limited options with realistic targets needing to balance performance, cost, and years of control.
- One intriguing possibility involves a package deal that could reshape both rosters while addressing multiple needs at once.
Here’s a sentence that baseball fans probably haven’t heard too often over the last 30 years: The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies are both poised to be trade deadline buyers.
Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies have completely turned their season around following the late-April firing of Rob Thomson. Meanwhile, the Marlins are hovering around .500, partly thanks to the duo of starter Otto Lopez and second baseman Xavier Edwards.
For their many differences, the Phillies and Marlins have two trade deadline commonalities: upgrading in right field and in the rotation.
The Braves are well on track to win the NL East again, which leaves the Phillies and Marlins to fight for two of the NL’s three Wild Card spots. Philadelphia entered Monday holding the NL’s second Wild Card, and the Marlins are 2.0 games out.
For this list, we’ve tried to identify realistic outfield and starting pitcher fits for both teams. So, no, you’re not going to see Juan Soto suit up for the Marlins in a meaningful August game.
Which outfielders should the Phillies and Marlins try trading for?
Jo Adell, Angels
Unless the Angels publicly say they’re not trading Adell, I expect to continue including him on these lists. Although his OPS is down, he’s increased his walk rate, and he’s still under team control through 2028. Plus, there just aren't many righty options out there.
Matt Wallner, Twins
This would be incredibly risky, seeing as Wallner is currently at Triple-A after recording -1.3 bWAR in 34 games. However, the big lefty has several years left of team control, he should come cheap and he’s flashed serious power before. There are far worse buy-low options than giving Wallner a chance.
Tyler O’Neill, Orioles
The Orioles are mediocre enough that, barring a sudden surge up the standings, there’d be no reason to justify keeping O’Neill … except that they’d likely need to eat a significant amount of money to even find a taker for the remainder of his three-year, $49.5 million deal. That’s the only way either the Marlins or the Phillies could justify acquiring him.
Starting pitchers the Phillies and Marlins must pursue a trade for
Joe Ryan, Twins
The 30-year-old Ryan has been his usual steady self for the Twins, and we expect to keep hearing his name floated in trade talks. We’re especially impressed by his diminished walk rate, which he’s dropped from 5.7 percent to 4.8 percent.
Landon Roupp, Giants
The Giants’ dreadful 2026 season could warrant a complete organizational reset. Roupp’s strikeout rate has skyrocketed, and he’s pitched far better than his 4.24 ERA may indicate. However, we must note that a Roupp trade may be divisive among some fans following the Giants’ Pride Night controversy.
Michael Wacha, Royals
Wacha is under contract through next year and has a team option for 2028. However, he’s quietly averaged a 3.47 ERA since the start of 2022. If either team feels the financial hit is worth it, then Wacha is absolutely worth considering.
Reid Detmers, Angels
Detmers turns 27 in July and is a lefty with several years of team control left. It’d be hard to fault the Angels if they wanted at least a top-20 prospect. Could either team convince the Angels to package Adell and Detmers together?
More MLB news and analysis:
• MLB mock draft 2026: Full projections and insider rumors before the College World Series
• Grading all 30 MLB managers halfway through the 2026 season
• MLB trade deadline: Latest trade candidate rankings as Cubs, Reds lose ground
• The biggest weakness all 30 MLB teams must address before the trade deadline
• MLB Power Rankings: Two World Series dark horses have fully put slow starts in the past
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations