These 4 Mets shouldn't be on the roster once September call-ups arrive

Even with their post-trade deadline record of 6-2, the New York Mets' season is practically over. Their 53-68 record is the third-worst in the National League, and they're 10.5 games back of a playoff spot. While the playoffs are a pipe dream, Mets fans should still be watching given the youth movement that's already in place. Outfielders Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing have impressed all year, and the trio of Nolan McLean, Christian Scott and Zac Thornton are extremely promising on the mound.

The Mets should continue embracing the youth movement the rest of the way, and that means letting go of these players currently on their active roster who likely won't factor into the equation in 2027.

OF Luis Robert Jr.

New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets took a gamble on Luis Robert Jr., hoping a change of scenery could bring him back to his MVP-caliber level, but that has not been the case. Robert has missed most of the year due to injury and has a .624 OPS in 42 games. It was surprising that amid their deadline fire sale, the Mets kept him around.

Sure, Robert has a $20 million club option for 2027 that the Mets can exercise, but should they? He hasn't been all that healthy or productive for quite some time now, and while this Mets team obviously has a lot of holes, its biggest strength is its outfield, consisting of Juan Soto, A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge. It's really hard to envision the Mets paying Robert $20 million to essentially be a fourth outfielder, and one whom they can't even trust to stay healthy or provide any sort of consistency offensively. If the Mets decide they're likely to move on from Robert in the winter, it makes little sense to give him playing time on a team already out of contention.

OF Cristian Pache

There was a point in time when Cristian Pache was one of MLB's top prospects, but things haven't clicked for him at the big-league level. Pache has hit .179 with a .513 OPS in parts of six big-league seasons, which takes away from his elite outfield defense. He's gone 0-for-6 with four strikeouts in limited action after the Mets promoted him as the Tyrone Taylor replacement after the deadline, continuing his career-long struggles at the dish.

His defense and speed make him a prototypical fourth outfielder, but it's hard to envision the Mets actually giving him that spot given his lackluster offense. With that, why not get a look at Nick Morabito, one of their top outfield prospects who appeared in five big-league games earlier this season? Morabito has a greater chance of contributing next season and should be given the chance to earn a spot.

RHP Robert Stock

New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Stock | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's pretty amazing that Robert Stock is pitching right now after undergoing surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome during spring training, but it's hard to argue that the 36-year-old should be making starts for the team down the stretch. Yes, he did have a start in which he allowed just one run in five innings against the Marlins, and he has good stuff, but he really struggled in his other big-league start in Pittsburgh, and again, he's a 36-year-old journeyman.

It's been a rough year for Mets pitching prospects, but don't the Mets want to give Jonah Tong another shot at this level? If the answer is no, has Jonathan Santucci done enough to earn a look? Maybe Jack Wenninger, who was stellar in 2025, can get a shot. The Mets should be eager to give a rotation spot to someone who can take it and run in 2027. It's hard to envision Stock doing that.

RHP Jack Weisenberger

Jack Weisenberger making it to the majors after being a 19th-round pick in 2019 is remarkably impressive, but it also says a lot about the state of the Mets' bullpen, which is as bad as any in the league. Weisenberger was able to pitch two scoreless innings in his big-league debut, but it's not like he was pitching well in Triple-A (7.22 ERA in 14 appearances), and it's hard not to think the Mets have better options in the minors.

One of them is Dylan Ross, a reliever already on the team's 40-man roster who has a 2.16 ERA in his last nine outings. It's been a rough year for Ross overall, but his command has been much better of late (no walks issued in seven of his last nine outings), and his stuff is dynamic. His stuff gives him a better shot of contributing in the Mets' bullpen in 2027 and beyond, which, again, is what the Mets need to be looking for.