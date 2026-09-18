These Dodgers NL West champs are getting in the way of a three-peat

The Los Angeles Dodgers are close to clinching the NL West in addition to already clinching their 14th straight postseason berth. While nothing is ever certain in baseball, it sure feels like the Dodgers are primed for another deep run in October. Los Angeles has more top-end talent and more depth than any other team, with a core that has been there and done that. The only thing standing in their way, potentially: injuries.

That said, it's not as if the Dodgers are without flaw. Due to some of the more recent injuries, L.A.'s points of weakness are on full display. The bullpen is deep but volatile. Their infield depth chart thins out pretty quickly, while top prospect Josue De Paula is still learning the ropes, with a middling .143 batting average since his call-up. For those hoping to poke holes in the two-time reigning champs, here are some players L.A. must consider sidelining for the postseason:

RHP Edwin Díaz

Edwin Díaz inked a monster three-year deal in free agency to solidify an expensive Dodgers bullpen. Instead, he has been shelled at every turn, while spending significant time on the IL, to boot. In his most recent rehab appearance in the minors, Díaz allowed five runs in 0.2 inning. He has 19 strikeouts in 13.2 MLB innings this season, but an 11.85 ERA and 2.56 WHIP leaves little room for silver linings.

Surprised nobody posted about Edwin Diaz allowing all five runs for OKC in AAA today: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 2 BB (1 HBP), 1 K. pic.twitter.com/rJCo5zuEBO — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) September 14, 2026

While L.A. would love to get Díaz in the postseason bullpen given his salary and his résumé, that just does not feel pragmatic. He's on track to return in time for the stretch run, but how could the Dodgers possibly trust him? Even in the lowest-leverage spot, Díaz presents far too much risk. You can't take unnecessarily risks in October. A dud inning from Díaz could mean the difference between a third straight title and an unexpected early exit.

The Dodgers will need to use the offseason to get Díaz healthy and help him rebuild confidence. His contract is not a total sunk cost yet, but this year is lost. Los Angeles has more than enough bullpen depth to compensate in the meantime, which makes this decision even easier. Not many teams can pay a reliever $23 million and "not need" him, but the Dodgers aren't your typical club.

RHP Seth Halvorsen

Seth Halvorsen - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers acquired 26-year-old fireballer Seth Halvorsen from the Rockies at the trade deadline, hoping to better maximize his explosive two-pitch mix in a new environment. Halvorsen is under club control through 2030, so there's still plenty of time for this investment to pay off for the Dodgers. Right now, however, he's clearly not built for a postseason environment. Halvorsen has given L.A. zero reason to keep him on the active roster come October.

In 7.0 innings (eight appearances) since the move, Halvorsen has a 7.71 ERA and 1.29 WHIP, bringing his season-long numbers to a 5.54 ERA and 1.77 WHIP. Halvorsen's underlying metrics aren't any better, with a 6.21 expected ERA, buoyed by an exorbitant 13.4 percent walk rate. Halvorsen's -0.4 fWAR is by far the worst of L.A.'s relievers; he's a sub-replacement level pitcher at the moment.

There's absolutely untapped potential here, especially given L.A.'s player development track record, but with Kris Bubic healthy and Rōki Sasaki a candidate to join the postseason bullpen, there's no reason for the Dodgers to carry Halvorsen into the playoffs.

INF Alex Freeland

Alex Freeland - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Freeland is proof that not every Dodgers gem is polished into a diamond, as the former top prospect has struggled to get his foothold at the MLB level. Injuries have forced Freeland into the lineup at second base of late, but he's largely unproductive.

Freeland isn't without redeeming qualities — he's a plus defender, with a heady plate approach that allows him to draw walks. Unfortunately, he's also highly prone to whiffing on pitches in the zone, with an elevated 28.5 percent strikeout rate contributing to a middling .647 OPS and 83 wRC+. There are worse players, no doubt, and Freeland deserves patience as a 25-year-old with his pedigree.

The Dodgers aren't really in a position to be "patient," however, at least insofar as the postseason roster is concerned. Miguel Rojas is a direct competitor with Freeland for reps at second base; he's a better defender with a more fine-tuned hit tool, plus he was a hero in the 2025 World Series. So if it's a one or the other situation, Rojas clearly has an edge.

UTL Kiké Hernández

Enrique Hernández - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The whole deal with Kiké Hernández is that he's consistently forgettable in the regular season before turning up with several clutch hits in the postseason. Given his October track record, the Dodgers would be extremely hard-pressed to render Hernández unavailable next month. That said... this is probably the worst Hernández has looked at the plate, or at least close to it.

Hernández has a .680 OPS and 87 wRC+, with even worse underlying metrics. Part of the issue, too, is that he just hasn't been available much this season, with 77 at-bats under his belt to day. That can be read as "he's due to heat up eventually." Or it can be read as "he's much too cold and rusty." Either way, it's hard to find a situation where the Dodgers would need Kiké. Alex Call is a better fourth outfielder and right-handed platoon bat. On the infield, Rojas (or even Freeland) are probably more preferable. There's more bang for L.A.'s buck with those options, and that's before accounting for the eventual returns of Andy Pagés and Dalton Rushing from the IL.

There is value in Hernández's ability to play all over the field, not to mention his positive vibes and golden postseason résumé. Remove sentiment from the equation for a moment, however, and it's hard to argue in favor of Hernández playing any sort of meaningful postseason role. The Dodgers can't blindly trust him.