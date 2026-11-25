As expected, the Toronto Blue Jays finished second in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes but quickly pivoted, signing Japanese ace Kaima Taira to a five-year, $80 million contract. Taira joins a potentially loaded rotation, which already includes Cy Young runner-up Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano and Trey Yesavage.

The next order of business for Toronto is improving a lineup that vastly underperformed expectations last season. The Blue Jays can probably count on positive regression from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but there are still a ton of question marks beyond their $500 million first baseman. One obvious trade candidate: Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, who's name continues to pick up steam in the pre-lockout rumor mill.

This Blue Jays-Diamondbacks trade proposal sends Ketel Marte to Toronto

The Diamondbacks have ceded a ton of leverage in Marte trade talks; the All-Star second baseman has taken multiple unexcused leaves of absence and the tension between player, coaches and front office is palpable. Moreover, the Diamondbacks aren't exactly keeping their cards close to the vest. Their desire to trade him is out in the open, for all to see.

"I’d be shocked if (Marte) is with us in spring training because his relationship with Torey (Lovullo) and the organization is completely broken," a Diamondbacks source told FanSided's John Perrotto.

Even GM Mike Hazen can barely shroud his intent.

"I think it is what it is at this point,” Hazen said at the recent GM Meetings in Las Vegas. “The expectation at this point is that we're going to be active. We’ll see. For me it's hard to go to players and have conversations that don't end up happening. Look, he's an incredible player. We're focused on trying to build the team the best way we can.”

Why the Blue Jays make this trade

Ketel Marte - Arizona Diamondbacks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marte's 2026 campaign was a series of ups and downs, both on and off the field. He hit .249/.316/.432 with 22 home runs and a 103 wRC+. It was his sleepiest offensive season since COVID struck in 2020. He's also 33 years old, under contract through his age-36 season (with a player option for his age-37 season). So there are valid concerns about diminished returns as he grows older.

So why does Toronto take the plunge? Simply put, because Marte is still a star — and his contract is barely a drop in the bucket for a team with a top-five payroll. The numbers under the hood paint Marte as a multi-tool contributor who largely fell victim to poor luck in 2026:

Category Stats MLB Percentile xBA .280 90th xSLG .461 82nd Bat Speed 74.8 MPH 83rd Whiff% 19.7 78th K% 13.8 89th Range (OAA) 4 88th

Marte's raw power will almost certainly decline in the years ahead, but he's one of the best second base sluggers in MLB — by a comfortable margin. A patient plate approach, with Marte able to see the zone and work deep into counts, should help him age with grace. He's equally smart and talented. It helps that he remains well above-average as a defender, too.

Prior to 2026, Marte made two straight All-Star appearances for Arizona. Worries about an imminent decline are overblown. Moreover, Marte's contract peaks at $22 million in annual value; that's less than Willy Adames, Xander Bogaerts, Marcus Semien and Javier Baez, to name a few. It's a light sum relative to his track record of prodigous production and winning impact.

The Jays need the offensive star power to replace the outgoing George Springer, and to address the latent hangover from losing Bo Bichette. The lineup as a whole crumbled last season, after a 2025 AL pennant run raised expectations to an excruciatingly high point. Marte would almost certainly embrace a change of scenery and the opportunity to play for a legitimate contender in a great market.

Toronto can move Kazuma Okamoto to the corner outfield (addressing another need) while bumping Ernie Clement to third base, giving the Blue Jays one of the best defensive infields in MLB on paper. It's an easy win.

Why the Diamondbacks also say yes

Ricky Tiedemann - Toronto Blue Jays | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks just aren't going to receive maximum value for Marte at this point. Sometimes there are greater needs than just talent, however. The Marte situation has become so toxic — and such a distraction — that simply removing him from the clubhouse could raise spirits and encourage a more prosperous collective in 2026.

This isn't a nothingburger return either. Nolan Perry, MLB Pipeline's No. 90 overall prospect (and No. 2 in Toronto's farm system), put up a 2.32 ERA in nine starts after graduating to Double-A last season. The 23-year-old right-hander has three borderline excellent pitches and, with improved control, could help a needy Diamondbacks rotation as soon as next season.

Toronto also coughs up former top prospect Ricky Tiedemann (currently ranked No. 10 among Toronto's farmhands). The big southpaw has faced setback after setback due to injuries, but he finally made his Blue Jays debut in 2026 and flashed great stuff out of the bullpen. Arizona needs all the pitching talent it can get at this point.

To top it all off, Arizona receives 25-year-old infielder Josh Kasevich (Toronto's No. 13 prospect), a clubhouse favorite whose elite bat-to-ball skills and defensive execution could lend him to a steady utility role for the Diamondbacks. Kasevich does not him for much power and his ceiling is limited as a result, but he has all the hallmarks of an impactful situational contributor.