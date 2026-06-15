This Braves trade for Logan Webb is an absolute must after Spencer Strider injury scare

A trade for Webb would require significant prospects from Atlanta, but could position them as the Dodgers' greatest threat in the NL.

After a rough start to he 2026 MLB season, Logan Webb has started to pitch like Logan Webb again. The right-handed ace has allowed just one earned run in June over the course of three starts. Webb has thrown 23 innings and has 18 strikeouts to show for it — though that has never been the strength in his game. Rather, Webb pitches to contact, and does so better than most. That also could make the Giants star a valued commodity at the MLB trade deadline.

Webb is under contract through 2028. The way MLB lockout talks are progressing, those two years left on his deal after 2026 could easily become one. Still, Webb's deal won't cost MLB teams much on the financial side, and he has postseason experience. A two-time NL All-Star and Cy Young finalist, Webb could help just about any team in need of some pitching reinforcements. Why not the Atlanta Braves?

Why the Braves need Logan Webb, and what a trade would look like

Atlanta Braves Announce Manager | Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/GettyImages

You have to give the Braves credit for developing so many capable starting pitchers. Whether it's Bryce Elder or even helping Chris Sale find himself again, when one Atlanta pitcher goes down, another flawlessly steps into his place. Of course, the quality of those starting pitchers don't always match up. When Spencer Strider suffers an injury scare, JR Ritchie shouldn't be expected to throw as well.

Strider left his last Braves start — an eventual 7-5 loss to the New York Mets — with an elbow injury. Thankfully, after undergoing imaging on said elbow, it turns out there's no damage to the ligament. Thus, even if an injured list stint is in his future, Strider won't miss nearly as much time as he would if, say, he had torn that ligament. Forgive me for stating the obvious.

Yet, what Strider's scare cleared up for the Braves is that there's no so thing as too much starting pitching, especially at the top end of their rotation. Adding Webb, even if not a glaring need for Atlanta, could be the missing piece that gets the Braves past the defending back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Predicting a Braves-Giants trade for Logan Webb

In acquiring Webb, the Braves would gain the missing piece that separates them and the Dodgers. In a five-game series, Atlanta could pitch all three of Strider, Sale and Webb. In a seven-game series, those three could throw as many as five games, and perhaps appear in more out of the bullpen. Do you understand why this is so vital now?

Atlanta has a top-5 lineup in baseball, as they rank fifth in runs/game as of this writing. If they have the pitching staff to match — and Anthopoulos may want to consider more bullpen help along the way — then they're the greatest threat to the Dodgers in the majors, rather than just the National League.

Would the Braves make this trade?

The Braves should make this trade, but it's also quite expensive. Atlanta clearly believes in Ritchie, who has a sub-4 ERA in limited MLB starts so far. He's also a top-60 prospect per MLB Pipeline. The right-hander is the centerpiece of this trade, and Webb will not be a Brave without his inclusion. Lodise is also an intriguing piece nearing the majors himself, and is the Braves fourth-ranked prospect. With the right 2026 statistics and development, he could be a top-100 prospect himself.

Hernandez is dominating in Double-A Columbus, with an ERA of 1.30 in seven appearances. Hernandez could one day be the bullpen piece Atlanta needs in a pennant chase. It's expensive, but that's how much an ace with two years left on their deal costs these days.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Giants make this trade?

MLB: APR 22 Dodgers at Giants | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Trading Webb elsewhere goes against everything Buster Posey has preached since he took that job. For that reason alone, I find it hard to believe he'll trade his ace to a fellow National League team, even if that team has a better chance at beating the Dodgers than San Francisco does.

Don't get me wrong, this is a respectable trade package for the Braves to send the other way. If Webb were available, there's a good chance the Giants would end up taking less. San Francisco needs pitching depth in their system, especially after giving up Kyle Harrison in the Rafael Devers deal. The Giants have also been connected to Roch Cholowsky and Jacob Lombard, two shortstop prospects in the MLB Draft, the last few months. Lodise would help solve that problem for Posey.

Still, trading Webb just a year after going all-in on acquisitions like Devers and Willy Adames is a fireable offense. Posey can't cash out now.

Verdict: Despite a promising trade package, likely not

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