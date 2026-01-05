An unmentioned dark horse fit for every top MLB free agent remaining

The MLB offseason received a jolt this week as international posting deadlines forced Japanese stars Tatsuya Imai and Kazuma Okamoto to sign MLB contracts. Both picked unexpected destinations, with Imai joining the Houston Astros and Kazuma Okamoto adding to the Toronto Blue Jays’ budding superteam.

It has been an incredibly slow offseason and it’s hard to get a proper read on the market for top free agents at this point. Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso are off the board. Dylan Cease landed with Toronto early on. But from Kyle Tucker to Alex Bregman or Framber Valdez, a lot of marquee names are left unsigned, and the conditions are right for weirdness. Here are unmentioned, improbable, but not impossible landing spots for the 10 best remaining free agents:

OF Harrison Bader: Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox made an unexpected move to sign Munetake Murakami to a two-year, $34 million contract. Then the Southsiders were briefly connected to fellow Japanese star Tatsuya Imai, although that never came to fruition. There is no doubt a calculated financial angle to Chicago’s pursuit of Japanese stars — it’s a ripe market to tap into, and the Sox almost never spend big money on external free agents otherwise. But, with this team inching closer to contention, one has to wonder if Harrison Bader might fall within their price range.

An ice cold market could lead to Bader accepting a one- or two-year deal at a reasonable annual value, allowing him to test the market again next winter — and allowing the White Sox to flip him at the trade deadline, depending on the arc of next season. With a looming lockout in 2027, small-market clubs appear more willing than usual to spend. Chicago isn’t even a real small market, and this talented young core puts the White Sox on a promising path.

This signing, of course, would be contingent on the Sox finding a trade partner for Luis Robert Jr., in turn opening up a spot in centerfield. Bader exploded at the plate last season, posting an .796 OPS and 117 OPS+. The White Sox can’t count on that level of production from the 31-year-old, but Bader is a sensational defender at a premium position and a menace on the base paths. He’ll find ways to supply positive value, and this is the sort of low-risk swing the White Sox ought to be taking, in line with Murakami.

C JT Realmuto: Washington Nationals

The longer this drags out, the more likely it is that JT Realmuto does not re-sign with the Phillies. While there isn’t a better option on the market, Realmuto’s decline means Philadelphia can find a suitable replacement and justify allocating those funds elsewhere. This presents an opportunity for an unexpected division rival to swoop in and make things interesting.

There are zero signs that the Washington Nationals want to spend this offseason. In fact, with MacKenzie Gore and CJ Abrams both regulars in the trade rumor mill, it feels like the Nats want to sell. But this is an opportunity to add a useful player and a great veteran leader at what should end up being a modest price.

Realmuto’s prime is over. Washington can’t expect peak production from the three-time All-Star. Still, Realmuto finished last season with a .700 OPS and 91 OPS+, solid by positional standards. He also turned it up late in the season and came through with a couple clutch knocks in the playoffs, something he does quite often. The Nats aren’t necessarily aiming for October baseball right now, but Realmuto is certainly an upgrade over Keibert Ruiz, and he’d be a nice vet to have around such a young, talented locker room.

SP Zac Gallen: Athletics

The Athletics continue to signal a real intention to start winning games soon. The Luis Severino signing last winter was the largest in franchise history. Tyler Soderstrom’s extension and even the Jeff McNeil trade were major milestones. No, the A’s are not going to splurge on the tip-top free agents, but Zac Gallen — on the heels of a bad season, with his market muted — could quietly fall within their price range.

If all goes to plan, this A’s team should have one of the most explosive offenses in MLB next season. What’s holding them back from competing in the AL West, and maybe even on the postseason stage, is pitching. The Severino signing didn’t work out, and the A’s rotation lacks proven, dependable options. Gallen, again, was not on his game last season. But he’s also a mere two years removed from finishing third in NL Cy Young voting.

Should Gallen, 30, end up settling for a modest three- or four-year deal — or perhaps even a one-year, prove-it contract to allow him to test the market again in 2027 — the A’s should place their bid. Convincing an established pitcher to take his talents to a hitter-friendly, Minor League ballpark won’t be easy, but the Athletics need pitching as badly as any team. Never say never.

3B Eugenio Suárez: San Diego Padres

Eugenio Suárez made the All-Star team with Arizona last season before getting shipped to Seattle at the trade deadline, where his production cratered. Suárez has struggled in a Mariners uniform before, so this wasn’t his first rodeo. There’s reason to believe that, with a change of scenery, he can look a bit more like the power-hitting maven that soared up the home run leaderboard with the Diamondbacks.

Even after a couple months of horrendous play in Seattle, Suárez finished the campaign with 49 home runs and an .824 OPS. He’s not without shortcomings, as the 34-year-old is a poor defender at the hot corner and he strikes out a ton. But the raw power is a real asset, and Suárez is one of the most feared bats in baseball. Almost any team would gladly welcome the trade-offs inherent to Suárez when it’s paired with 40-plus home runs and 100-plus RBI.

Due to his strikeout issues and age, however, it feels like Suárez will end up on a short-term contract at a reasonable price. That opens the door for a team like the San Diego Padres. AJ Preller is great at finding ways to be aggressive despite strict financial restraints. Suárez obviously wouldn’t play much third base with Manny Machado on the roster, but he can slide into the DH role, which is damn near inevitable at this point in his career. Bump Gavin Sheets to first base or left field, plus Suárez into the cleanup spot, and this potent Padres lineup becomes even scarier.

SP Ranger Suárez: Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are embroiled in the ongoing Tarik Skubal rumors, but it has become more or less obvious that he will finish out his contract and leave as a free agent. Detroit is still all-in on winning in 2026, and there’s room to flesh out the rotation behind Skubal. The Tigers don’t have a clear-cut fifth starter at the moment, so why not take a gander at Suárez, who’d give Detroit another lefty ace with a stellar postseason résumé?

It will be fascinating to see how Suárez’s market plays out in the end. There are rumors of the 30-year-old seeking a seven-year contract, but concerns over how exactly his low-velocity approach will age could prevent such offers from manifesting. Suárez has a lot of fans, and rightfully so, but he’s a unique ace in the modern game. He’s so reliant on pitch command and ground ball contact, becoming one of baseball’s premier finesse pitchers. That has worked out for him, and for the Phillies, but longevity is an open-ended question.

So, if Suárez ends up settling for a shorter-term deal, perhaps one with opt-outs — the ol’ Scott Boras classic — that could open the door for Detroit. This Tigers front office has been willing to spend a little money in free agency the past couple seasons. Extending Skubal won’t happen, and the Tigers aren’t paying a Kyle Tucker or even an Alex Bregman. But, for the right (short-term) price, Suárez is not a complete impossibility.

SP Framber Valdez: Arizona Diamondbacks

Framber Valdez’s value is rooted in his durability and consistency. He has a sub-4.00 ERA and at least 176 innings pitched in four straight seasons, with injuries an exceedingly rare occurrence throughout his eight-year MLB career. The 32-year-old does not necessarily profile as the No. 1 ace on a contender, but he’s a rock-solid No. 2, the sort of bankable secondary star even team can use.

Valdez’s reputation is a bit complicated after some locker room issues in Houston, and it’s fair to wonder how exactly his arsenal ages over time. But right now, he’s the best pitcher on the market, with documented interest — and the potential for a bidding war — from Baltimore and New York. If Valdez were to slip to a third, less-documented suitor, however, the Arizona Diamondbacks merit your attention.

Even after bringing back Merrill Kelly, this D’Backs squad has a dire need for starting pitching. The aforementioned Gallen is a free agent and Corbin Burnes will miss the start of 2026 as he continues his recovery from Tommy John. Arizona has more money than a lot of folks realize, and this front office has consistently proven its willingness to spend it on starting pitchers in particular: Burnes, Eduardo Rodríguez, Jordan Montgomery, and so on. Valdez would stabilize the rotation for a Diamondbacks squad with more than enough talent to compete for a Wild Card spot in the National League. He comes with a much higher floor than a lot of these failed pitcher signings, too.

3B Alex Bregman: Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates put four years and $120 million on the table for Kyle Schwarber, a hearty $30 million AAV for a mid-30s DH in the first signal that this front office is finally willing to spend. When that fell through, Pittsburgh orchestrated a clever trade for Brandon Lowe and inked Ryan O’Hearn to a two-year deal. This is starting to feel like a real team.

One has to wonder if Pittsburgh still has enough gas in the tank (or cash in the bank) to go after one more big fish. Alex Bregman would fit beautifully at third base, giving the Pirates another slugger in the heart of the lineup, as well as a plus defender at a premium position (other alternatives, such as Eugenio Suárez, provide no such value with their glove). Bregman is also a tremendous clubhouse leader, and few clubhouses need a voice like that more than Pittsburgh.

If Bregman lands the six- or seven-year deal he desires, this almost certainly does not come to fruition. But he’s 32 and the market is moving slowly. If the price drops and his contract demands shrink, don’t count out Pittsburgh entirely. Definitely don’t get your hopes up, to be clear. But if the Pirates have enough money for a run at Schwarber, they have enough for a run at Bregman. It’s just up to ownership to, you know, spend it.

SS Bo Bichette: Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers aren’t a cheap team — and their World Series run in 2023 is still fresh on the mind. This has been an offseason of change in Arlington, with Marcus Semien out and Brandon Nimmo in. That leaves a spot open at second base, a position Bo Bichette has reportedly shown an increased willingness to play. He did so effectively in the World Series for Toronto.

Bichette won’t come cheap, of course. He’s 27 with one of the most complete hitting profiles in MLB. The righty can hit every kind of pitch in every location. He’s smart with his swings and targeted in his approach. Though not known as a home run hitter, Bichette can ratchet up the power now and then. He’s going to hit a lot of line-drive doubles into the gap.

Pairing Bichette with Corey Seager would give the Rangers the best middle infield duo in the American League. The AL West is more or less there for the taking. Seattle gave the Blue Jays all they could handle in the ALCS, but the Mariners were far from a juggernaut in the regular season. Houston, the A’s — these are good teams potentially, but certainly not titanic threats. Texas’ core pieces have the track record to justify an investment in winning. If Bichette’s contract stays out of the six- or seven-year range for whatever reason — if the market cools just a little — the Rangers should be waiting in the wings with a competitive offer and zero state taxes.

OF Cody Bellinger: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger re-signing with the New York Yankees has long felt like the logical outcome, but with little tangible movement toward a new contract, the door is open for a departure. New York happens Jasson Domínguez and top prospect Spencer Jones waiting in the wings, too, dampening the necessity to bring Bellinger back. There’s a nonzero chance that Trent Grisham’s unexpected decision to pick up his qualify offer is what leads to Bellinger’s departure.

Plenty of teams are mentioned as frequent suitors, from the relentless Dodgers and Blue Jays, to other outfield-needy teams like the Giants and Mets. But what about Bellinger’s former team from just a year ago, the Chicago Cubs? This connection was actually brought up by NY Post’s Jon Heyman, but it’s under-discussed as a genuine possibility.

The Cubs tend to play it safe in free agency, but Kyle Tucker’s looming departure leaves a gaping hole in right field. It also puts tremendous pressure on GM Jed Hoyer to replace the All-Star’s production. Chicago traded Bellinger to the Bronx to clear space for Tucker, but now that the latter is gone, a reunion could make sense for both sides. Bellinger keeps Chicago in the thick of NL contention, while Bellinger gets to settle down in a familiar spot and a major market. Don’t rule it out.

OF Kyle Tucker: Philadelphia Phillies

This is exceedingly improbable (and perhaps even blatant wishful thinking on my part). All signs point to Tucker either signing with Toronto or L.A., with faint mentions of the Mets or Yankees to spice up the conversation. But there is also a world in which the 10-plus year, $400 million-plus contract Tucker wants is not made available to him. If he ends up shopping for a short-term, high-AAV contract with opt-outs, then — and only then — one can imagine Philadelphia Phillies GM Dave Dombrowski picking up the phone.

Philly has resisted major additions to their payroll in recent years, but Dombrowski has a long history of chasing stars. And Tucker is the best non-Juan Soto outfielder to hit the market in a while. Philadelphia appears content with a Brandon Marsh platoon in left field and top prospect Justin Crawford in center field, but the outfield remains a weak point on the Phillies depth chart. There’s a case for splurging on Tucker and shoring that up, hopefully once and for all.

Again, it would take an extreme chilling of the current market for this to even become a possibility. But in terms of positional need and front office reputation, the Phillies make more sense than most as a “surprise” landing spot. I’d still put good money on Toronto, to be clear, and the Dodgers are the Dodgers. But hey, Philadelphia can give Tucker a chance to compete at the highest level, and perhaps to solidify his value with a productive season in a winning environment.