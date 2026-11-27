The San Antonio Spurs (15-4) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-3) at 9:30 p.m. EST on Friday night, streaming on Prime Video. This will be the final game in NBA Cup group play for both teams.

What better way is there to celebrate a holiday with family than by watching Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic — arguably the two brightest stars in the Western Conference — duke it out on national TV? This game has major stakes, both for the Cup and for the season at large. Let's dive in.

Potential advancement in the NBA Cup

NBA Cup | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lakers and Spurs will both have the opportunity to clinch a spot in the NBA Cup knockout rounds with a victory. Here's how the West Group C standings currently shape up:

Team NBA Cup Record Point Differential 1. San Antonio Spurs 2-1 +48 2. Portland Trail Blazers 2-1 +12 3. Golden State Warriors 2-1 -1 4. Los Angeles Lakers 2-1 -9 5. Sacramento Kings 0-4 -49

Clinching will be a tricky equation for both teams, however. Group C will produce two 3-1 teams by the end of Friday night; Portland and Golden State play at the same time. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head victories; San Antonio beat Golden State but lost to Portland in Cup play. The Lakers beat Portland, but lost to Golden State.

So, if the Lakers and Blazers win, L.A. punches its ticket. If the Spurs and Warriors win, San Antonio moves on. If it's the Spurs and Blazers, however, Portland moves on. Same deal with Lakers and Warriors.

The secondary tiebreaker is point differential. The winner of Group C will be determined by head-to-head matchups, but the second-place team — i.e., the other 3-1 team — will hope to claim the Wild Card spot. Four teams from each conference advance to the knockout rounds: three group winners and a wild -card team, the second-place finisher with the best record and/or point differential.

The Spurs hold the best point differential (+48) among all Western Conference teams in the NBA Cup standings. So, barring a blowout loss to L.A. tonight, there's a strong path to the wild-card spot for San Antonio if Portland ultimately claims the Group C crown. The Lakers' point differential (-9), however, could make it trickier if there are multiple three-win teams in Group A or Group B. So, L.A. really needs Portland to hold up its end of the bargain against Golden State.

First place in the Western Conference

Luka Doncic - Los Angeles Lakers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is also battle for (momentary) supremacy in the Western Conference. The Lakers currently hold a half-game lead over San Antonio for the No. 1 seed. It goes almost without saying that the standings will change significantly between Friday night and the start of the playoffs in April. To lead the conference right now is but an ephemeral high.

Still, it's a chance to gain an edge. These early-season wins can carry outsized psychic weight, even if it feels largely meaningless in the moment. Can the Lakers' defense and rebounding hold up against San Antonio's torrential slashing, not to mention Wembanyama's singular dominance on the interior? Or, can the Spurs keep up with Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and the Lakers' battalion of shooters if L.A. catches fire?

This is a fun chess match. San Antonio has the depth and talent edge, while J.J. Redick is one of the best coaches in basketball when it comes to in-game adjustments. Doncic is a one-man offensive generator. Wembanyama is the most dominant defender of his generation and a singularly prolific play-finisher.

The Spurs are still workshopping their three-guard starting lineup, but Julian Champagnie, Devin Vassell and other key role players have made it work. Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle are prolific downhill scorers. Walker Kessler was brought to L.A. — in part — to help counteract such rim pressure. Doncic and Reaves will tag team on the perimeter; how effectively can Harper and Castle manage those defensive matchups? Many questions will be answered in what feels like a potential Western Conference Finals preview.

An early edge in the MVP race

Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the season ended right now, I'd probably cast my personal (and arbitrary) MVP vote for Victor Wembanyama. He already has two 50-point games under his belt, improving his efficiency and turnover ecomony while playing the best defense in the NBA. Then again, Luka Doncic is putting on a scoring display we haven't seen since Wilt Chamberlain, with the only true recent comps being Joel Embiid's MVP season (the greatest per-minute scorer in NBA history) and James Harden's MVP season (probably Doncic's best one-to-one comp stylistically).

The numbers are absurd on both sides of this debate:

Stats Victor Wembanyama Luka Doncic Points Per Game 30.7 36.6 Rebounds Per Game 12.5 6.6 Assists Per Game 3.2 7.7 Steals Per Game 1.3 1.8 Blocks Per Game 3.8 0.6 Effective Field Goal Percentage (eFG%) 59.3 55.6 Box Plus-Minus (BPM) 16.6 7.8

Wembanyama is a true unicorn and is approaching historic impact metrics, but Doncic carries such an outsized offensive burden — and does so with remarkable efficiency — that there's an extremely compelling argument in his favor. It's all in the eye of the beholder. Ultimately, team success could determine for whom the narrative bends.

A common sticking point in these debates: head-to-head success. That shouldn't be the be-all and end-all in an MVP race, but if Doncic can outshine Wembanyama on the same court (or vice versa) it could move the goalposts when voters sit down to cast their ballots in April.