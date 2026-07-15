Bryce Harper's pitch for LeBron James proves he'd be silly to discount the 76ers

The decision now hinges on whether the appeal of a fresh environment outweighs the comfort of returning to familiar champions.

LeBron James has reached the decision stage of his free agency process. While there are no firm indications of where he plans to sign, we do have a rough top three, according to ESPN's Shams Charania: Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia.

There are obvious narrative links to Cleveland and Miami, two teams LeBron has played for and won a championship with. But the Sixers are a wild card. It would represent a completely new environment for LeBron late in his career. It's an organization that has not known much stability in recent years. It's a new front office. And yet, as Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper told FanSided, there are reasons aplenty to consider the City of Brotherly Love.

Bryce Harper pitches LeBron James on going to Philly

When asked to give LeBron his elevator pitch, Harper began with the Sixers' biggest offseason splash.

"Jaylen Brown."

He elaborated further.

"You know, their whole team. They got an opportunity. They got four guys that are really good. Got a great fanbase."

Does Harper expect LeBron to sign with Philadelphia? No.

"I think he's gonna go back to the Cavs, but not really sure what that would be like for him."

If we dare read between the lines and interpret that final line: Cleveland ain't built as strong as these Sixers.

At least, that's what it seems like Harper is getting at. There is no better ambassador for Philadelphia sports than the Phillies' All-Star first baseman. When Harper signed in Philly all those years ago, he leaned into the bit. He pandered to the fans without shame and won them over completely. He understands what makes it such a special sports town. LeBron would be wise to heed his wisdom.

Why the Sixers are the best landing spot for LeBron James

Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are five teams firmly in the mix for LeBron: Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia, Golden State and Minnesota. It feels like he is leaning toward the Eastern Conference, based on the latest reporting from Shams. Cleveland and Miami, again, are the logical narrative picks. The Warriors have close friends and longtime rivals like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The Wolves, not unlike the Sixers, are is this for purely basketball reasons.

Cleveland is by far the clunkiest fit with two non-spacing bigs and two ball-dominant guards. Miami has questionable spacing and a thin supporting cast outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. The Warriors, with all due respect, are too old to win another championship.

The Wolves arguments are valid — and it's probably a cleaner basketball fit than Philadelphia. But is it a better fit? Does it give him the best chance to reach the mountaintop? No. That would be the Sixers.

LeBron, at this stage in his career, does not guarantee any team a championship. The Sixers are not without their faults. Joel Embiid is always hurt. Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey are supernatural scorers who don't really elevate their teammates. Once you move past VJ Edgecombe and Dean Wade on the depth chart, the Sixers' bench is full of flawed, unproven players.

And yet, the chance to join a lineup with Maxey, Edgecombe, Brown and Embiid should appeal to LeBron on an elemental level. He wants to be happy on the court again. He wants to compete for a championship. He will not find a team with more overall talent.

The beautiful thing about a five-star starting lineup is that Philadelphia can afford an injury or two. If Embiid misses 40 games, we know Maxey, Brown and LeBron can all carry a shorthanded roster. Together? That's still a contender. The Sixers would need Embiid to reach the pinnacle, but the opportunity to lighten his load with LeBron, Brown and Maxey all carrying their weight should increase the odds that Embiid can reach the playoffs in once piece. This is his first healthy offseason in forever. That feels notable.

Philadelphia would need to answer defensive questions with LeBron at the four, but Embiid is still an effective rim deterrent on the inside. Brown can get stops at the point of attack. Edgecombe will handle the tough assignments. Maxey has improved his on-ball defense in recent years. Off the bench, Dean Wade is one of the most versatile and impactful wing defenders in the NBA.

Offensively, the Sixers would have four legitimate engines, plus Edgecombe, who made dramatic strides as a facilitator and shot-maker in his rookie season. Five guys who can beat you on any given possession. LeBron can tie all of Philadelphia's monster scorers together with his cerebral passing. He wouldn't need to score a bunch. He can set up Maxey and Brown, two dominant slashers off the catch, or Embiid, one of MLB's most deadly pick-and-pop bigs. Edgecombe can shoot, cut, slash. It sings. On paper, at least.

The Sixers will need to go through a natural adjustment period with Brown and LeBron adjusting to new surroundings. It'd be a new role for everyone, really. But the sheer talent and dynamism threatens to blow opponents out of the water while not asking too much of anyone.

LeBron is a great player. He makes any team better. If he wants to raise his ceiling and join a team with elite potential — without grabbing the coattails of a ready-made champion like New York or OKC — it's the Sixers. Plus, as Harper noted... there is no better sports town in America. LeBron would be loved and celebrated in Philadelphia unlike anywhere else. That has to appeal to him, too.

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