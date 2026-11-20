Cooper Flagg landed at No. 2 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

The Dallas Mavericks made the single most catastrophic decision in recent NBA history on Feb. 1, 2025, when then-GM Nico Harrison decided to trade Luka Dončić to the Lakers for an aging Anthony Davis and scraps. It was a trade that defied both logic and convention, not to mention the feelings of the fanbase, which was deeply invested in Dončić's future — especially after Dallas' appearance in the NBA Finals not even a full year earlier.

About four months after the Dončić trade plunged the Mavericks into a period of panic and despair, the NBA Draft Lottery gods offered a way out. With less than two percent odds, Dallas won the No. 1 overall pick and with it the opportunity to select Duke forward Cooper Flagg. Viewed by many as the best American prospect since LeBron James, it did not take long for Flagg to pay off the hype.

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Cooper Flagg has given the Mavericks new life

Cooper Flagg - Dallas Mavericks | REUTERS

It's hard to overstate how grim the mood around Dallas was after the Dončić trade. It was the kind of unforced error that can sink a franchise for a decade. Dončić was a consensus top-five player and a perennial MVP candidate. You don't just trade those guys on a whim because you, as GM, would prefer a different team identity. Had Flagg not fallen into the Mavericks' lap, it's hard to imagine the mood in Dallas would be much better. But Flagg did, in fact, fall into their laps, and now Dallas has something to look forward to.

As expected, Flagg was pretty much an immediate success for the Mavs. Much like his lone season at Duke, in which Flagg won National Player of the Year at 18, Flagg needed a couple weeks to find his footing for the Mavs. He struggled at times with scoring both efficiently and a high volume, plus the Mavericks made a bold gambit to use him at point guard for the first few weeks of the season.

While Flagg still is not a point guard by trade, those early lumps proved helpful. It allowed Flagg to test the limits of his skill set and get early ball-handling reps against NBA defenses. Once he settled into his role and his new environment, Flagg took off like a rocket. He wound up winning Rookie of the Year in rather commanding fashion, despite vocal support for Kon Knueppel in certain NBA circles. VJ Edgecombe, Dylan Harper and even Cedric Coward were also exceptional by rookie standards, but the scope of Flagg's production was too great for voters to overlook.

He put up the kind of numbers we might associate with a perennial All-Star, and he did so as the league's youngest player. Flagg averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists 54.8 percent true shooting. What's so frightening for the other 29 fanbases is that Flagg has much room left to grow. And it's clearly not going to be a long process — 14 games into his second season, Flagg is averaging 24.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists on 59.9 true shooting for the 8-7 Mavs.

Cooper Flagg could join a special class of NBA stars this season

Cooper Flagg - Dallas Mavericks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flagg's development is happening at a break-neck pace. He began last season as an extremely talented but deeply imperfect leading man. By the end, he was regularly going toe-to-toe with the best stars in the sport. In April, he dropped 51 points on the Magic — and 45 points on the Lakers, two days later.

He still needs to get better. Flagg has to improve upon his 29.5 percent 3-point clip; he needs to tighten his handle, create easier advantages on the ball and expand his playmaking web. That is, if he wants to become truly great. And there's no reason, really, to believe Flagg won't improve across the board. He's still, as of this writing, a teenager. He's less than two months older than 2026 top pick AJ Dybantsa. Flagg is also a notoriously hard worker with a singular competitive drive. He plays with such fire and intent.

It's rare to see a longtime five-star recruit of Flagg's magnitude compete so hard on a possession-to-possession basis. He does not take plays off or float defensively. In fact, he's an elite defender, from his hellacious weak-side blocks to invaluable versatility as an on-ball stopper. Offensively, ever since he arrived at Duke two years ago, Flagg has done nothing but improve. It's like watching a videogame protagonist pick up new skills as each passing level; it's like watching a D&D character gain more experience points and add new spells to his spellbook.

Flagg was mostly a transition scorer and a brute-force slasher in high school. A year into his NBA journey, he was already comfortably setting the table on offense and creating buckets from scratch. As he refines his skill set and becomes more efficient, there will be little keeping Flagg out of the MVP conversation — and the Mavericks out of the postseason, even in a deep Western Conference.