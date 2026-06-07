Fringe NBA contenders with the most at stake this offseason, ranked

The choices made this summer will determine whether these teams rise to elite status or fall back into mediocrity.

As is the case every year, the NBA Playoffs showed us who the haves and have-nots are. The vast majority of playoff teams are asking themselves how they can improve their roster to truly compete for a title. However, the pressure that these teams are facing stands above the rest of the league.

5. Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After winning a championship in 2023, the Denver Nuggets face inherently less pressure than every other team on this list. Nonetheless, when you have a player as gifted as Nikola Jokić, there will also be some level of stakes. This is especially the case after losing in the first-round.

The Nuggets' first-round loss to the Timberwolves showed that they significantly lack defense and athleticism. How do you upgrade this around Jokić remains the one million dollar question.

I would consider trading Jamal Murray to ensure some two-way balance. Aaron Gordon is another option, but he's vital to their defense and won't have nearly the same value.

The Nuggets' notoriously cheap ownership is another hurdle, and reporting from the Denver Post indicates that saving money will be a priority. I hate to break it to Nuggets fans, but it's really hard to save money and improve. Frankly, you should already know this after your last few offseasons.

Unless the Nuggets pull off some unexpected moves, their title window might be slammed shut, and that's a tough pill to swallow when you still have Jokić playing at an elite level.

4. Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This season was an undeniable success for the Detroit Pistons, who shockingly won 60 games. The honeymoon period is now over, though, it's time for the Pistons to become a legitimate title contender. Their need for more dependable 3-point shooting and shot creation around Cade Cunningham has been discussed ad nauseam and rightfully so.

The Pistons can trade five first-round picks and have some intriguing young players. This gives them a clear path to landing a star in the trade market. What path they go down is a tricky call; trading for someone like Kawhi Leonard or Kyrie Irving could accelerate to an uncomfortable degree. They would be my top team for Trey Murphy or Michael Porter Jr., but what if these players aren't available?

On top of everything else, the Pistons have to work out a fair deal with Jalen Duren. The All-NBA center can sign a five-year, year $287 million deal. Following a subpar playoffs where he averaged 10.7 points on 51.4 percent shooting, that's far too rich.

Still, letting him walk would sting, especially if they don't pull off a major trade.

With a perfect offseason, the Pistons could level up to true title contention and maybe even become the prohibitive favorite to represent the East. However, there's also a scenario where they don't make the needed moves and take a step back in the standings.

The Pistons' optionality and general youth give them less pressure than the other teams on this list, but the pressure remains nonetheless.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the midst of their most successful run in franchise history. They also have an elite star in Anthony Edwards, who is just entering his true prime. Sounds great, right? Regardless, like so many teams on this list, they face the dilemma of making the leap to true title contention.

After two conference finals runs in three years, the Wolves are closer than other teams on this list. The playoffs showed that they are significantly below the tier of the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, though.

The Wolves will surely be linked to big names this summer, but they are hampered by their lack of draft capital and high payroll. Plus, with Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert as their primary trade candidates, it's not clear who they could realistically target.

When it's all said and done, Minnesota may have to lean into a depth-based trade, recoup some future assets, and embrace a younger timeline around Ant. This could eventually help them make a leap to contention, but it might result in a dreaded gap year next season. With the pressure to maximize Ant's prime, this possibility might not be a popular one for anyone associated with the Wolves.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In some ways, making the conference finals felt like a breakthrough for the Cleveland Cavaliers after three straight underwhelming playoff experiences. Then, they got swept by the New York Knicks, losing each game by double digits. As such, moves have never been more necessary.

The Cavs are also a second tax apron team, which creates the difficult (borderline impossible) balance of competing whilesaving money. Jarrett Allen is the most notable trade candidate, given his $28 million contract and shaky offensive fit alongside Evan Mobley.

Cleveland desperately needs a high-level on-ball stopper. It remains unclear if they can get that for Allen and save money. The possibility of a reunion with LeBron James is well discussed, but he won't be the final piece to them reaching their title aspirations.

There's plenty of pressure for the Cavs to level up, but it's difficult to find an easy path for them to do so. While Donovan Mitchell is reportedly happy in Cleveland, if the team underwhelms next season, it's worth wondering how long that will last.

1. Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets accelerated their contention window by trading for Kevin Durant last summer. It wasn't a bad move by any means, especially given what they gave up.

After a disappointing first-round exit to the Los Angeles Lakers without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves (for all but two games), and a season that saw them fall from the No. 2 seed to the No. 5 seed, the Rockets are now at a crossroads.

I've long advocated for Houston to break up the Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson pairing for floor spacing reasons. Ideally, you flip Şengün given his subpar defense, but it's unclear what his value is. Regardless, trading one of these two high-upside players in favor of a condensed title window could backfire.

Whether it's Giannis Antetokounmpo (who wouldn't solve their shooting woes), Kawhi Leonard, or Kyrie Irving, the Rockets have plenty of star trade options. All of which would be doubling down on the Durant timeline, though. Trey Murphy is an ideal option if the Rockets want some younger talent, but why would the New Orleans Pelicans trade for him when they have Derik Queen?

There are some clear risks when you accelerate a young timeline this much, but it's likely the best chance Houston has to win a championship. Regardless, their offseason decisions could make or break their chances of competing with this core.

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