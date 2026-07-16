NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings based on Summer League so far

The debate over who can sustain this momentum and translate it to real NBA impact will define the early months of the season.

NBA Summer League offers our first glimpse at the next generation. To nobody's surprise, the 2026 rookie class appears stacked, from a generationally talented top four, to second-round sleepers like Meleek Thomas and Bruce Thornton.

It's far too early to settle the Rookie of the Year race, and it's worth noting that context of Summer League basketball is vastly different than what rookies will experience in the NBA. Still, as we see these prospects learn the ropes in their new schemes, here are the rookies best positioned for a run at the league's top first-timer award.

5. Brayden Burries

Brayden Burries - Milwaukee Bucks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brayden Burries has shown Milwaukee fans the light at the end of the tunnel. This is a dark period in Bucks history. Beyond the Giannis trade, Bucks fans are grappling with the impossibly bad Gary Trent Jr. contract and a front office that has made almost exclusively bad decisions since the Damian Lillard trade. Perhaps Burries can guide them on a better path.

Framed as a "safe" role player bet in the pre-draft process, Burries has lit up Summer League, averaging 22.3 points on .500/.444/.643 splits. Most impressive are his assist (4.0) and turnover (0.3) numbers. He has 12 assists and one turnover in 81 minutes of basketball. The ability for a 20-year-old rookie to control the basketball and execute so efficiently on such high usage, in a setting that often leaves top prospects overextended and spatially compromised, is sincerely incredible.

Burries has a pretty clear path to major minutes in front of him with the Bucks. Milwaukee is in the early stages of a rebuild, and while that backcourt is a bit crowded, it's hard to imagine Tyler Herro or Ryan Rollins getting in the way of an ascendant rookie. If Burries can start, defend at a high level (3.3 stocks per game in Summer League) and hit 3s while playing smart, connective basketball as a rookie, he will earn his flowers.

4. Darryn Peterson

Darryn Peterson - Utah Jazz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darryn Peterson's shooting efficiency fell off a cliff in Las Vegas (.308/.231/.762 splits) after a strong start to Summer League in Utah. It's far too early to panic about the No. 2 overall pick, but he's working through some familiar concerns right now. Peterson won't shoot 23.1 percent from deep — that's a small-sample fluke — but he was reliant on tough jump shots at Kansas. He struggled to pressure the rim and generate separation like he did in high school. If Peterson isn't hitting those jumpers, his impact can crater.

Peterson's turnovers (4.7 per game, compared to 4.0 assists) are another red flag. Turnovers in Summer League are not the end of the world, but Peterson's negligible playmaking footprint in college was the most frequently cited criticism by skeptics. Peterson should take on more of a lead guard role with the Jazz, but is he actually built for it? He's not an incapable passer, but it's fair to wonder if Peterson has the reactivity and vision of a real on-ball generator.

Utah should join the postseason race next season, with Peterson a staple in their talented starting lineup. He's going to put Rookie of the Year-type numbers on the board. Whether he can do so with the necessary efficiency and winning impact to actually win the award remains to be seen. Really, though, this feels like a classic example of the difference in context between Summer League and the NBA. Peterson should find a lot more breathing room once he's surrounded by Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George.

3. AJ Dybantsa

AJ Dybantsa - Washington Wizards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Dybantsa lost several battles with Darryn Peterson throughout high school and college, but he won in Summer League, which was a necessary statement for a hotly contested No. 1 overall pick. At the end of the day, all of the top four picks are special in their own way, and Dybantsa has done nothing to dull the excitement of Wizards fans in Las Vegas. He's second in Summer League in scoring, averaging 25.0 points on 39.4 percent shooting. The 1-for-11 from deep, but shooting splits in Summer League are more often than not a false flag.

It's not hard to see the vision in Washington these days. The Trae Young trade and subsequent re-signing raised eyebrows, and Anthony Davis presents similar concerns as far as longevity and durability. But Young and Davis, when available, are still impactful players, and the Wizards' depth is bordering on exceptional. Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Will Riley and Tre Johnson are third- and second-year players due for major leaps, while Bilal Coulibaly, Deandre Ayton and Khris Middleton round out a roster that is talented, if not 100 percent cohesive.

It will all run through Dybantsa at the end of the day. Washington wants to scale back Young's usage and Dybantsa is the most talented advantage creator and iso scorer on the roster. He has committed to playing defense in Vegas (4.0 stocks per game), which is perhaps the most positive signal of all. Dybantsa had a tendency to coast defensively at BYU. If he's willing to pour energy into maxing out his extreme physical gifts on both sides of the ball, he will put up numbers and potentially help guide Washington into the postseason race.

2. Cameron Boozer

Cameron Boozer - Memphis Grizzlies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cameron Boozer's scoring efficiency has dipped in Las Vegas (18.7 points on .437/.333/.833 splits), but he was sensational in the California Classic beforehand. Watching him, it's hard not to feel like Boozer is the most ready-made winning player in the draft, even as an 18-year-old. He's built like a tank, with impressive fluidity and coordination on both ends. The adjustment to NBA speed and physicality won't phase him like it will his peers.

Boozer's brain is his real superpower. He processes the game at an elite level. He sees the entire floor, able to fire cross-court skip passes to an open shooter or locate cutters will deft touch and precision. Memphis will cycle their offense around Boozer at the elbow. He is a legitimate offensive fulcrum, with three-level scoring ability, a steadfast presence on the glass and a much better defensive foundation than he gets credit for.

One of the more promising developments for Boozer this summer is his willingness to fire pull-up jumpers, especially in the mid-range. He focused primarily on scoring in the post or behind the 3-point line at Duke, which is not a bad instinct. If he can punish drop coverage as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, however, it opens up new worlds as a playmaking wing in a classic power forward's frame.

Boozer is still my Rookie of the Year pick, if forced to put money or reputation on the line.

1. Caleb Wilson

Caleb Wilson - Chicago Bulls | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No rookie has exuded the 'wow' factor more in Summer League than No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson. There are still plenty of nits to pick. He's turning the ball over too much (4.7 per game, compared to 1.7 assists) and it's unclear how his lightweight frame will handle to increased physicality of proper NBA defense. But Wilson is so easy to root for. So easy to believe in. His mental makeup, the rabid competitiveness with which he operates, puts Wilson on a special path.

Wilson made seven 3s total in his freshman season at UNC. He 12-of-25 (48 percent) through three games in Las Vegas. That efficiency is pure noise, but the volume and confidence is not. Wilson is uncorking step-backs and shooting off of movement. He's taking deep 3s. Not only does it feel like Wilson worked on his jumper in the offseason, but he looks determined to make it a functional everyday weapon.

If defenses need to worry about Wilson behind the 3-point line, it opens up the floor for his rim attacks, which were his bread and butter in college. Wilson loves playing above the rim. He makes a point to embarrass opponents when he can. He will get knocked around and tested physically, but the aggression, the foul-drawing, will make it difficult for opponents to stop Wilson. He's also a beast in transition, on a Bulls team built to play fast and free.

The defensive playmaking (4.3 stocks) and rebounding are all present. Wilson is playing extremely hard. If he can balance out his slashing and at-rim finishing with a remotely functional perimeter game, a lot of boxes are checked. No rookie has impressed us more in Las Vegas. Time will tell if Wilson can keep it up and make the necessary refinements when he gets to the big leagues.

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