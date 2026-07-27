NBA Rumors: Warriors planning for life after Steph Curry and Heat chase Klay Thompson

How these franchises navigate the next few weeks will test their front offices' ability to adapt to a rapidly changing league landscape.

The strategic pivot for the Warriors comes after a LeBron chose the 76ers, leaving both teams to recalibrate their rosters with limited flexibility.

The Warriors are shifting their focus toward a post-superstar era while the Heat contemplate adding a Klay Thompson to their core.

LeBron James is officially a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. It's the shock to end all shocks, and it means we have reached the end stage of NBA free agency. There are a few important dominoes left to fall, but the major storyline now becomes what the teams who didn't land LeBron will do next.

Mario Hezonja is returning from a long stint overseas to sign a one-year minimum contract with the Cavaliers. He's a playmaking forward. You can see the vision. Meanwhile, Golden State, Miami and others are left wondering what could have been. Let's dive into some of the latest rumors from around the association.

Warriors want to build for the future beyond Stephen Curry

Joe Lacob, Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Warriors owner Joe Lacob is planning the future beyond Stephen Curry

Golden State wants to prove it can sustain greatness without their star guard

The Golden State Warriors were never really in the LeBron mix, as it turns out. An Anthony Davis trade may have changed that, but no such deal materialized. It's unclear how the Warriors proceed from here. The Dubs were a Play-In team last season. Jimmy Butler, still recovering from a torn ACL, might not return until January or February.

While Stephen Curry is still one of the greatest players on earth, Golden State does not currently possess the means — or the motivation — to build a true contender around him.

"What Lacob wants to do and this might get Warriors’ fans mad, but he wants to build the next team after Stephen Curry," said Golden State insider Tim Kawakami on the TK Show (h/t Pro Football Network). "I don’t know how possible that is. But Lacob has a very keen interest in, ‘This organization’s going to show what it can do with Steph Curry and then after him.' I don’t think it’s going to be as good myself. But that’s what he wants to do."

This is no doubt disappointing for Warriors fans, as Golden State has the assets to chase other available stars, such as Trey Murphy III or Michael Porter Jr. Those trades probably don't move the needle far enough to put the Dubs on the same level as OKC or San Antonio, but it could get them into the top-six in a thinner Western Conference.

Given the Warriors' poor track record in the draft, the idea of "building the next team" while Curry is still in his prime feels a little silly. Maintaining optionality and flexibility is one thing, but if the Warriors are going to punt on the final years of Steph's illustrious career, one can't help but wonder if Golden State should just bite the bullet and trade him.

Klay Thompson among former All-Stars connected to Heat in free agency

Klay Thompson - Dallas Mavericks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heat were interested in Klay Thompson 'whether or not' LeBron signed

DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal are other former All-Stars tied to Heat in free agency

The Miami Heat appeared to be the frontrunners for LeBron in the days leading up to his announcement, but it was all speculative, as James never tipped his hand. The Heat already made waves this offseason with the acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the next challenge is building a contender around him.

One name tied to Miami for weeks: Mavericks wing Klay Thompson, whose tenure in Dallas appears to be nearing its end. Thompson is due $17.4 million next season, the final year of his contract. Before LeBron decided on Philadelphia, Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported that the Heat held "interest in adding Thompson" with or without LeBron.

Thompson has become an extremely flawed and inconsistent contributor in recent years, but the 36-year-old can still shoot the lights out. For a team built around two interior bruisers in Giannis and Bam Adebayo, that skill set has tremendous value.

The Heat are also connected to two additional former All-Stars in DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal.

ESPN reported that "leftover [LeBron] suitors" would target DeRozan after Sacramento waived him. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer linked Miami and Boston to Beal, who declined his player option with the Clippers.

The Heat were also linked to Russell Westbrook at one point, but it appears their interest has waned.

Peyton Watson could sign the Nuggets' qualifying offer

Peyton Watson - Denver Nuggets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from Jalen Duren, James Harden and Draymond Green, all of whom figure to end up back with their incumbent teams one way or another, Peyton Watson is the biggest free agency domino yet to fall. The Denver Nuggets' restricted free agent has rumored sign-and-trade interest from Milwaukee, Atlanta and the LA Clippers, among others. Denver would like to keep him, but the financials get complicated. The Nuggets are the only second apron team in the NBA after matching the Thunder's RFA offer sheet to Spencer Jones.

The Nuggets can no longer sign-and-trade Watson and take salary back, which limits his options. In a way, it gives Denver, who can match any external offer sheet, more leverage. That could lead Watson to consider extreme measures.

"League sources say Watson, like Detroit's Jalen Duren, has been weighing the unappealing prospect of playing out the 2026-27 season on a qualifying offer with the intent to become an unrestricted free agent next summer," reports NBA insider Marc Stein. "Actually doing so, mind you, means leaving millions on the table."

The Nuggets' reported offer is in the four-year, $70 million ballpark. Watson has been reported to seek $20 million-plus annually from other teams. If he accepts the qualifying offer, he'd essentially take a steep one-year discount with hopes of landing a massive long-term contract in unrestricted free agency next year, with Denver no longer allowed to match.

Mavericks continue to rebuff Kyrie Irving trade offers

Kyrie Irving - Dallas Mavericks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas has 'continued to rebuff trade feelers' for Kyrie Irving

He is expected to return from knee surgery next season as Cooper Flagg's teammate

In addition to rumors of Golden State targeting Anthony Davis to lure LeBron, there were rumblings of a potential reunion for LeBron and Kyrie Irving in Cleveland, which never came to pass. While teams continue to reach out to the Dallas Mavericks about the former No. 1 overall pick, the Mavs have expressed zero interest in trading Irving.

"The Mavericks have continued to rebuff trade feelers for the 34-year-old," reports Stein, in keeping with their stance since mid-June.

Irving missed all of last season as he rehabbed a torn ACL. Dallas has since undergone a change in management, with Masai Ujiri taking over as president of basketball operations and Mike Schmitz assuming GM duties. Dallas has reshuffled the deck all offseason, drafting Morez Johnson Jr. and Sergio de Larrea in the first round, while also adding Santi Aldama, Zaccharie Risacher and Tarik Biberović via trades and free agency.

Klay Thompson and Daniel Gafford continue to surface in trade rumors, but it appears the Mavericks are set on Kyrie teaming up with Cooper Flagg next season. If he does end up on the chopping block, it could happen closer to midseason if Dallas is out of the postseason race.

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