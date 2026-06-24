Projecting the Jazz starting lineup and rotation after taking Darryn Peterson No. 2

With Jaren Jackson Jr. and Walker Kessler anchoring the frontcourt, the Jazz could quickly become playoff contenders in the loaded West.

The not-so-secret love affair between the Utah Jazz and AJ Dybantsa went unconsummated in the end, but Jazz fans needn't feel bad about Darryn Peterson. In fact, he's ranked above Dybantsa on the FanSided big board and profiles as the cleanest fit among the projected top-3 prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Peterson should slide right into the backcourt next to Keyonte George for a Jazz team that's ready to compete. Will Hardy knows exactly how to utilize a guard with Peterson's unique, scalable skill set. Expect to see a lot of movement 3s and off-ball attacks, mixed in with a steady dose of pick-and-roll sets and isolation buckets, which he executed without issue in high school.

Utah Jazz projected starting lineup and depth chart after drafting Darryn Peterson

Player Position Bench Darryn Peterson PG Isaiah Collier Keyonte George SG Cody Williams Lauri Markkanen SF Brice Sensabaugh Jaren Jackson Jr. PF Ace Bailey Walker Kessler C Kyle Filipowski

The West once again projects as a bloodbath in the regular season, but with NBA lottery reform taking effect next season, the incentive to tank will no longer be there for Utah. Not that it really even matters, as the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade at the deadline clearly exhibited the intent to start winning games come 2026-27.

This could be an extremely competitive team very quickly. Jackson and Markkanen are established All-Stars, while Keyonte George took a huge third-year leap, averaging 23.6 points per game. Walker Kessler's contract situation remains in limbo, but the Jazz clearly want him back on a long-term deal. His absence last season was deeply felt. He's one of the absolute best rim protectors and interior finishers in the NBA.

Peterson, again, really is perfect for what the Jazz need. There are valid concerns about his low assist rate, especially paired next to another score-first guard in George. But Peterson was a far more natural playmaker in high school, before the injuries and before Kansas' disastrous scheme and spacing put Peterson in a box. If the medicals are clear, as every report indicates, he should be able to work screen-and-rolls with Kessler and benefit from Utah's array of versatile, high-volume spot-up scorers along the perimeter.

He also does not need the basketball. The idea that this works against George is prepostrous. Sure, George's scoring numbers will probably take a hit, but Peterson can handle the difficult defensive assignments that George cannot, while maintaing Utah's size and flexibility across positions. Peterson was an electic movement shooter at Kansas and looked completely at home spotting up and attacking closeouts. He does not need to dominate the basketball on every possession.

Between Kessler and Jackson, Utah has arguably the best defensive frontcourt in the NBA. Both should empower one another, with Kessler walling off the paint and Jackson swooping in from the weak side to blow s**t up.

Peterson is a very hearty and capable defender, too, which is an underdiscussed element of what makes him such a special prospect. Markkanen offers damn near center size on the wing. And Utah's bench unit is chock full of funky, skilled shot-makers and passers, so the Jazz will never be short on creative ways to attack an opponent.

There is still much for Utah to prove after spending so many years in a purposeful freefall, but this roster checks a lot of boxes and Peterson should readily contribute on day one. Don't be shocked if the Jazz are competing for home court advantage in the playoffs in the very near future.

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