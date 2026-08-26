Quiz: Can you name the last 15 NBA Rookies of the Year?

The 2026 NBA Draft Class was considered one of the best in recent memory and that should set up an incredibly compelling Rookie of the Year race. There is no clear favorite in the betting odds, with Cam Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Caleb Wilson and Darius Acuff Jr. all in the mix.

But history has shown us that even in a season with a slew of explosive rookies, one will inevitably separate themselves from the pack and seize hold of the top spot. Take a stroll down memory lane and see who claimed Rookie of the Year for each of the last 15 seasons.

How many of the last 15 NBA Rookies of the Year can you remember?

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Who was the 2026 NBA Rookie of the Year?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Dylan Harper, Spurs&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Cooper Flagg, Mavericks&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;VJ Edgecombe, 76ers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Kon Knueppel, Hornets&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Who was the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Stephon Castle, Spurs&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Alex Sarr, Wizards&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Jaylen Wells, Grizzlies&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Zaccharie Risacher, Hawks&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Who was the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Jamie Jaquez Jr., Heat&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Victor Wembanyama, Spurs&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Chet Holmgren, Thunder&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Brandon Miller, Hornets&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Who was the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Walker Kessler, Jazz&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Paolo Banchero, Magic&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Jalen Williams, Thunder&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Who was the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Scottie Barnes, Raptors&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Jalen Green, Rockets&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Evan Mobley, Cavaliers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Cade Cunningham, Pistons&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Who was the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;LaMelo Ball, Hornets&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Tyrese Haliburton, Kings&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Saddiq Bey, Pistons&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Who was the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Kendrick Nunn, Heat&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Ja Morant, Grizzlies&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Zion Williamson, Pelicans&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Who was the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Deandre Ayton, Suns&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Trae Young, Hawks&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Luka Dončić, Mavericks&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Who was the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Jayson Tatum, Celtics&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Kyle Kuzma, Lakers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Ben Simmons, 76ers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Who was the 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Dario Sarić, 76ers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Joel Embiid, 76ers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Malcolm Brogdon, Bucks&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Buddy Hield, Kings&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Who was the 2016 NBA Rookie of the Year?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Kristaps Porziņģis, Knicks&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Nikola Jokić, Nuggets&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Devin Booker, Suns&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Who was the 2015 NBA Rookie of the Year?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Nikola Mirotić, Bulls&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Elfrid Payton, Magic&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Andrew Wiggins, Timberwolves&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Nerlens Noel, 76ers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Who was the 2014 NBA Rookie of the Year?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Mason Plumlee, Nets&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Victor Oladipo, Magic&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Trey Burke, Jazz&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Michael Carter-Williams, 76ers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Who was the 2013 NBA Rookie of the Year?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Bradley Beal, Wizards&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Andre Drummond, Pistons&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Anthony Davis, Pelicans&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Who was the 2012 NBA Rookie of the Year?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Kawhi Leonard, Spurs&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Ricky Rubio, Timberwolves&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Kyrie Irving, Cavaliers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Kenneth Faried, Nuggets&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

Who are the favorites for 2027 NBA Rookie of the Year?

Cam Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies: Boozer went No. 3 in the draft to the Memphis Grizzlies but his polished skill set and the team context absolutely have him set up for success. He averaged 18.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game in Summer League on 49/41/76 shooting splits, and did it in just 28 minutes per game. The Grizzlies have already moved Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant, clearing the way for Boozer to be their primary offensive fulcrum and give him plenty of opportunity to put up huge numbers.

AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards: Dybantsa was the No. 1 pick and profiles as an explosive scorer. In a normal season, he'd be the overwhelming ROY of the favorite but this rookie class is incredibly deep and Dybantsa joins a Washington Wizards' team with its eyes on making the playoffs. He should be impressive but he'll also be sharing the ball with Trae Young, Anthony Davis, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson and Alex Sarr, which could depress his raw stats.

Darryn Peterson, Utah Jazz: Peterson may struggle with efficiency and will be sharing the ball on a loaded Utah Jazz team that has its eyes on the playoffs. But he's shown he's a gifted scorer and could really take off in the second half of the season as he settles into a defined offensive role and the Jazz play games with serious stakes fighting for the playoffs. (He's also the the most likely of these five favorites to have an actual shot at helping his team make the postseason).

Caleb Wilson: Chicago Bulls: Wilson was seen as the consensus fourth-best player in this class but he was arguably the most impressive player at Summer League of any experience level. He only played four games but put up 23.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game, shooting 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc. on the rebuilding Chicago Bulls, he's going to have a lot of defensive responsibility and get a lot of easy buckets thanks to the gravity of Norm Powell and the passing of Josh Giddey.

Darius Acuff Jr., Sacramento Kings: He won't have much help this season, as the Sacramento Kings may have the worst roster in the entire league. Acuff put up 20.8 points and 4.6 assists per game in Summer League but really struggled with efficiency, shooting under 40 percent from the field and under 30 percent from beyond the arc. The good news for his ROY case is that he's going to have total control of the offense and the freedom to learn through mistakes.