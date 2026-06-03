Andy Reid's final season? NFL insiders make bold predictions for 2026

Fortune favors the bold. Or something like that. Certainly, in June, spending time chewing the fat with some NFL execs and general managers who have some time on their hands, you can come away with some strong impressions, or in some cases, premonitions about what might be ahead in the upcoming NFL season.

So let’s get a little fearless and throw a few darts at what’s coming in 2026. (And in perhaps a positive omen of the prognostication powers of this article, in my original draft, I had Myles Garrett going to the NFC for more than two first-round picks by training camp. Then he got a deal to the Rams Monday for a boatload of assets). Bold predictions ahead:

Eagles use a second-round supplemental pick on Brendan Sorsby

There are some serious concerns about Sorsby’s gambling problem, especially as it was revealed how frequently he placed bets on Indiana games while on that team. But two GMs told me they think he’s grabbed in the supplemental draft if he is deemed eligible. Both are under the impression that the Eagles have done a lot of work on him, and they believe this very much could be Jalen Hurts’ final season as the starter there.

“I think Howie grabs him in the second round,” one GM said. “He’s getting a one for (receiver A.J.) Brown. I don’t think he’s scared to do it, and the stuff you hear about them being willing to move off of Hurts, that's real.” Good enough for me.

The Lions finish last in the NFC North

There is some genuine intrigue in what Kyler Murray can do with Minnesota (worked out pretty well with Sam Darnold at a similar stage in his career), and the Vikings have a menacing defense. The Bears could win the NFC, and Green Bay is an established operation that will get Parsons back at some point.

Not that long ago Dan Campbell ran all kinds of roughshod across the division, but the loss of Ben Johnson was massive, and Jared Goff’s lack of mobility will only become more acute as he ages. “Goff [is not] the same without Johnson,” one personnel exec posited. People around the league seem to feel like Detroit may have missed its window and will regret not being more aggressive in recent offseasons and deadlines. (You can get 4-1 odds on this playing out).

The Lions refused to make moves as an ownership group to put them over the top, and they will regret it. Like not grabbing Garrett or even really trying.

Caleb Williams leads the NFL in passing yards

Ben Johnson is cold-blooded as a play caller. He threw on first down as often as anyone in the NFL last season, and that was with Caleb Williams learning a new system, shaking off a rough rookie year and unlearning some bad habits from previous coaching staffs. He also had to earn Johnson's trust. Mission accomplished.

Yes, the cold weather could be an issue. And Johnson likes to get multiple backs involved running the ball. But this kid has unreal athleticism, and Johnson was all about chucking the ball all over the place when he was in Detroit. Chicago’s defense will still find itself in some shootouts, but this kid has a cannon, and they will complete on-script and off-script deep shots. I believe his completion percentage will rise in 2026, too.

Michael Penix starts more games than Tua Tagovailoa

The Falcons were quick to jump on Tua. We believe they will quickly come to regret that. The good news is that they aren’t really paying him anything, just the veteran minimum. Penix has a lot to prove, and Kevin Stefanski clearly wanted Tua and didn’t draft Penix. But he is going to prove to be worth a look relatively soon, even coming off major injury.

Atlanta has too many offensive weapons to be a pop-gun attack lobbing balls five yards down field, and Tagovailoa’s lengthy concussion history is going to make his legs even less a part of the equation as he ages.

The NFC South should be fairly wide open, and the version of the veteran QB who finished in Miami is going to be tough for Falcons fans to stomach. ”Tua is like Russell Wilson two year ago,” the first GM said. “He thinks he’s a starting quarterback, but he’s not a starting quarterback.”

The Bengals earn the AFC's No. 1 seed

We’ve chronicled how people we trust in this league believe Joe Burrow is primed for an MVP. The rest of the division is dealing with more newness and upheaval than the Bengals, and they finally have rid themselves of all of their disgruntled veterans and paid the guys they had to pay.

The schedule sets up well, and they get the two games with the Ravens scheduled about as ideally as they could ask for. They aren’t playing a first-place schedule like many of the more talented teams, and they have been a ferocious offense from November on under Burrow. Says here they finally get off to a fast start in September and never look back on the way to 12 wins.

Andy Reid retires after another Chiefs Super Bowl

You hear these rumblings every few years, but I’m starting to pick up on them again recently about Reid thinking he's running out of gas. And for all the people who have told me at this point that Big Red will keep coaching until he shatters every record there is, the people who whispered that maybe 2026 is it have a pretty damn good track record on such hunches.

Of course, who knows if they will win the Super Bowl. But if they do, man, you just wonder if after all he’s been through, it might be time to call it a career. His health has been a concern at times. Some of their key pieces are nearing the end. The allure of being with Patrick Mahomes as long as possible has to be quite strong, but, then again, nothing lasts forever.