It's (probably) over. The storied career of Aaron Rodgers has come to a shocking halt after the Pittsburgh Steelers opted to bench Rodgers on Tuesday night for Mason Rudolph. Was it the right call? Eh, we'll see, but it does provide us with even more proof of something that we already knew: The Steelers will need a new starting quarterback in 2027.

While it's possible they stick with Rudolph or that rookie Drew Allar wins the starting job, the more likely scenario is that the Steelers draft a quarterback in the first round. Who might that be, though? Ignoring trade-up scenarios for Drew Mestemaker or Darian Mensah, since the price for that may be out of reach, these are the names that Steelers fans should learn.

CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I mentioned in the intro that I think there are two quarterbacks who the Steelers won't be in position to draft because they'll be gone too early. There's a third who could be viewed as being in that tier, but that player — Notre Dame's CJ Carr — seems the most likely of those to fall a bit. And if the Rudolph-led Steelers struggle late in the year to improve the team's draft positioning, there could be a fit here.

Carr is the kind of player whom you can envision the Steelers falling in love with based on everything we know about this franchise, which is to say he's a player who is at his best when working from the pocket. He doesn't have the strongest arm in the world and his mobility can best be described as "functional," but what Carr might lack in physical attributes is made up for by the sheer level of football understanding he has.

The Notre Dame passer just gets the game, you know? He processes the field well and has extremely good mechanics, and he's willing to stand in the pocket against pressure. If the Steelers want a guy who might not quite reach the level of elite quarterback but can be a perennial really good quarterback, hoping Carr falls a bit is a good strategy.

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trinidad Chambliss is a fairly divisive prospect. On one hand, his athleticism and arm strength make him a very intriguing player, someone who has this knack for making big plays. If things go off script, Chambliss has the improvisational skills to make something happen.

What makes him divisive, though, is that he's under six feet tall and is also an older prospect after spending time playing at the JUCO level. Between durability concerns and the fear that he's too old to fix some of his issues with consistency and staying in the pocket, there's a high chance that Chambliss just doesn't work out in the NFL.

But Pittsburgh has been trapped in quarterback hell for a while now, and drafting/signing the same kind of quarterback over and over just hasn't panned out. Why not go a completely different direction with someone like Chambliss, just to see what happens?

Dante Moore, Oregon

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore is a cautionary tale for returning to school in the NIL era. Yes, he made money by returning to the Ducks rather than declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, but he goes from the likely No. 2 overall pick had he declared to a mid-first-round prospect now after a concussion ended his season early.

That injury — and more specifically, just the fact that he isn't actively playing football right now — has really tanked his perceived draft value. The question that NFL teams should have, though, is why? Is it all because of his one really bad game against Oklahoma State, when he completed just 48.3 percent of his pass attempts? Yes, we saw Moore exposed a bit there, but was it ugly enough to make him the QB4, at best, in this class?

At his best, Moore is an accurate pocket passer who moves well under pressure. He's not going to go out there and have a lot of designed run plays or anything, but he can sit back and hit his man. He lacks elite-level velocity on his deep ball, but he can still place the football most places on the field. The biggest concern is that he can get rattled under pressure, but that's something that can be worked on. Ending up with Moore might not be the best scenario, but it's far from the worst one.