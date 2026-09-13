NFL head coach hot seat tiers: Todd Bowles, Todd Monken and more under fire after Week 1

It's Week 1 and the NFL season is already drunk. Caleb Williams and the Bears dropped 59 on the Panthers; Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson made early MVP statements. Cooper Rush, Cam Ward and Deshaun Watson? Not so much.

When it comes to NFL head coaches, it's never too early to feel the wrath of fans. And thus, it's never too early to chart out whose seat is hot — and whose is warming up.

Tier 3: Got into a car with black leather seats on a 90-degree day

Robert Saleh - Tennessee Titans | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

6. Robert Saleh, Tennessee Titans

The Titans ought to give Robert Saleh more than a one-year trial run, but the Titans were thoroughly outclassed by the New York Jets on Sunday. The New York Jets! All modern logic and wisdom tells us such a thing is not possible. I think the Jets are secretly less horrendous than expected, with real talent up and down the roster, but nonetheless, Tennessee was the worst team in the Week 1 afternoon slate.

Cam Ward, their No. 1 overall pick a year ago, couldn't build a rhythm or generate explosive plays. Saleh was brought in to transform Tennessee's defense first and foremost, but his staff also needs to unlock Ward. If the Titans can't stop Geno Smith and the Jets, with the offense looking like this, Saleh might not last long.

5. Mike McCarthy, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers won their Week 1 matchup against the Falcons, but it's hard to feel good about a win like that. Atlanta was starting a third-string QB and missed two field goals. The Falcons made countless unforced errors. Pittsburgh, to their credit, capitalized on... a few of them. But Pittsburgh's offense was tepid in the face of a stout Falcons defense. Aaron Rodgers was fine enough, but his receivers were not and Pittsburgh struggled to establish the run.

The Steelers looked like a bad team on Sunday and barely beat an even worse team. McCarthy was brought in to rejuviante the NFL's most mediocre and unimaginative offense. He did not accomplish that on Sunday. We know Pittsburgh can grind in the trenches and win ugly, but that formula has not gotten them past the first round of the playoffs in over half a decade.

Tier 2: Did someone turn the seat warmer on?

Shane Steichen - Indianapolis Colts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen is an accomplished offensive tactician and he bought himself a much longer leash last season with his resurrection of Daniel Jones' career. Once Jones got hurt and the Colts collapsed, however, Colts fans began to grumble. That grumbling won't stop after a brutal Week 1 loss to the Ravens, in which Jones looked extremely rusty upon his return from ACL surgery.

Baltimore is a great team potentially, so we shouldn't write off the Colts entirely. But with the Texans taking Buffalo down to the wire, and with Jacksonville looking every bit a two-way wrecking force, the AFC South won't provide the Colts with much leeway early in the season. It does not help that Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon has built her brand on being highly involved and extremely analytical. If Indianapolis tanks, she will probably pull the plug quicker than most owners.

3. Aaron Glenn, New York Jets

This is actually an improvement for Aaron Glenn after the Jets' Week 1 victory. Glenn probably had the hottest seat in the NFL coming into the season. The Jets ultimately decided against making him one-and-done after a disastrous first campaign, but the widespread belief was that Glenn would get the axe this season unless New York far exceeded expectations.

It's too early for Glenn to rest easy, as the Titans are not a strong barometer by which to measure a team's competence. But the Jets' defense put the clamps on Cam Ward and the offense looked remarkably solid under Geno Smith. Let's not get ahead of ourselves calling the Jets a playoff team, but Glenn was an accomplished defensive coordinator and he's blessed with a winning personality. It would be nice to see him stake his claim on the job long term.

Tier 1: Ouch, that hurts!

Todd Bowles - Tampa Bay Buccaneers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers made a strong second half push but ultimately fell short, 33-27, to the Bengals in Week 1. The entire NFC South lost, so if there's anything working in Todd Bowles' favor, it's their division. Tampa can afford a couple missteps. That said, Bowles' name was put under the microscope last season when the Panthers snuck up from behind to claim the NFC South crown — and thus a spot in the postseason. Carolina is still solid, while the Saints might put up more of a fight this season. Nothing is guaranteed for the Bucs.

Baker Mayfield, in his first start after signing a monster extension, looked incredibly shaky. The Bucs' defense, which has been so stout in years past, could not provide resistance against the explosive Bengals offense. It's hard to judge a defense and a coach for struggling to keep Joe Burrow and company in check, but Bowles is very much entering a make-or-break season.

1. Todd Monken, Cleveland Browns

The Browns went with the least inspiring coaching hire possible in Todd Monken. Then Cleveland decided to start Deshaun Watson over Shedeur Sanders. That is due to Watson's contract more than anything else, but Monken's name is rubber-stamped on Watson's QB1 designation all the same. Nothing helps a bad front office stay in power quite like scapegoating the head coach.

Cleveland was blown out in Jacksonville. Watson was a total mess and Cleveland's once-vaunted defense looks a lot more vulnerable with Myles Garrett out of the picture. Most new head coaches are not immediately on the hot seat, but Monken could suffer a one-and-done fate, if only because Cleveland is spinning its wheels with zero organizational credibility.