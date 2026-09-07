NFL Rumors before Week 1: Baker Mayfield's warning to Buccaneers and college QBs are climbing

The NFL season will officially kick off on Wednesday night with a Super Bowl rematch in Seattle. Football is back, baby, and with it continues the nonstop rumor mill. From tense extension talks to odd roster decisions and everything in between, the NFL never fails to drum up drama.

Let's dive into the latest rumors from around the league, starting with a tense standoff between Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Baker Mayfield felt 'disrespected' by Bucs contract offer before camp

Baker Mayfield is currently slated to hit free agency in 2027, unless the Bucs can bring him back to the negotiating table. Mayfield cut off contract talks when training camp started, saying he felt "disrespected" by the offers Tampa brought forth, per ESPN. The Buccaneers apparently offered a two-year deal well shy of the $50 million club, while Mayfield desires a more lucrative long-term pact.

Baker Mayfield tells ESPN the Bucs offered him a two-year deal, which was ‘probably the most disappointing’ part. Wanted long-term commitment.



Added Bucs were ‘pretty far’ from $50+M per club, which he wanted to enter.



More to come on @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/B0ydNRWG8U — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 30, 2026

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports that Tampa has shown a "willingness to get a market deal done closer to the season." Bucs GM Jason Licht has also expressed confidence in their ability to get something across the finish line, although time is running short.

Mayfield will almost certainly cut off negotiations once the season starts, if they even reopen to begin with. From there, depending on his performance and Tampa's success, he could gain significant leverage before hitting the open market next summer. Once other teams can submit their offer sheets, it does not seem like loyalty will play a huge role in Mayfield's decision-making process. Clearly the Bucs did not make him feel wanted this summer.

Teams want as much 'skin in the game' as possible for 2027 NFL Draft

Arch Manning - Texas Longhorns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2027 NFL Draft is considerably exceptionally strong, most notably at the quarterback position. FanSided's Cody Williams projects four QBs in the first round, including three in the top four picks. That stands in stark contrast to the 2026 NFL Draft, in which Fernando Mendoza (No. 1) and Ty Simpson (No. 13) were the only QBs selected in round one — and the Simpson pick was widely proclaimed as a reach.

Names like Arch Manning and Dante Moore will continue to percolate in NFL circles all season. Beyond the top-end talent, however, there is also considerable depth at the quarterback position in the 2027 class, which could benefit teams that are more competitive.

ESPN's Field Yates reports that NFL teams want "as much 2027 skin in the game as they can get."

"And when you have a lot of quarterbacks that are going to go, there are teams that don't need a quarterback," Yates told NFL on ESPN (h/t Bleacher Report). "If you're the Las Vegas Raiders, you want 10 of these QBs to ball out. You want every single one of them to look like the next John Elway because that means good players get pushed down to a team like you."

His comments were related to recent trades involving 2028 draft picks. NFL front offices are more willing to gamble away picks two years down the road, as their sights are set on premier talent in the 2027 draft.

Browns could name Taylen Green QB2 over Shedeur Sanders

Taylen Green - Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wouldn't be a rumors roundup without a strange or slightly maddening Browns quarterback update. And head coach Todd Monken continues to deliver them with the grace of a man who's really tired and would like to exit a conversation.

Deshaun Watson was named Cleveland's Week 1 starter fairly early in the process, which is what it is. He is clearly not the best option nor somebody the fans can rally behind, the the Browns are paying him an ungodly sum and are beholden to him regardless, at least for a couple weeks to open the year.

The initial "QB competition" in camp was between Watson and second-year Shedeur Sanders, who was naturally presumed to be their primary backup for Week 1. Apparently we cannot presume, however. Monken told reporters that rookie Taylen Green, a sixth-round pick from Arkansas, "could be" the active QB2 on Sunday.

#Browns rookie Taylen Green 'could be' the active No. 2 QB behind Deshaun Watson ahead of Shedeur Sanders vs. the #Jaguars, Todd Monken said. 'It's possible.'https://t.co/VkQJj5E2TA — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 7, 2026

This is not really as crazy as it probably sounds at first blush. Sanders was not overly impressive in preseason; he just outperformed Deshaun Watson, for all that mattered. Sanders was easily one of the worst QBs in the NFL last season. Cleveland has zero ideal options, but Green — with his fun, dual-threat skill set — could honestly offer the highest ceiling in the group. If Cleveland does not feel great about Sanders or Dillon Gabriel as long-term staples, there's no harm in seeing what Green can do. This season isn't going anywhere to begin with.