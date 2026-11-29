Weeks after the NFL trade deadline, there's still movement on the personnel front. In the past nine days, three ex-starting quarterbacks — Daniel Jones, Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa — were all released. Beyond that, there's locker room turmoil, injury updates and so on and so forth. As they say, this league never sleeps.

Let's dive into the all the latest from the NFL rumor mill:

Falcons among teams linked to Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As soon as the Indianapolis Colts cut Daniel Jones — less than a week after fielding trade calls for him — you knew there'd be interest around the league. One team appears to have the momentum toward signing Jones right now.

"The (Atlanta) Falcons have emerged as a candidate to sign Daniel Jones," reports NBC Sports' Mike Florio. "Abruptly cut by the Colts on November 20, most believed he’d consider joining a contender as a backup, or a member of the practice squad. As we hear it, he’s also contemplating the possibility of getting a head start with a potential suitor for 2027."

If we want to read the tea leaves further, the Falcons and Tua Tagovailoa "agreed to part ways" on Saturday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. That leaves Atlanta with Michael Penix Jr., who's struggling, and undrafted rookie Jack Strand. Jones can step in immediately as the backup — and he's a better backup than Tagovailoa. He may also get the chance to compete for QB1; if not this season, perhaps next season. The current Falcons front office, helmed by Matt Ryan, did not draft Penix and therefore bears no real attachment to him.

Whether Jones is a better short- or long-term bet than Penix is up for debate, but it's becoming harder to defend Penix. He's too stiff in the pocket and he doesn't really venture outside his comfort zones as a passer. The Falcons getting a look at Jones, especially when the NFC South is still up for grabs, just makes sense.

Steelers' stars took control of locker room after Aaron Rodgers blow-up

Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Rodgers lobbed a grenade at the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room on his way out the door, appearing on the Pat McAfee Show to list, in excruciating detail, everything he believes Mike McCarthy has done wrong this season. He criticized McCarthy for sleeping through meetings and failing to build relationships with Pittsburgh's defense, among other alleged gripes.

Ironically, it was Pittsburgh's defensive stars — namely Jalen Ramsey, T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward — who played a critical role in rallying the troops ahead of Pittsburgh's commanding 27-5 win over the Denver Broncos on Black Friday.

"For the past couple of days, we, as players, kind of (did the talking),” Jalen Ramsey said postgame (h/t Pittsburgh Post-Gazette). “We were like, ‘Coach, you good’ — let us turn this up. Let us get in our zone."

Linebacker Nick Herbig echoed similar sentiments to the Post-Gazette:

"(McCarthy) didn’t really say much. It was really Cam (Heyward) and T.J. (Watt). They took the reins. It’s a player-led team. We’ve been saying that from the start. This is how this team was built."

It has become clear in recent days that while much of Rodgers' exposé on McAfee was grounded in truth, he also left out key details and conveniently committed some of the internal frustration aimed at him. It's clear a parting of the ways had to happen. And while it's much too soon to guarantee McCarthy's future in Pittsburgh, the Steelers probably picked the right side of this high-profile football divorce. For now. Rodgers just isn't good enough to stir the pot like this and get away with it.

Bears' Colston Loveland expected to avoid IR

Colston Loveland - Chicago Bears | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bears' stunning come-from-behind win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving was partially undercut by tight end Colston Loveland's scary knee injury. He was carted off the field and initial reports suggested a looming IR stint.

Thankfully, the diagnosis improved after the Bears sought a second opinion. Loveland is currently week-to-week with a sprained MCL and should avoid the IR, with its mandatory four-game absence, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A second opinion on Bears TE Colston Loveland’s sprained MCL showed that he now is expected to avoid being placed on injured reserve, and the team is considering him week to week, per source. pic.twitter.com/wua1ra9QYa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2026

Not to state the obvious, but that's great news for the Bears. Loveland, Chicago's first-round pick in 2025, is a popular checkdown and red zone target for Caleb Williams. He can run a pretty broad route tree and Ben Johnson knows he can get creative with how the tight end is deployed.

Loveland has 41 receptions for 397 yards and three touchdowns this season, averaging 9.7 yards per catch.