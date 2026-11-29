There's a good chance that Aaron Rodgers' career came to an end once he appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and aired all the Pittsburgh Steelers' dirty laundry, but if the right situation were to present itself, perhaps the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer would be willing to finish what he already said was his final NFL season in a new uniform.

These four quarterbacks played so poorly in Week 12 that their respective teams ought to strongly consider bringing Rodgers in for the stretch run.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Denver Broncos entered the year as legitimate Super Bowl contenders largely because of Bo Nix, and after Friday's embarrassing loss to the Rodgers-less Steelers, they're now 8-3 largely despite Nix. The 26-year-old completed just 22 of his 40 attempts (55 percent) and threw two interceptions without leading his team to the end zone a single time in Denver's 27-5 loss.

This was Nix's worst performance of the year, but it's not like he'd been setting the world on fire prior. He is now completing just 59.4 percent of his throws for under 200 yards per game while having only 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 11 appearances. Despite the Broncos making a massive trade to acquire Jaylen Waddle, Nix's production has taken a major dip. His 46.2 QBR ranks below the likes of Kyler Murray, Malik Willis and Cam Ward. He hasn't been good, and clearly isn't getting any better.

Jacoby Brissett, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacoby Brissett hadn't played poorly in his first two starts with the Baltimore Ravens, but in Week 12, he showed why the Arizona Cardinals had enough. He completed just 13 of his 27 pass attempts, converting on less than 50 percent of his throws on the day. Sure, he did have 251 yards and didn't throw an interception, but two of his passes combined for 132 of those yards (more than half), and he looked off all game.

To his credit, he did give the Ravens a chance to beat a 4-6 Texans team, but his numbers speak for themselves. Rodgers won't be able to do damage downfield, but at the very least he can complete some short-yardage throws, helping the Ravens move the chains and make this offense more functional without Lamar Jackson. Adding in the potential of the Ravens succeeding with a Steelers castaway, and there's no reason for Baltimore not to at least consider this.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first five appearances of the season, Michael Penix Jr. had nine passing touchdowns and one interception while completing 66.7 percent of his throws for over 230 passing yards per game. In his four games since, Penix has barely completed over 50 percent of his throws for under 200 passing yards per game and he has one touchdown pass to nine interceptions. He had zero passing touchdowns and three interceptions in the Atlanta Falcons' 28-14 loss in Minnesota.

Sure, the Vikings' defense is phenomenal, but one touchdown to nine interceptions in a four-game span is simply unacceptable, especially when the Falcons have skill-position talent for him to feed. Even at 3-8, the Falcons are still somewhat alive thanks to the NFC South being what it is. Rodgers can't be any worse, right?

Kyle McCord, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one's not easy to picture on paper, and definitely not realistically going to happen, but if I were the Miami Dolphins, I'd consider bringing Rodgers in. I know what you're thinking — the Dolphins are 1-9 and are very clearly not trying to win. To that, I say true, but not only would Rodgers likely not impact their tank, but he'd also at least give the players on the team a chance, right?

No disrespect to Kyle McCord, but he was a sixth-round pick for a reason. He entered Sunday's action having completed just 44.6 percent of his throws in two starts, and while he was better against the lowly Jets, he still had two interceptions to one passing touchdown, and the Dolphins managed to score 12 points against a defense that had been among the league's worst all year. Wouldn't the Dolphins like to see what they have with guys like Ollie Gordon, Caleb Douglas and Malik Washington? They won't with McCord throwing them the ball, but might with Rodgers under center.