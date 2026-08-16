These 5 NFL quarterbacks should be benched or cut after preseason Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL preseason is in the books, so let's reflect on the quarterback performances that most aggrieved us. There is no such thing as absolute clarity or certainty this early on, but for many of these quarterbacks, skepticism is the best prism through which to view them.

From established veterans in new cities to second-year hopefuls in deep trouble, here are the quarterbacks who ought to be benched or cut after their preseason openers.

Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mason Rudolph - Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason Rudolph was excellent in the Steelers' dismantling of the Packers, completing 10-of-11 passes for 93 yards, with a 101.9 passer rating. He took a couple sacks, but was generally sharp in his decision-making and deliveries. So why bench — or maybe even cut?

In reality, the Steelers should probably trade Rudolph. He's a rock-solid backup QB, but Pittsburgh is going to start Aaron Rodgers no matter what. Once Rodgers retires, the job probably turns over to Drew Allar or Will Howard. Pittsburgh's rookie and second-year QBs also looked phenomenal on Thursday. Allar was particularly dominant, completing 10-of-13 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, with another TD as a runner.

Allar was always a major talent at Penn State, but his mechanics were all out of whack. He looks like a completely different QB in Pittsburgh, equal parts poised and explosive. For all the criticism of the Mike McCarthy hire, it's worth remembering the great work he has done with quarterbacks in the past. Rodgers can attest to it. Allar might be his next great achievement, and Rudolph most certainly isn't great enough to stand in the rookie's way.

Stetson Bennett IV, Los Angeles Rams

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Stetson Bennett IV has showed real flashes in the past and it's easy to trust any quarterback under Sean McVay's watchful eye, but the former two-time NCAA champion didn't do much in the Rams' preseason opener. He completed 4-of-6 passes for 38 yards. A modest, lightly involved affair.

There isn't much to actively knock Bennett for, other than the fact that he did not play. The Rams understandably gave the lion's share of snaps to first-round pick Ty Simpson, who answered the call. The Alabama product completed 21-of-25 passes (84 percent) for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He did not take a sack or throw an interception.

Simpson's relative inexperience for a top pick was a major storyline when L.A. made the pick, but he silenced doubts — for now. It's rare to see such a young quarterback look so calm and composed in his first outing, even against a softer preseason defense.

Bennett is trending toward QB3 designation in L.A., which could mean the Rams put him on the trade block eventually, too.

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

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The Browns were predictably overmatched by Chicago, even in a preseason setting. The quarterback battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders has become a hot topic of debate, mostly because neither QB feels up to the task.

Most Cleveland fans probably want Sanders to win the job. There's more of a future there, whereas Watson is past his prime and always hurt, not to mention overpaid. Unfortunately, Watson put on a meaningfully better performance in Week 1. The plan was always to start Watson in the opener, then start Sanders in the second preseason game, but the former has established a huge lead in the race for QB1.

Watson completed 11-of-15 passes for 126 yards and zero interceptions, quelling concerns (for now) after an INT-laced training camp. He took an ugly strip sack and didn't necessarily look his sharpest, but Sanders was completely in above his head, not unlike the regular season last year.

Sanders completed 6-of-11 passes (54.5 percent) for 79 yards and did throw an interception — one he will struggle to live down.

Despite his talent and his immense popularity, Sanders has done very little to earn the QB1 job at this stage. Watson is deeply flawed and not someone fans want to root for, but he has seniority. If his counterpart can't meaningfully outperform him on the field, it's hard to imagine Watson not starting Week 1 of the regular season, even if it's only to lose the job later on.

Quinn Ewers, Miami Dolphins

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The Dolphins were predictably overmatched against Washington. It's not hard to peg Miami as the worst team in the NFL, or close to it. Malik Willis looked sharp in his lone sequence. Miami paid him to start and he will start, no questions asked. There is, however, some lingering uncertainty around the backup situation, especially after the stinker Quinn Ewers delivered in his preseason opener.

Ewers made some fans last season when he took over for Tua Tagovailoa, but there's also a reason he was a seventh-round pick. Consistency was never a strength for Ewers in college, and he looked completely lost on Saturday night. Ewers completed just 1-of-8 passes and threw the ugliest interception.

Quinn Ewers picking up where he left off pic.twitter.com/IOBZ32oGh6 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 15, 2026

Cam Miller, a 2025 sixth-round pick to Las Vegas, didn't do much to capitalize on Ewers' rotten performance, but the Dolphins nonetheless need to reconsider the latter's standing on the depth chart.

Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

Tua Tagovailoa - Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The buzz out of Falcons camp strongly favored Tua Tagovailoa, especially with Michael Penix Jr. still battling through a knee injury, but Tagovailoa fumbled his first snap. He also did not throw a single pass more than five yards down field, targeting Kyle Pitts on four of five attempts. It felt like a classic example of Tagovailoa's conservative nature, which somehow does not prevent him from stumbling into boneheaded mistakes.

Tua Tagovailoa:



3-of-5

22 passing yards

0 TD, 0 INT



Kyle Pitts was targeted on 4 of the 5 attempts. pic.twitter.com/9UA9sNBBmG — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 14, 2026

Penix was not available to mount his own case on the field, but Atlanta should strongly consider naming him QB1 and being done with it. A change can be made later in the season if Penix does not perform, but he's entering just his third season, with far more arm talent and upside. The new Falcons leadership is not responsible for taking Penix eighth overall, but that does not diminish the investment the organization made in his development.

If Tagovailoa were a better quarterback, this would be a different conversation. The NFC South is there for the taking and Penix's leash grows shorter by the hour. That said, we know Tagovailoa is incapable of improvisation and deeply limited in the throws he is willing or able to make. His postseason track record is abysmal. There's no reason to believe he can get the Falcons where they want to go.