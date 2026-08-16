20 NFL players who should be traded before Week 1 with ideal landing spots

The NFL's preseason has begun, meaning that we're less than a month away from Opening Night of the 2026 regular season. There's a lot of work to be done between now and the regular season kickoff on September 9, including teams finalizing the 53-man rosters they're going to begin Week 1 with.

NFL fans usually focus on roster cuts around this time of year, but as teams attempt to shave down their rosters to only 53 players, trades are sure to be on the horizon as well. Here's a look at 20 players who should be made available by their respective clubs for varying reasons, as well as one ideal landing spot for each player.

RB Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Arizona Cardinals have holes all over their roster, but have as deep a running back room as any team in the NFL. They drafted Jeremiyah Love and signed Tyler Allgeier in free agency, adding those backs to a room that already had James Conner and Trey Benson in it. Benson has always had a good amount of upside if healthy, and while the Cardinals don't have room for him, several NFL teams do.

Ideal landing spot: Green Bay Packers

One of those teams is the Green Bay Packers, who are dealing with uncertainty in their running back room. Josh Jacobs is dealing with issues off the field, and MarShawn Lloyd has just one NFL game under his belt. Benson gives them much-needed depth at the running back position.

WR Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots revamped their wide receiver corps this offseason, trading for A.J. Brown and signing Romeo Doubs. Those additions make Kayshon Boutte expendable, and while the Patriots don't have to trade him, they have a good amount of depth beyond him and could get something for him. He's had back-to-back seasons with 550+ receiving yards

Ideal landing spot: Denver Broncos

A team that could be interested in acquiring Boutte is the Denver Broncos. Denver added to its receiving corps this summer by trading for Jaylen Waddle, and they still have Courtland Sutton, but Boutte would give the Broncos a solidified WR3 option that they lack right now.

EDGE Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Las Vegas Raiders traded Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, only for Baltimore to call backsies and kill the deal. The Ravens backing out of the deal likely caused other teams interested in the edge rusher to panic a bit, but there's every reason to believe the Raiders can still receive a monstrous haul in exchange for the 28-year-old superstar, and if that's the case, why not trade him if you're Vegas? The Raiders are building for the future, and who knows how good Crosby will be when they're ready to win? It's never fun trading a franchise icon while he's still playing at an elite level, but the Raiders had it right the first time.

Ideal landing spot: Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly among several teams that pursued Crosby before he was "traded" to Baltimore, and even while they extended Quinnen Williams and drafted Caleb Downs, they could use another difference-maker on their defense. Crosby is as good as it gets regarding elite defensive players they can somewhat realistically acquire.

QB Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

Not only is Dillon Gabriel part of perhaps the most underwhelming quarterback competition in the NFL involving Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, but he might rank third in that race. He certainly sits behind Watson on their depth chart. With Kevin Stefanski gone and Gabriel unlikely to play much of a role in Cleveland this season or beyond, it makes sense to trade him.

Ideal landing spot: Atlanta Falcons

Why not reunite him with Stefanski, a head coach who consistently expressed his belief in him? Not only does the fit with the head coach make sense, but the Falcons could use another depth option. Michael Penix Jr. is still not fully healthy, and Tua Tagovailoa's health is always a concern. Gabriel wouldn't start over either quarterback if healthy, but their injury proneness could open the door for Gabriel to make more of an impact with the Falcons than he likely would in Cleveland.

WR Jalin Hyatt, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The New York Giants' wide receiver depth chart might not include much star power beyond Malik Nabers, but it's a deep group. Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III, Darnell Mooney, Odell Beckham Jr. and Isiah Hodgins are among the receivers in the mix, and that could lead to Jalin Hyatt, a receiver whose stock has only dipped since his rookie year in 2023, being dealt.

Ideal landing spot: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be a team that takes a chance on him, as they could use more depth behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. Hyatt's ceiling isn't particularly high, but a fresh start could lead to some promising results. He did have 23 receptions and 373 yards in 2023, so he could potentially thrive in a bigger role.

RB Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

While the Steelers could use more receiver depth, their running back room is in good shape. Their one-two punch of Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle is pretty solidified, and that leaves Kaleb Johnson, a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the RB3 at best. The Steelers could keep him in that role, but they could also look to capitalize on whatever value he has left and give the RB3 spot to a veteran like Travis Homer.

Ideal landing spot: Dallas Cowboys

If the Steelers were to trade him, the Cowboys, a team that has a knack for trading for former high draft picks at their lowest value, could express interest. Johnson could join Dallas' RB2 competition alongside the likes of Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah and maybe even win it, giving him a shot at turning his career around.

QB Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I understand why the San Francisco 49ers wouldn't want to trade Mac Jones. If Brock Purdy were to suffer an injury, they'd be much better positioned to win with Jones under center than with Kurtis Rourke or Adrian Martinez, the other quarterbacks on their depth chart. With that being said, Rourke impressed in Thursday's 49ers preseason opener, and Jones' trade value is high enough that San Francisco could receive a valuable Day 2 draft pick. Why not just trade Jones and acquire a cheap veteran to back Purdy up if they don't trust Rourke in that role, when the goal is for said backup to not even see the field in a meaningful game?

Ideal landing spot: Los Angeles Chargers

A team like the Los Angeles Chargers could be eager to give up a valuable draft pick to acquire Jones, considering their backup is Trey Lance. Jones would be a massive upgrade and give them a safety net in the event that Justin Herbert were to suffer an injury.

TE Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

Cole Kmet is a good player who is blocked by a more valuable player with the Chicago Bears. Colston Loveland is the clear TE1 in Chicago, and while having a valuable backup is never a bad thing, the Bears would be wise to capitalize on whatever value Kmet still has on the trade market. Kmet, a 27-year-old who had 719 yards and six touchdowns as recently as 2023 and has another year on his contract, would fetch a fairly decent return.

Ideal landing spot: Kansas City Chiefs

An interested suitor could be the Kansas City Chiefs. Sure, Kmet would be in the same TE2 role this season, but instead of being behind a rising star, he'd be behind a player nearing retirement. Kmet could become Kansas City's long-term solution at the tight end position, catching passes from Patrick Mahomes as soon as 2027.

QB Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Will Levis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Levis' Tennessee Titans' fate was essentially sealed when the team selected Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft, and while he hasn't been traded yet, it's hard to envision him sticking around past the preseason. The Titans signed Mitchell Trubisky to be Ward's backup, ensuring Levis will be their QB3 at best. Assuming the Titans don't want to keep three quarterbacks on their roster, there just isn't room for Levis.

Ideal landing spot: New York Jets

Why shouldn't the New York Jets take a shot here? The Jets could use an improved backup over rookie Cade Klubnik, and Levis should come as cheaply as any quarterback on this list. The Jets would still be in an ideal position to draft their next franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft, and if Levis plays well enough, he could very well be a long-term backup in New York.

QB J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

Kyler Murray won the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback competition, putting J.J. McCarthy's future with the organization in serious question. The Vikings could keep McCarthy around as Murray's backup, and that could very well be the route they choose with Murray only on a one-year deal, but they could also decide that McCarthy isn't their long-term quarterback and attempt to get what they can for him right now.

Ideal landing spot: Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns should be eager to acquire him if the opportunity were to arise. Sure, it's fair to wonder whether McCarthy has the ability necessary to be a franchise quarterback, but what's Cleveland's alternative? Deshaun Watson? Shedeur Sanders? McCarthy would be their best chance by far at landing that elusive quarterback solution, and with a ton of future draft capital at their disposal, why not give this a shot?

QB Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback in 2026 and beyond, and they surprisingly traded for Andy Dalton, a proven veteran, this offseason. Sure, the Eagles could always reroute or cut Dalton if he doesn't meet their expectations this preseason, but the more likely play is for them to move on from beloved third-stringer Tanner McKee, who is sure to have value on the trade block.

Ideal landing spot: Detroit Lions

A team that could use McKee is the Detroit Lions, who were just dealt the surprising news that Teddy Bridgewater retired. Jared Goff is solidified as the starter, but as of now, Joshua Dobbs would be his backup. Is that the best the Lions can do? McKee is younger and better; making a trade for him, assuming the Eagles were to make him available, a no-brainer

RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaleel McLaughlin is the unfortunate victim of the Denver Broncos having a ton of running back depth. J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are slated to receive the vast majority of the carries in the backfield, and Jonah Coleman, a rookie selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, should play a role as well. McLaughlin doesn't have much of a role in Denver, and could provide some value elsewhere.

Ideal landing spot: Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens make some sense as a potential landing spot. They let Keaton Mitchell walk in free agency, leaving Justice Hill as their only experienced backup behind Derrick Henry. McLaughlin, in particular, makes sense for the Ravens, as he spent a couple of years in Denver with current Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Olusegun Oluwatimi would start for some teams at the center position, but Jalen Sundell has that spot on lockdown. It's always nice to have a valuable backup, but the Seahawks could test the waters and see what Oluwatimi could fetch on the trade market, knowing he's in the final year of his rookie deal. Odds are, a team that suffers an untimely injury could offer them something that's too good for Seattle to pass on.

Ideal landing spot: Detroit Lions

That team could very well be the Detroit Lions, who lost their starting center, Cade Mays, to a fractured wrist that'll keep him out for a couple of months. Ultimately, there's only so much Penei Sewell can do on the offensive line to keep it flourishing without Mays. Oluwatimi isn't a star or anything close, but he's proven to be a capable starter at times, and even that is hard to find on the block on the offensive line this time of year.

TE Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have an absurd amount of tight end depth. All four of their tight ends from last season - Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen - are back this season, and the Rams also used a second-round selection on Max Klare, another tight end. Colby Parkinson might be the best of the bunch, but he's also the most expensive, and he's slated to be a free agent after the year. It might make sense to get what they can for him now, still be fine at tight end, and be better positioned to build in the future.

Ideal landing spot: Carolina Panthers

A team like the Carolina Panthers could take advantage of this logjam. While they just signed Darren Waller, he's far from the star he once was, and it's not like Tommy Tremble is the best starter ever. Parkinson could be the long-term solution at tight end for this team.

QB Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Shough replaced Spencer Rattler as the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback, and there's no indication that Rattler will ever re-earn a starting role with that franchise. The Saints signed Zach Wilson in the offseason, meaning it's probably more likely that Rattler is closer to being New Orleans' QB3 than QB1. That could lead the Saints to look to trade him away.

Ideal landing spot: Indianapolis Colts

A team like the Indianapolis Colts could come calling. Daniel Jones is back and healthy following his Torn Achilles, but given his injury history and inconsistency on the field, are we sure he's going to start all 17 regular-season games for Indianapolis? Behind Jones, the Colts have a disgruntled and injury-prone Anthony Richardson and an inexperienced Riley Leonard with just one NFL start under his belt. Rattler gives the Colts an upgrade and more certainty, even if his 2025 as the Saints' starter didn't go so well.

QB Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Speaking of Richardson, he might be the most obvious trade candidate in the NFL right now. He simply has not worked out as the Colts' quarterback, and to make matters worse, he reportedly wants to be traded. Richardson is not reliable enough for the Colts to keep as Jones' backup, and this could be their last chance to trade him for literally anything.

Ideal landing spot: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A team like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could make sense for Richardson. The Bucs are set for now with Baker Mayfield under center, but it's not as if Jake Browning should give them much confidence for 2026 or beyond as the backup. Richardson is still incredibly raw, but has upside. A change of scenery and a year of sitting behind Mayfield could help unlock him. It's a longshot, but he'd come cheap anyway.

QB Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Steelers have perhaps the most interesting quarterback room in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers is their starter entering his final year in the NFL, and while Mason Rudolph gives them the best chance to win now as the backup, both Drew Allar and Will Howard are more likely to start for the team in 2027 and beyond. Keeping three quarterbacks on a team is already a stretch, and keeping four is unheard of. The Steelers will cut bait with at least one, and after both Allar and Howard impressed in Thursday's preseason opener, I'd argue moving on from Rudolph makes the most sense.

Ideal landing spot: Houston Texans

The Houston Texans could be an under-the-radar landing spot for Rudolph after Graham Mertz's season-ending ACL tear on Thursday. The Texans still have C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills as quarterback options, but Mills has been wildly unimpressive and all Stroud has done lately is regress. Their quarterback room could use another body and more reliability, and Rudolph, as uninspiring as he might be, checks both boxes.

EDGE Josh Sweat, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals do not want to trade Josh Sweat away, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't deal him. They might not want to admit this, but the Cardinals are far more likely to finish as the worst team in the NFL this season than to even come close to making the playoffs. With that, why not trade Josh Sweat, a 29-year-old coming off a career year? The Cardinals can land assets that can help them continue to build towards the future, rather than holding onto a 29-year-old who likely won't be on the team when they're ready to be competitive again.

Ideal landing spot: New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are a team that could use more help up front, and Sweat, an individual responsible for 12.5 sacks last season with Arizona, would provide that. The time for the Patriots to win is right now, and that should result in them aggressively pursuing a win-now piece who'd greatly improve their defense.

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Giants have as good a defensive line as any team in the NFL. They just used a first-round pick on Arvell Reese in the 2026 NFL Draft, adding him to a defensive line that already includes the likes of Abdul Carter and Brian Burns. The Giants having as much depth as they do will likely result in a decline in opportunity for Kayvon Thibodeaux, who already saw his playing time on defense limited in 2025. Thibodeaux is talented, but has yet to put it all together at the NFL level and has several better players in front of him.

Ideal landing spot: Atlanta Falcons

A team like the Atlanta Falcons could use all the help they can get on the edge after Jalon Walker's season-ending injury and James Pearce's eight-game suspension. Thibodeaux is on an expiring contract, but the Falcons could easily extend the 25-year-old defensive lineman. They play in a wide-open NFC South, but it'd be hard to take them without them bolstering their defensive line.

DT Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' inability to agree to terms with Vita Vea on an extension resulted in the two-time Pro Bowler demanding a trade away from the only franchise he's ever known. The Buccaneers say they have no intention of trading the franchise icon, and understandably so, but if they do not plan on extending him, is it really wise to hold on to him? Vea is clearly disgruntled, so holding onto him risks a potential holdout sabotaging their season. It might make more sense to take what they can get for him right now, which should be a lot, given how productive a player he still is.

Ideal landing spot: Buffalo Bills

While Vea would reportedly prefer his next suitor to be a team that plays on the West Coast, it's hard to overlook just how good a fit he is for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are in a clear contention window with Josh Allen in the prime of his career, but they have a clear need for an interior defensive lineman. Vea is in the back half of his career and will be expensive, but the Bills are a team that's focused on right now. Right now, Vea would really bolster their Super Bowl odds.