NFL Rumors: Falcons emerge as Tyreek Hill destination and Browns unique QB solution

These high-stakes moves, QB battles, and potential signings will shape offensive dynamics and team depth across the league ahead of the new season.

Atlanta is eyed for Tyreek Hill, Cleveland will alternate starts for Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, and Detroit negotiates with Jahmyr Gibbs.

With training camp in full swing for all 32 NFL teams, the focus is on settling roster battles and figuring out how new pieces fit with the old. There are, of course, some unresolved free agency and trade possibilities, too. The season inches ever closer, but even in these quieter periods, the NFL has ample capacity for surprise.

Let's dive into the latest rumors from around the league.

Falcons listed as potential Tyreek Hill landing spot

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill - Miami Dolphins | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Falcons named potential destination for free agent WR Tyreek Hill

Tua Tagovailoa is more worried about Hill's knee and long-term health

The Atlanta Falcons were recently named as a potential landing spot for ex-Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. CBS Sports' Garrett Podell made the connection (h/t Falcons Wire):

"Hill could easily leapfrog Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus to be WR2 for the Atlanta Falcons behind only Drake London," he wrote. "He also became the first player in NFL history with multiple 1,700-yard receiving seasons after his first two seasons catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa in 2022 and 2023, and Tagovailoa is now in Atlanta."

The Tagovailoa connection is notable. Their relationship in Miami was not without turbulence, but Hill and Tagovailoa both reached special heights together — and struggled to recreate that success when separated.

When asked about a potential Hill reunion, however, Tagovailoa let it be known that he's more concerned about the 32-year-old's long-term health after two major knee surgeries.

"Well, I would want him to get better," Tagovailoa said (h/t Sports Illustrated). "As a person, be able to do things he would be able to do when he’s way, way done. But that’s also not my call in the end. I want to make sure he’s good, and he’s able to still run with his kids later on in life when he’s done. That’s it.”

Hill is still rehabbing from a torn ACL, which he suffered in Week 4 of last season. The Georgia native said he has "no power in my left leg at all," meaning he needs to rebuild strength and confidence in his surgically repaired ligament. That could take some time.

Atlanta can sure use Hill's speed opposite Drake London, but it could be a while before his free agency is settled.

Browns plan to start both Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders in preseason

Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders - Cleveland Browns | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Browns did not settle on a starting quarterback after the offseason program

Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will each start a preseason game, with "winner" expected to start Cleveland's final preseason match on Aug. 27.

The Cleveland Browns hoped to settle on a starting quarterback before camp ended, but head coach Todd Monken is still undecided. As a result, the competition will spill into the preseason, with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders expected to alternate starts in the Browns' first two preseason games, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

The next week of practice will determine who starts Aug. 15 versus Chicago and Aug. 22 versus Buffalo. If all goes to plan, Monken should pick a winner and set his QB1 in stone by their final preseason game on Aug. 27 versus New England (h/t Charean Williams, NBC Sports).

Sanders has largely impressed in camp, although according to Wolfe, Monken would like to see the second-year quarterback get in and out of huddles quicker to ease the anxiety of the coaching staff. Watson, meanwhile, has thrown six interceptions in camp and needs to protect the football better to cement his claim after back-to-back Achilles surgeries.

A glimpse into our early breakdown of Shedeur Sanders vs. Deshaun Watson QB battle over Browns live practice footage: pic.twitter.com/kHOx4Vrnzs — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 4, 2026

Monken wants Sanders and Watson to "make it clear" who should start, which has not happened yet. Time will tell which Browns quarterback comes out on top.

Bijan Robinson's new contract will not 'hurt' negotiations between Lions and Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bijan Robinson's record-breaking $75 million contract resets the running back market

Lions head coach Dan Campbell does not think it will 'hurt' negotiations with Jahmyr Gibbs

As Jahmyr Gibbs conducts a hold-in to pressure the Detroit Lions front office, his fellow fourth-year running back Bijan Robinson inked a three-year, $75 million contract extension with the Falcons. He officially becomes the highest-paid halfback of all time. That resets the market — and potentially throws a wrench into Detroit's plans.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not worried, however.

When asked if Robinson's record-breaking contract might speed up the process of extending Gibbs, Campbell told reporters, "it's certainly not gonna hurt."

He expanded further (h/t Bleacher Report):

"Look, I'm anxious to get Gibbs back out there. Every day that goes by, that's another day that you feel like you miss with him, and getting out there with the guys, and him doing his part. But there again, it'll get done when it gets done."

All signs point to Detroit and Gibbs eventually coming to a resolution. Gibbs put together a dominant campaign in 2025, with 1,839 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns. He led the entire NFL with 20 touchdowns the season prior. He's a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro after three seasons, the lifeblood of Detroit's dynamic offense.

If the Lions are serious about returning to the playoffs in 2026, Gibbs will be part of it.