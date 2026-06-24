Canada's projected Round of 32 opponent, according to World Cup standings

The outcome will shape their Round of 32 path, with very different opponents and challenges depending on their position.

Their final group match against Switzerland will determine whether they finish first or second in Group B.

It's already been a historic home World Cup for Canada, which got off to a somewhat dispiriting start with a draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina but rebounded by absolutely blasting Qatar for their first-ever win on the sport's biggest stage. On the strength of that 6-0 result, Jesse Marsch and Co. have already all but assured their spot in the knockout rounds ahead of their final Group B match against Switzerland on Wednesday afternoon.

But that doesn't mean this match is dead rubber. On the contrary, while Canada is almost certainly moving on no matter what, their first knockout opponent hinges on their result against the Swiss. What do they need to clinch first place in the group, and what awaits them in the Round of 32? Let's break down all the possibilities and permutations.

How Canada can clinch a spot in the knockout rounds

Canada v Qatar: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026 | Emma Ottosen/ISI Photos/GettyImages

After an opening draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina and a riotous win over Qatar, here's how Group B currently stands, with Canada and Switzerland tied at the top with four points apiece.

All of which makes the situation entering the final group-stage match on Wednesday pretty straightforward. With a win or draw against the Swiss, Canada will clinch the top spot in Group B. (While a tie would leave both Canada and Switzerland at five points, the Canadians would own the tiebreaker thanks to a superior goal differential.)

If Switzerland is able to defy a hostile crowd in Vancouver and pick up the victory, they would secure first place in the group. That would leave Canada almost certainly settling for second. Either Bosnia or Qatar could climb even at four points with a win in the other Group A match on Wednesday, but Canada would own the tiebreaker over both — Bosnia via goal differential (since the two teams drew in their head-to-head matchup), Qatar via head-to-head result.

Either way, the Canadian men will be moving on to the knockout rounds for the first time ever. But their path once they get there could vary widely depending on how they fare on Wednesday.

Canada's most likely opponents in the Round of 32

New Zealand v Egypt: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026 | Fran Santiago/GettyImages

For years, projecting the knockout bracket at the World Cup was a pretty simple exercise: Each group winner would face the runner-up from a corresponding group, and vice versa. In 2026, however, the field expanded to 48 teams for the very first time, with eight third-place finishers now making it out of the group stage — and making it next to impossible to parse who will be facing who in the Round of 32.

Here's what we know for sure. If Canada finishes in second place in Group B, they'll face the runner-up in Group A in their first knockout-stage match. That will almost certainly be South Korea, unless they suffer an upset loss at the hands of underdog South Africa on Wednesday night.

If Canada claims Group B, though, things get complicated. Technically, the Canadians could face a third-place finisher from any of Groups E, F, G, I or J, depending on which combination of third-place teams advance. Thanks to statistical modeling from The Athletic, however, we know that Groups G and J would be the likeliest to provide Canada's next opponent.

If Canada winds up with the third-place team from Group G, that probably means Iran, which is currently in a tie for second with Belgium but seem likely to drop into third with the Belgians facing New Zealand in their final group-stage match (Iran, by contrast, will play Mo Salah and group leader Egypt). If Canada draws Group J instead, their most likely Round of 32 opponent would be Algeria, which will finish in third place barring a shock win over Austria in their final group-stage match.

Got all that? Good. But in case you don't have a degree in applied mathematics, here's a handy shortcut to help you keep track:

If Canada wins Group B: Likely Iran OR Algeria

Likely Iran OR Algeria If Canada finishes second in Group B: Likely South Korea

Obviously, making it out of the group will be a historic accomplishment worthy of celebration no matter how Canada does it. But you can see above just how big a difference winning Group B would make; the Canadians would be prohibitive favorites at home against either Iran or Algeria, while facing a game South Korea side would be something closer to a toss-up. If Canada takes care of business on Wednesday, they'll be set up nicely.