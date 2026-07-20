The United States will aim to qualify at the CONCACAF W Championship in November, with the chance to co-host the event again in 2031.

Eight venues across Brazil are ready to host the 32-team tournament, which will feature a group stage followed by knockout rounds.

The 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup will take place in Brazil from June 24 to July 25, marking the first time the tournament is held in South America.

The World Cup is finally over. 104 matches were played all across North America in just 39 days and, in the end, it was Spain who prevailed, defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time at MetLife. Helped by the fact that the tournament was primarily in the US, millions more people will surely have become soccer fans, ranging from casual to new diehard. So, if this is you, perhaps this was your first World Cup expirence, you'll surely bad sad to discover that you have to wait four years for the next one.

However, that does not necessarily have to be the case. It is less than 12 months until the next edition of the Women's World Cup takes place, so here is everything you need to know.

When is the 2027 Women's World Cup taking place?

Next summer's FIFA Women's World Cup will kick off with the opening game on Thursday June, 24. The final takes place on Sunday July, 25.

Where is the 2027 Women's World Cup taking place?

Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Maracana | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brazil will host the 2027 Women's World Cup, doing so for the first time, having previously staged the men's edition in 1950 and 2014. It will be the first time the tournament has taken place in South America. To date, only China (twice), USA (twice), Sweden, Germany, Canada, France, and then, most-recently, Australia and New Zealand have ever hosted before.

2027 Women's World Cup host cities and venues

City Stadium Capacity Year opened and renovated Rio de Janeiro Estádio Maracanã 73,139 Opened 1950 & renovated 2016 Brasília Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha 69,910 Opened 1974 & renovated 2013. Belo Horizonte Estádio Mineirão 66,658 Opened 1965 & renovated 2013. Fortaleza Arena Castelão 57,867 Opened 1973 & renovated 2013.

Porto Alegre Estádio Beira-Rio 50,848 Opened 1969 & renovated 2013. São Paulo Arena Corinthians 48,905 Opened 2014. Salvador Arena Fonte Nova 47,902 Opened 2013. Recife Arena Pernambuco 45,440 Opened 2013.

All eight venues were either massively renovated or built from scratch in the early 2010s because, between 2013 and 2019, Brazil hosted the FIFA Confederations Cup, the World Cup, the Olympics and Paralympics and then the Copa América, hence the need for improved venues. Thus, all the stadiums were already in place ahead of the Women's World Cup, making Brazil ideal hosts.

Who are the previous Women's World Cup winners?

Women's World Cup roll of honor

Year Women's World Cup champions 1991 United States 1995 Norway 1999 United States 2003 Germany 2007 Germany 2011 Japan 2015 United States 2019 United States 2023 Spain

The USWNT have been the Women's World Cup's dominant force, winning four of the nine editions so far, as well as being beaten on penalties by Japan in 2011 at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt. The Stars and Stripes finished at least third at each of the first eight editions of the tournament, a streak ended by a disastrous round of 16 loss to Sweden in Melbourne three years ago, also after a shootout.

How can I watch the 2027 Women's World Cup

Netflix have won the exclusive rights to broadcast the next two Women's World Cups in the United States.

How many teams participate in the 2027 Women's World Cup and what is the format?

As had been the case at men's World Cups between 1998 and 2022, this will be a 32 team tournament. The qualified teams will be divided into eight groups of four, playing a round robin of fixtures, with the top two in each group advancing to the knockout phase. From the last 16 onwards, it is a straight single-elimination knockout format. 64 matches are played in total.

The 2027 Women's World Cup draw will begin on June 24.

Who has qualified for the 2027 Women's World Cup and who is expected to qualify?

United States forward Alex Morgan kicks the ball away from Spain defender Irene Paredes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Europe (11 spots + 1 play-off)

Qualified: Spain, Germany, France & Denmark.

Forecast to qualify: England, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium & Austria.

South America (2 spots + 2 play-offs)

Qualified: Brazil (as hosts), Colombia & Argentina.

Asia (6 spots + 2 play-offs)

Qualified: Japan, Australia, Korea Republic, China PR, Philippines & Korea DPR.

Africa (4 spots + 2 play-offs)

Forecast to qualify: Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana & Zambia.

North & Central America (4 + 2 play-offs)

Forecast to qualify: United States, Canada, Jamaica, Mexico & Costa Rica.

Oceania (1 + 1 play-off)

Qualified: New Zealand.

How can the United States qualify for the Women's World Cup?

The United States will compete in the CONCACAF W Championship later this year. Victory for Emma Hayes side against El Salvador at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium on Nov. 27 will secure their spot at next summer's World Cup in Brazil.

Will the United States host a Women's World Cup again?

Upcoming world cup at Lumen Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The short answer is, yes! After hosting in both 1999 and 2003, the Women's World Cup will be returning to America in 2031. The U.S. will co-host alongside Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica. Mexico are expected to provide four hosts venues, with Costa Rica and Jamaica one apiece, meaning the vast majority of matches will take places in the states, as was the case this summer. It has not yet been announced which cities and venues will host matches, with a long list of 30 on the table.

Four years after that, the 2035 Women's World Cup will take place in the United Kingdom, hosted by England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. This is the first time the U.K. has hosted a Women's World Cup, with England's only previous World Cup hosting expirence coming 60 years ago.

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