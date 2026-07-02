Folarin Balogun just became the first player since Zinédine Zidane to achieve this rare World Cup feat

The U.S. must now face Belgium in the round of 16 without their star, with a potential quarter-final against Spain or Portugal looming.

Folarin Balogun has certainly exerted plenty of main character energy during this World Cup, but that dial was cranked up to 11 in Wednesday night's win over Bosnia & Herzegovina at Levi's Stadium. On the cusp of half time, just as the United States were starting to be frustrated about not finding the breakthrough, having seen a goal disallowed for offside, Balogun did open the scoring, slotting the ball through goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj's legs. His celebration was an homage to LeBron James, who described it as a "Helluva goal" on social media.

The Monaco striker has very much been America's star of this tournament, scoring twice during the opening game against Paraguay, generally putting in excellent displays. However, the hero would quickly become the villain. That's because, on the hour mark, Balogun was sent off by referee Raphael Claus, after video review, following a challenge on Tarik Muharemović. It did not look good, with the striker landing on the Bosnian defender's ankle, it looked terrible in super slow-mo, but most agreed it was harsh, given the accidental nature of the challenge.

Mauricio Pochettino's team did see the game out a man light, Malik Tillman converting a late free-kick, so the co-hosts will now face Belgium in the round of 16 in Seattle on Monday. However, they will have to do so without Balogun after he achieved the rare World Cup knockout stage feat of both scoring and being sent off in the same match. Before him, this had only ever been done by some absolute bona fide legends.

Men to score and be sent off in a World Cup knockout match

Players Year Match Garrincha 1962 semi-final Brazil 4-2 Chile Ronaldinho 2002 quarter-final England 1-2 Brazil Zinédine Zidane 2006 Final France 1-1 Italy (3-5 pens) Folarin Balogun 2026 round of 32 United States 2-0 Bosnia

Note: Statistics courtesy of Opta.

Oddly, none of these four players' teams lost, not in regulation time anyway. Back in '62, after scoring twice, Garrincha was sent off towards the end of Brazil's 4-2 semi-final victory over hosts Chile in Santiago, before the Seleção defeated Czechoslovakia in the final four days later.

Fast forward 40 years, it was another Brazilian achieving this unique feat. As Luiz Felipe Scolari's side came from a goal down to defeat England 2-1 in their quarter-final clash in Fukuroi, Ronaldinho scored one of the most iconic World Cup goals of all-time, lobbing David Seaman with a free-kick from miles out. Just seven minutes later, he was dismissed, but Brazil saw out the victory regardless.

Having said all of that, the most iconic incidence of this happening came 20 years ago. In his last-ever match before retirement, Zinédine Zidane opened the scoring in the World Cup Final in Berlin, doing so with a Panenka against Gianluigi Buffon, the ball thwacking the crossbar and, just bouncing over the line. Italy equalised soon after at the Olympiastadion but, with the score 1-1 in extra time, Zidane infamously head-butted Marco Materazzi and was sent off, an incidence only spotted by fourth official Luis Medina Cantalejo, some early VAR foreshadowing. Les Bleus were then beaten on penalties by the Azzurri without him.

Well, Garrincha, Ronaldinho and Zidane all won the World Cup during their careers, something Balogun would obviously love to achieve too, perhaps even later this month. Well, for this to remain a dream, his U.S. teammates will need to overcome Belgium without him, setting up a likely quarter-final showdown with Spain or Portugal at SoFi Stadium on July 10.

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