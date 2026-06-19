Is Christian Pulisic playing for the USMNT today? World Cup injury status and more

Teammates express cautious optimism, but the decision on whether to play him could define the team’s attack against a tough opponent.

Pulisic left at halftime with a leg concern, and the coaching staff now balances risk against a strong position in the group stage.

Friday's World Cup opener against Paraguay was the perfect night for the United States ... well almost. Mauricio Pochettino's team cruised to a 4-1 victory, with the U.S. scoring four in a World Cup match for the very first time, winning one by a three-goal margin for the first time since 1930.

However, there was certainly one negative that all those inside SoFi Stadium were concerned about come full time. That is the fact that Christian Pulisic was replaced at half time, after putting in, possibly, the most scintillating 45 minute display of his entire USMNT career. So, will he be fit to feature when the United States take on Australia in Seattle on Friday afternoon?

Christian Pulisic injury update: Currently a doubt

Following Friday night's victory in Los Angeles, Pulisic told media in the mixed zone that his half time withdrawal was only precautionary, alleviating fears that he had suffered a serious injury. He also added this:

"I’m hoping I’ll be fine the next few days. Just the back of my leg, sort of my calf area. I’m staying positive. I don’t think it’s anything." Christian Pulisic on his injury

However, a few days on, the issue may actually be more concerning than the winger was first letting on. According to U.S. Soccer, Pulisic is currently working under a “modified training session with gym and individual field work" due to a left calf issue. Reporter Jenny Taft of Fox Sports added that the 27 year old's status is currently listed as “day to day”.

There are though more encouraging noises coming out of the U.S. camp. Speaking to the press on Tuesday, teammate Tim Weah had this to say:

"He looks fit. I think he took a little bit of a knock, so he's with the trainers on the side, but I think he'll be ready for the game. I'm just praying to God that he feels 100% fit and we need him." Tim Weah on Pulisic's injury

The final line from Weah there "we need him" is spot on. Without Pulisic, replaced by Sebastian Berhalter, the USA offered essentially no attacking threat against Paraguay, albeit they didn't have to, given that they were 3-0 in front. Nevertheless, Pulisic being declared good to go would be a major boost, but would it be worth the risk?

Having emphatically won their opener, the U.S. is in a great position to reach the knockout stages already, while their third opponents Türkiye looked chaotic in their own tournament bow. So, if there is even the slightest risk of Pulisic exacerbating this calf issue, perhaps it would not be the worst idea from Pochettino to protect him and leave him in reserve against the Socceroos.

Who would start on the left-flank in his place is an interesting question. Weah has started four times on the left wing under Pochettino, with the Argentine citing his left eye-dominance. If not him, Brenden Aaronson, Álex Zendejas or Haji Wright are the alternatives, none of whom are as good as Pulisic, so we're sure the Aussies wouldn't mind seeing him left in the Lumen Field stands.

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