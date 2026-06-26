Is Erling Haaland playing today? Norway attacker’s status vs. France

All eyes will be on star striker Erling Haaland to see if he continues his record-breaking goal-scoring streak in this high-profile match.

The European side is guaranteed a spot in the last 32 but must win to finish first in Group I.

This is Norway's first World Cup since 1998, having only ever won two matches at the tournament, but they've already doubled that tally this summer. So far, Ståle Solbakken's side are on maximum points in Group I, first swatting aside Iraq 4-1 in Massachusetts. Then, even more impressively, the Lions beat Norway 3-2 at Met Life, a result that rubber stamped their spot in the last 32.

Superstar striker Erling Braut Håland has scored twice during both of these matches, which is not a bad way to start your World Cup career. So, with his team already guaranteed a knockout stage tie in either Texas or New Jersey on Tuesday, will the center-forward be in action against France?

Erling Haaland status update: Going in search of more goals

Well, despite the low stakes of this heavyweight clash in Foxborough, expect Solbakken to deploy his strongest available side, which very much includes Håland in attack. Given that France's goal difference is one better, Ismaïla Sarr's stoppage time consolation for Senegal making all the difference, Norway must beat les Bleus if they want to top this group.

Well, speaking after the win on Monday, Håland did not sound overly fussed about this, nor particularly confident about Norway's chances: "I couldn't care too much about that game now ... they're probably going to win against us! And they're probably going to win the whole tournament”.

Of course, worth mentioning that Håland very much made these comments tongue-in-cheek, albeit is reflective of the fact that it is job done for Norway. When these comments were put to Aurélien Tchouaméni, the France midfielder said that Håland was probably "kidding" and that he expects a "tough battle". So, despite what he said, expect the striker to be looking to continue his goal-scoring hot-streak against the back-to-back World Cup Finalists.

Erling Haaland: Outrageous goalscoring statistics

Norway forward Erling Haaland | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Four goals in two World Cup appearances simply continues Håland ridiculous record when representing his country. Before he came along, Jørgen Juve was Norway's all-time leading scorer with 33, a record that had stood since 1934. Well, Håland obliterated that record, reaching 34 goals on the occasion of just his 36th cap at the age of only 24 years old.

In qualifying for this tournament, he scored a ridiculous 16 times in just eight matches, including a brace against Italy at San Siro in November, as well as five during the 11-1 demolition of Moldova at the Ullevål. In total, his 59 goals in 52 caps averages out at an international goal every 72 minutes, which isn't bad, is it? He has scored against 25 different opponents, so can Håland add France to that list at Gillette Stadium?

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