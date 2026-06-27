Is Lionel Messi playing today? Argentina superstar’s status vs. Jordan

One of the world's most iconic players is likely to start this match on the bench for the first time in competitive play in over a decade.

The defending champions are expected to make significant changes for their last group game to prepare for the knockout stages.

It is job done for Argentina in the World Cup group stages, ahead of their final match on Saturday night. La Albiceleste have so far beaten Algeria 3-0 and Austria 2-0, all five goals scored by one man, so are guaranteed to top Group J with one match to spare, facing Jordan at Jerry World.

Thus, the defending champions' path through the knockout stages is already set in stone. They will meet surprise package Cape Verde in Miami on Friday, before a clash with either Egypt or Australia in the round of 16 in Atlanta on July 7. So, given that they have nothing to play for, with a packed knockout stage schedule to come, will Lionel Scaloni heavily rotate in Texas?

Lionel Messi's status vs. Jordan: Argentina star set for the bench

Argentina's Lionel Messi | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

According to widespread reports, Lionel Messi will begin on the bench against Jordan in Arlington. Scaloni is set to follow the strategy used by Norway manager Ståle Solbakken, as well as USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino, by making wholesale changes for their final group game, having won the first two. This is not a luxury Argentina has enjoyed since 2014, when they went on to reach the final.

This does seem a sensible choice, especially in Messi's case. He celebrated his 39th birthday earlier this week, and has suffered with a few injury issues in recent years with Inter Miami. This, though, will be an unusual position for Messi to find himself in. In competitive internationals, he has only come off the bench on three occasions in the last ten years, dating back to Copa América Centenario.

In the meantime, 26 of his record-breaking 28 World Cup appearances have come from the start, the only two occasions he's come off the bench were both as a teenager in 2006. These came on debut against Serbia & Montenegro in Gelsenkirchen and then during the last 16 victory over Mexico in Leipzig.

Of course, even though it is a dead rubber, Messi will be desperate to feature at some stage. His five goals in two matches this summer have taken his World Cup tally to 18, two clear of Mirosłav Klose's all-time record. However, Kylian Mbappé is also just two behind, after not scoring during France's 4-1 win over Norway in Foxborough on Friday.

Thus, the 70,000+ that will be in attendance at AT&T Stadium, even those of a Jordanian persuasion, will surely want to see Messi in action. However, they'll have to be patient, likely to be handed a short run-out at the end.

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