Lionel Messi and 3 other Argentina stars who played their final World Cup match

Lionel Messi managed to drag Argentina all the way to a third World Cup Final out of the last four editions, but la Albiceleste were not able to go back-to-back. On Sunday at MetLife, either-side of various musical performances, Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup Final.

It promised to be the best World Cup Final any of us had ever seen, but it turned out to be one of the worst. The defending champions did not muster a shot of any kind until the 117th minute, Enzo Fernández's red card in injury time not helping their cause, deservedly beaten by La Roja in the end.

Before this, Lionel Scaloni's side had won 14 successive major tournament knockout games, picking up two Copa Américas and a World Cup trophy during this period, but their dominance is over. So, what next? Well, given all that success, Scaloni's squad has been built on consistency and cohesion, a very experienced squad full of players in their 30s. Thus, in the coming years, La Albiceleste's team is going to have to change a fair amount, but which four players have surely had their last dance?

Lionel Messi

Argentina's Lionel Messi | REUTERS

Was Sunday the last time we will ever see Lionel Messi don that famous sky blue and white stripped jersey? The 39 year old proved during this tournament that he is still one of the best players on the planet, if not the best, racking up eight goals and four assists, still the main man for the eventual finalists.

Messi now holds the World Cup record for most appearances and most assists, second only to Kylian Mbappé in terms of World Cup goals, taking his tally to 21 during the course of this summer. In total, Messi has 207 international caps and 125 international goals to his name, both of are only second to Cristiano Ronaldo from any nation.

So, is that all she wrote? Well, Messi's tears after collecting his runners' up medal suggests he'd decided he wanted to go out with the trophy in his hands, so will defeat make him hungry to keep going? Well, he has a contract at Inter Miami until the end of 2028, so you'll still be able to enjoy him in a pink jersey, for now, but is that farewell to international football for the greatest to ever do it?

Emi Martínez

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez | REUTERS

One of the key reasons behind Argentina's turnaround, enduring a 28-year trophy draught before winning three trophies in a row, was the emergence of Emi Martínez. Prior to him, la Albiceleste had a succession of chaotic, sub-standard goalkeepers, including Sergio Romero, Willy Caballero, Gerónimo Rulli, Franco Armani and others.

Martínez though, after years out on loan or warming various benches, got his breakthrough at Arsenal in 2020, after an injury suffered by Bernd Leno. He was sold to Aston Villa a few months later, and has been rock-solid for the Villans ever since, while excelling most on the international scene, producing key saves in massive moments and countless shootouts. However, set to turn 34 in September, could that have been his World Cup farewell, while acknowledging that keepers can go on longer than outfielders tend to do?

Nicolás Otamendi

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi | REUTERS

Debuting for his nation all the way back in 2009 against Panama in Santa Fe, few have enjoyed as long and successful international careers as Nicolás Otamendi. Now 38 years old, the centre-back is no longer first choice, albeit he played a sizeable chunk of Sunday's World Cup Final, replacing Lisandro Martínez when the Manchester United man was forced to withdraw due to an injury on the cusp of half time.

This was Otamendi's 139th cap for Argentina, only four men have more, namely Messi, Javier Mascherano, Ángel Di María and Javier Zanetti, who is not bad company to keep. After a 16-year career in Europe, he returned to his home land by signing for River Plate in May, likely to call time on his international career too, signing off as an all-time Argentine legend.

Rodrigo De Paul

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lastly, Rodrigo De Paul is known the world over as Messi's bodyguard so, if the great man is to call it a day, the 32 year old may be made redundant too. De Paul joined Messi in Miami a year ago, his move from Atlético Madrid made permanent for $15 million in the winter, a key figure in the Herons' MLS Cup triumph against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Fort Lauderdale last December.

At MLS level, De Paul remains an elite-level operator, and can still do a job for Argentina, but the 32 year old is likely to bow out with 94 caps, two goals and three winners' medals to his name, which is not bad, is it?

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