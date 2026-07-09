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Where every player on the Morocco World Cup roster plays club soccer in 2026

Ahead of Morocco's World Cup quarter-final clash with France, get to know Mohamed Ouahbi's squad.
ByBen Gray|
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Canada v Morocco: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026
Canada v Morocco: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026 | Molly Darlington/GettyImages

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • Morocco's World Cup roster features players from elite European clubs ahead of their 2026 co-hosting role with Portugal and Spain.
  • The Atlas Lions achieved a historic run despite injuries to key figures and a starting XI born outside Morocco.
  • One teenager's soaring $80 million valuation has European giants scrambling, highlighting the squad's global talent pool.

For so long, it felt impossible for an African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal. Now, having shattered that glass celling in Qatar, Morocco are one victory away from achieving this back-to-back. In four summers time, Morocco will co-host the World Cup alongside their neighbors from across the Mediterranean, Portugal and Spain. In preparation, six new stadiums are either being renovated or built from scratch, a couple of which were on show at the Cup of Nations earlier this year.

On the pitch too, the Atlas Lions are aiming to become Africa's leading force, the only side from their continent still standing in North America. It is now disingenuous to label Mohamed Ouahbi's side dark horses or outsiders; Morocco are a serious force to be reckoned with. Well, when you look through their roster, this should be no surprise, because they've got many players plying their trade at the highest level.

Club teams for every player on the Morocco World Cup roster

Players

Position

Club & league

Yassine Bounou

GK

Al-Hilai (Saudi Pro League)

Munir Mohamedi

GK

RS Berkane (Botola Pro)

Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

GK

AS FAR (Botola Pro)

Achraf Hakimi

RB

Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

Noussair Mazraoui

RB

Manchester United (Premier League)

Zakaria El Ouahdi

RB

Genk (Belgian Pro League)

Chadi Riad

CB

Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Issa Diop

CB

Fulham (Premier League)

Marwane Saâdane

CB

Al-Fateh (Saudi Pro League)

Redouane Halhal

CB

Mechelen (Belgian Pro League)

Youssef Belammari

LB

Al Ahly (Egyptian Premier League)

Anass Salah-Eddine

LB

PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie)

Sofyan Amrabat

DM

Real Betis (La Liga)

Ayyoub Bouaddi

DM

LOSC Lille (Ligue 1)

Azzedine Ounahi

DM

Girona (La Liga)

Samir El Mourabet

CM

Strasbourg (Ligue 1)

Neil El Aynaoui

CM

Roma (Serie A)

Bilal El Khannouss

CAM

Stuttgart (Bundesliga)

Brahim Díaz

CAM

Real Madrid (La Liga)

Chemsdine Talbi

LW

Sunderland (Premier League)

Ayoube Amaimouni

RW

Eintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga)

Amine Sbaï

LW

Angers (Ligue 1)

Gessime Yassine

RW

Strasbourg (Ligue 1)

Ayoub El Kaabi

ST

Olympiacos (Greek Super League)

Soufiāne Raḥimi

ST

Al Ain (UAE Pro League)

Ismael Saibari

CF

Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)*

Note: *Saibari joined Bayern Munich from PSV Eindhoven for $57m on July 1.

Also worth mentioning that key figures Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis) as well as Nayef Aguerd (Olympique de Marseille) both withdrew from the World Cup due to injury on the eve of the tournament, making their run to the quarterfinals, at least, all the more impressive.

Even without them, Ouahbi is able to not only deploy an impressive starting lineup, but can call upon elite-level replacements off the bench. However, the make-up of this squad is interesting. On the opening day of the group stages against Brazil in New Jersey, earning a credible 1-1 draw, Morocco became the first team in World Cup history to deploy an entire starting XI made up of players born elsewhere. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation, like many others around the world, have focused on dual-national recruitment as the quickest way to raise the level of the national team.

Countries in which Morocco World Cup squad members were born

Squad members' country of birth

Number of players

Morocco

7

France

6

Spain

6

Netherlands

3

Belgium

3

Canada

1

It's worth stating that, just because only seven squad members were born in Morocco, we are not questioning any of these players' identity or passion for their national team. It is just an interesting phenomenon, something that has become widespread, with many outfits at this World Cup representative of not only their homeland, but their global diaspora.

These overseas born and raised players have massively elevated Morocco top a top-tier level, with their roster featuring some of the highest-rated players on the planet.

Top transfer market value on the Morocco World Cup roster

Players

Transfer value

Achraf Hakimi

$92 million

Ayyoub Bouaddi

$57 million

Ismael Saibari

$46 million

Brahim Díaz

$40 million

Bilal El Khannouss

$40 million

Chemsdine Talbi

$29 million

Neil El Aynaoui

$26 million

Samir El Mourabet

$25 million

Noussair Mazraoui

$21 million

Zakaria El Ouahdi

$19 million

Note: All transfer market estimated valuations courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Ayyoub Bouaddi, who only switched his international alligence from France mere weeks before the World Cup began, is a serious talent. The 18-year-old is reportedly valued at around $80 million by his club LOSC Lille, with every single one of Europe's biggest club chasing his signature. Thus, Thursday's clash with les Bleus will be extra significant for him and the other Moroccan players with close connections to France.

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