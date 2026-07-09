Where every player on the Morocco World Cup roster plays club soccer in 2026

For so long, it felt impossible for an African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal. Now, having shattered that glass celling in Qatar, Morocco are one victory away from achieving this back-to-back. In four summers time, Morocco will co-host the World Cup alongside their neighbors from across the Mediterranean, Portugal and Spain. In preparation, six new stadiums are either being renovated or built from scratch, a couple of which were on show at the Cup of Nations earlier this year.

On the pitch too, the Atlas Lions are aiming to become Africa's leading force, the only side from their continent still standing in North America. It is now disingenuous to label Mohamed Ouahbi's side dark horses or outsiders; Morocco are a serious force to be reckoned with. Well, when you look through their roster, this should be no surprise, because they've got many players plying their trade at the highest level.

Club teams for every player on the Morocco World Cup roster

Players Position Club & league Yassine Bounou GK Al-Hilai (Saudi Pro League) Munir Mohamedi GK RS Berkane (Botola Pro) Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti GK AS FAR (Botola Pro) Achraf Hakimi RB Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1) Noussair Mazraoui RB Manchester United (Premier League) Zakaria El Ouahdi RB Genk (Belgian Pro League) Chadi Riad CB Crystal Palace (Premier League) Issa Diop CB Fulham (Premier League) Marwane Saâdane CB Al-Fateh (Saudi Pro League) Redouane Halhal CB Mechelen (Belgian Pro League) Youssef Belammari LB Al Ahly (Egyptian Premier League) Anass Salah-Eddine LB PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie) Sofyan Amrabat DM Real Betis (La Liga) Ayyoub Bouaddi DM LOSC Lille (Ligue 1) Azzedine Ounahi DM Girona (La Liga) Samir El Mourabet CM Strasbourg (Ligue 1) Neil El Aynaoui CM Roma (Serie A) Bilal El Khannouss CAM Stuttgart (Bundesliga) Brahim Díaz CAM Real Madrid (La Liga) Chemsdine Talbi LW Sunderland (Premier League) Ayoube Amaimouni RW Eintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga) Amine Sbaï LW Angers (Ligue 1) Gessime Yassine RW Strasbourg (Ligue 1) Ayoub El Kaabi ST Olympiacos (Greek Super League) Soufiāne Raḥimi ST Al Ain (UAE Pro League) Ismael Saibari CF Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)*

Note: *Saibari joined Bayern Munich from PSV Eindhoven for $57m on July 1.

Also worth mentioning that key figures Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis) as well as Nayef Aguerd (Olympique de Marseille) both withdrew from the World Cup due to injury on the eve of the tournament, making their run to the quarterfinals, at least, all the more impressive.

Even without them, Ouahbi is able to not only deploy an impressive starting lineup, but can call upon elite-level replacements off the bench. However, the make-up of this squad is interesting. On the opening day of the group stages against Brazil in New Jersey, earning a credible 1-1 draw, Morocco became the first team in World Cup history to deploy an entire starting XI made up of players born elsewhere. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation, like many others around the world, have focused on dual-national recruitment as the quickest way to raise the level of the national team.

Countries in which Morocco World Cup squad members were born

Squad members' country of birth Number of players Morocco 7 France 6 Spain 6 Netherlands 3 Belgium 3 Canada 1

It's worth stating that, just because only seven squad members were born in Morocco, we are not questioning any of these players' identity or passion for their national team. It is just an interesting phenomenon, something that has become widespread, with many outfits at this World Cup representative of not only their homeland, but their global diaspora.

These overseas born and raised players have massively elevated Morocco top a top-tier level, with their roster featuring some of the highest-rated players on the planet.

Top transfer market value on the Morocco World Cup roster

Players Transfer value Achraf Hakimi $92 million Ayyoub Bouaddi $57 million Ismael Saibari $46 million Brahim Díaz $40 million Bilal El Khannouss $40 million Chemsdine Talbi $29 million Neil El Aynaoui $26 million Samir El Mourabet $25 million Noussair Mazraoui $21 million Zakaria El Ouahdi $19 million

Note: All transfer market estimated valuations courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Ayyoub Bouaddi, who only switched his international alligence from France mere weeks before the World Cup began, is a serious talent. The 18-year-old is reportedly valued at around $80 million by his club LOSC Lille, with every single one of Europe's biggest club chasing his signature. Thus, Thursday's clash with les Bleus will be extra significant for him and the other Moroccan players with close connections to France.

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