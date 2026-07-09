Where every player on the Morocco World Cup roster plays club soccer in 2026

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Morocco's World Cup roster features players from elite European clubs ahead of their 2026 co-hosting role with Portugal and Spain.
- The Atlas Lions achieved a historic run despite injuries to key figures and a starting XI born outside Morocco.
- One teenager's soaring $80 million valuation has European giants scrambling, highlighting the squad's global talent pool.
For so long, it felt impossible for an African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal. Now, having shattered that glass celling in Qatar, Morocco are one victory away from achieving this back-to-back. In four summers time, Morocco will co-host the World Cup alongside their neighbors from across the Mediterranean, Portugal and Spain. In preparation, six new stadiums are either being renovated or built from scratch, a couple of which were on show at the Cup of Nations earlier this year.
On the pitch too, the Atlas Lions are aiming to become Africa's leading force, the only side from their continent still standing in North America. It is now disingenuous to label Mohamed Ouahbi's side dark horses or outsiders; Morocco are a serious force to be reckoned with. Well, when you look through their roster, this should be no surprise, because they've got many players plying their trade at the highest level.
Club teams for every player on the Morocco World Cup roster
Players
Position
Club & league
Yassine Bounou
GK
Al-Hilai (Saudi Pro League)
Munir Mohamedi
GK
RS Berkane (Botola Pro)
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
GK
AS FAR (Botola Pro)
Achraf Hakimi
RB
Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)
Noussair Mazraoui
RB
Manchester United (Premier League)
Zakaria El Ouahdi
RB
Genk (Belgian Pro League)
Chadi Riad
CB
Crystal Palace (Premier League)
Issa Diop
CB
Fulham (Premier League)
Marwane Saâdane
CB
Al-Fateh (Saudi Pro League)
Redouane Halhal
CB
Mechelen (Belgian Pro League)
Youssef Belammari
LB
Al Ahly (Egyptian Premier League)
Anass Salah-Eddine
LB
PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie)
Sofyan Amrabat
DM
Real Betis (La Liga)
Ayyoub Bouaddi
DM
LOSC Lille (Ligue 1)
Azzedine Ounahi
DM
Girona (La Liga)
Samir El Mourabet
CM
Strasbourg (Ligue 1)
Neil El Aynaoui
CM
Roma (Serie A)
Bilal El Khannouss
CAM
Stuttgart (Bundesliga)
Brahim Díaz
CAM
Real Madrid (La Liga)
Chemsdine Talbi
LW
Sunderland (Premier League)
Ayoube Amaimouni
RW
Eintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga)
Amine Sbaï
LW
Angers (Ligue 1)
Gessime Yassine
RW
Strasbourg (Ligue 1)
Ayoub El Kaabi
ST
Olympiacos (Greek Super League)
Soufiāne Raḥimi
ST
Al Ain (UAE Pro League)
Ismael Saibari
CF
Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)*
Note: *Saibari joined Bayern Munich from PSV Eindhoven for $57m on July 1.
Also worth mentioning that key figures Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis) as well as Nayef Aguerd (Olympique de Marseille) both withdrew from the World Cup due to injury on the eve of the tournament, making their run to the quarterfinals, at least, all the more impressive.
Even without them, Ouahbi is able to not only deploy an impressive starting lineup, but can call upon elite-level replacements off the bench. However, the make-up of this squad is interesting. On the opening day of the group stages against Brazil in New Jersey, earning a credible 1-1 draw, Morocco became the first team in World Cup history to deploy an entire starting XI made up of players born elsewhere. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation, like many others around the world, have focused on dual-national recruitment as the quickest way to raise the level of the national team.
Countries in which Morocco World Cup squad members were born
Squad members' country of birth
Number of players
Morocco
7
France
6
Spain
6
Netherlands
3
Belgium
3
Canada
1
It's worth stating that, just because only seven squad members were born in Morocco, we are not questioning any of these players' identity or passion for their national team. It is just an interesting phenomenon, something that has become widespread, with many outfits at this World Cup representative of not only their homeland, but their global diaspora.
These overseas born and raised players have massively elevated Morocco top a top-tier level, with their roster featuring some of the highest-rated players on the planet.
Top transfer market value on the Morocco World Cup roster
Players
Transfer value
Achraf Hakimi
$92 million
Ayyoub Bouaddi
$57 million
Ismael Saibari
$46 million
Brahim Díaz
$40 million
Bilal El Khannouss
$40 million
Chemsdine Talbi
$29 million
Neil El Aynaoui
$26 million
Samir El Mourabet
$25 million
Noussair Mazraoui
$21 million
Zakaria El Ouahdi
$19 million
Note: All transfer market estimated valuations courtesy of Transfermarkt.
Ayyoub Bouaddi, who only switched his international alligence from France mere weeks before the World Cup began, is a serious talent. The 18-year-old is reportedly valued at around $80 million by his club LOSC Lille, with every single one of Europe's biggest club chasing his signature. Thus, Thursday's clash with les Bleus will be extra significant for him and the other Moroccan players with close connections to France.