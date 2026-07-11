Where every player on the Switzerland World Cup roster plays club soccer in 2026

The team's consistency over the last three World Cups has finally broken through to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1954.

Few national teams can boast the consistency that Switzerland have shown in recent years. Across the last seven World Cups and European Championships, the Rossocrociati have reached at least the round of 16 every single time, but have shattered something of a glass celling this summer.

After falling in the last 16 at each of the last three World Cups, Murat Yakın has led his country into a first quarterfinal since 1954. 72 years ago, they were the hosts, eventually ousted 7-5 by Austria in Lausanne, which remains the highest-scoring World Cup match of all-time.

To get here this summer, the Swiss ousted Colombia on penalties in Vancouver, so will now face defending champions Argentina in Kansas City on Saturday, aiming to reach the semifinals for the first time ever. So, is this a historically strong Switzerland squad, or is this something of a fluke run? Well, let's learn more about their roster, as we take a deep dive into their players.

Club teams for every player on the Switzerland World Cup roster

Players Position Club Gregor Kobel GK Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) Yvon Mvogo GK Lorient (Ligue 1) Marvin Keller GK BSC Young Boys (Swiss Super League) Silvan Widmer RB Mainz (Bundesliga) Nico Elvedi CB Borussia Mönchengladbach (Bundesliga) Manuel Akanji CB Inter Milan (Serie A) Eray Cömert CB Valencia (La Liga) Aurèle Amenda CB Coventry City (Premier League) Luca Jaquez CB Stuttgart (Bundesliga) Ricardo Rodriguez LB Real Betis (La Liga) Miro Muheim CM Hamburg (Bundesliga) Denis Zakaria CM Monaco (Ligue 1) Remo Freuler CM Bologna (Serie A) Granit Xhaka CM Sunderland (Premier League) Ardon Jashari CM AC Milan (Serie A) Djibril Sow CM Sevilla (La Liga) Michel Aebischer CM Pisa (Serie A) Fabian Rieder CAM Augsburg (Bundesliga) Johan Manzambi CAM Freiburg (Bundesliga) Christian Fassnacht RW BSC Young Boys (Swiss Super League) Noah Okafor LW Leeds United (Leeds United) Dan Ndoye LW Nottingham Forest (Premier League) Rubén Vargas LW Sevilla (La Liga Cedric Itten ST Fortuna Düsseldorf (2. Bundesliga) Zeki Amdouni ST Burnley (EFL Championship) Breel Embolo ST Stade Rennais (Ligue 1)

Switzerland's squad is vastly experienced, featuring ten players with more than 50 caps, as well as two well into the 100s. Granit Xhaka has become his country's all-time record appearance holder on 151, eight ahead of current team mate Ricardo Rodriguez. The duo, who are both 33 years old, have played in a staggering 129 senior internationals alongside each other.

At the other end of the experience scale, goalkeeper Gregor Kobel has been a high-quality operator for some time, but is enjoying a first major tournament as number one, following Yann Sommer's retirement. Striker Breel Embolo seems to disappear for two years, before re-emerging whenever a World Cup or Euros rolls around. Well, he has now found the net at four successive major tournaments, having scored against both Qatar and Algeria this summer.

There is quality throughout this Switzerland squad, with most members earning their corn in one of Europe's top-rated leagues. Dan Ndoye, for example, joined Nottingham Forest for around $46 million 12 months ago albeit, after scoring on his Premier League debut, he did not net in the league again.

Thus, there is only one obvious star in this team, set to shatter the Swiss all-time transfer record.

Top transfer market value on the Norway World Cup roster

Player Transfer Value Johan Manzambi $57 million. Gregor Kobel $46 million. Dan Ndoye $37 million Ardon Jashari $29 million. Denis Zakaria $29 million. Noah Okafor $29 million. Manuel Akanji $19 million. Breel Embolo $17 million. Rubén Vargas $14 million. Fabian Rieder $14 million.

There are always a few break out stars at any World Cup, someone who is lesser-known taking the opportunity to announce themselves to a wider audience. Well, Johan Manzambi has certainly done just that in North America. The 20-year-old has not come out of nowhere. He was a regular for Freiburg last season, scoring five Bundesliga goals, as well as key figure in their run to the Europa League Final, on target during the comeback semi-final victory over Braga.

However, at this World Cup, his status has been elevated onto another stratosphere. Manzambi has scored three goals and registered two assists in four outings, including coming off the bench to score twice against Bosnia at SoFi, completely changing that game. Thus, it has been widely reported that he is set to join Newcastle United for over $69 million, with Manchester United among many other top European outfits interested.

However, we may have seen the last of him at this World Cup. Manzambi suffered a knee injury in training the day before the Colombia victory, and it appears as though his tournament is over. This is an enormous blow to the Rossocrociati's hopes of knocking out Argentina at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night but, even if they are ousted in Missouri, the future is bright for the Swiss.

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