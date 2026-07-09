Why the World Cup officials are causing a stir ahead of France vs. Morocco

French supporters are uneasy about the choice of officials, all from one South American country, for their clash against Morocco.

After a relatively controversy-free World Cup, certainly once the soccer started, that has certainly changed in the last few days. The Folarin Balogun incident, and Donald Trump's involvement, has put everybody on high alert. The next day, Egypt manager Hossam Hassan strongly suggested that his team were robbed of victory by François Letexier's performance, asserting "there seems to have been pressure on the Argentine side on the referee that has brought about this outcome".

Well, could another controversy could be brewing? On Tuesday, FIFA announced the officiating team for Thursday's World Cup quarter-final between France and Morocco at Gillette Stadium. The choice of refereeing team has not gone down well with the French.

Refereeing team for France vs. Morocco

Role Name Nationality On-field referee Facundo Tello Argentine Assistant referee Juan Pablo Belatti Argentine Assistant referee Gabriel Chade Argentine 4th official Darío Herrera Argentine Reserve assistant referee Cristian Navarro Argentine Video assistant referee Hernán Mastrángelo Argentine Assistant video assistant referee Leodán González Uruguayan Support video assistant referee Tatiana Guzmán Nicaraguan

Firstly, we bet you did not know that as many as eight match officials are on duty for every single World Cup match, did you? We're not sure how much responsibility the reserve assistant referee actually has; sounds like they just enjoy a front row seat, that would otherwise cost many thousands of dollars!

This particular choice of octet has not gone down well with French supporters, because the most prominent and important people are all Argentine. France fans fear there could be a case of bias, even if subconscious, against their team. Of course, les Bleus and la Albiceleste clashed in the most-recent World Cup Final, playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw, before the South American side won on penalties. Once again, finding themselves on the opposite sides of the bracket, the pair could be on a collision course to clash in the final, so most would agree that a Moroccan victory in Massachusetts over France would increase Argentina's chances of going back-to-back.

This is not to accuse Facundo Tello of anything but, if any major calls do favor the Atlas Lions, the narrative has seemingly been predetermined. The 44-year-old is very experienced, having been FIFA listed for seven years. This is his second World Cup, while he also took charge of two matches at Euro 2024, as part of the memorandum of understanding between UEFA and CONMEBOL.

Facundo Tello's major international tournament matches

Tournament Match Cards shown World Cup 2022 Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon 3 yellow World Cup 2022 South Korea 2-1 Portugal 2 yellow World Cup 2022 Morocco 1-0 Portugal 3 yellow & 1 red Euro 2024 Türkiye 3-1 Georgia 3 yellow Euro 2024 Scotland 0-1 Hungary 6 yellow World Cup 2026 Canada 1-1 Bosnia 5 yellow World Cup 2026 South Africa 1-0 South Korea 2 yellow

These statistics do suggest Tello tends to be pretty card happy, albeit he's only produced one red card at a major tournament thus far, sending off Walid Cheddira of Morocco during the dying seconds of their World Cup quarter-final win over Portugal in Doha.

Across the Argentine top-flight and Copa Libertadores, his last 49 matches have seen Tello brandish 272 yellows and 12 reds, an average of almost 5.8 cards per match. This, of course, will be his first-ever France match, albeit he is unlikely to be overawed by the occasion. Let's just hope by the time everyone is leaving Gillette Stadium on Thursday evening, we're not talking about the refereeing.

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