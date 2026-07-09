Why the World Cup officials are causing a stir ahead of France vs. Morocco

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- A World Cup quarterfinal match has sparked concerns over potential bias in the officiating team.
- French supporters are uneasy about the choice of officials, all from one South American country, for their clash against Morocco.
- The referee's history of strict discipline and recent tournament experiences add pressure to Thursday's decisive game.
After a relatively controversy-free World Cup, certainly once the soccer started, that has certainly changed in the last few days. The Folarin Balogun incident, and Donald Trump's involvement, has put everybody on high alert. The next day, Egypt manager Hossam Hassan strongly suggested that his team were robbed of victory by François Letexier's performance, asserting "there seems to have been pressure on the Argentine side on the referee that has brought about this outcome".
Well, could another controversy could be brewing? On Tuesday, FIFA announced the officiating team for Thursday's World Cup quarter-final between France and Morocco at Gillette Stadium. The choice of refereeing team has not gone down well with the French.
Refereeing team for France vs. Morocco
Role
Name
Nationality
On-field referee
Facundo Tello
Argentine
Assistant referee
Juan Pablo Belatti
Argentine
Assistant referee
Gabriel Chade
Argentine
4th official
Darío Herrera
Argentine
Reserve assistant referee
Cristian Navarro
Argentine
Video assistant referee
Hernán Mastrángelo
Argentine
Assistant video assistant referee
Leodán González
Uruguayan
Support video assistant referee
Tatiana Guzmán
Nicaraguan
Firstly, we bet you did not know that as many as eight match officials are on duty for every single World Cup match, did you? We're not sure how much responsibility the reserve assistant referee actually has; sounds like they just enjoy a front row seat, that would otherwise cost many thousands of dollars!
This particular choice of octet has not gone down well with French supporters, because the most prominent and important people are all Argentine. France fans fear there could be a case of bias, even if subconscious, against their team. Of course, les Bleus and la Albiceleste clashed in the most-recent World Cup Final, playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw, before the South American side won on penalties. Once again, finding themselves on the opposite sides of the bracket, the pair could be on a collision course to clash in the final, so most would agree that a Moroccan victory in Massachusetts over France would increase Argentina's chances of going back-to-back.
This is not to accuse Facundo Tello of anything but, if any major calls do favor the Atlas Lions, the narrative has seemingly been predetermined. The 44-year-old is very experienced, having been FIFA listed for seven years. This is his second World Cup, while he also took charge of two matches at Euro 2024, as part of the memorandum of understanding between UEFA and CONMEBOL.
Facundo Tello's major international tournament matches
Tournament
Match
Cards shown
World Cup 2022
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
3 yellow
World Cup 2022
South Korea 2-1 Portugal
2 yellow
World Cup 2022
Morocco 1-0 Portugal
3 yellow & 1 red
Euro 2024
Türkiye 3-1 Georgia
3 yellow
Euro 2024
Scotland 0-1 Hungary
6 yellow
World Cup 2026
Canada 1-1 Bosnia
5 yellow
World Cup 2026
South Africa 1-0 South Korea
2 yellow
These statistics do suggest Tello tends to be pretty card happy, albeit he's only produced one red card at a major tournament thus far, sending off Walid Cheddira of Morocco during the dying seconds of their World Cup quarter-final win over Portugal in Doha.
Across the Argentine top-flight and Copa Libertadores, his last 49 matches have seen Tello brandish 272 yellows and 12 reds, an average of almost 5.8 cards per match. This, of course, will be his first-ever France match, albeit he is unlikely to be overawed by the occasion. Let's just hope by the time everyone is leaving Gillette Stadium on Thursday evening, we're not talking about the refereeing.