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Why the World Cup officials are causing a stir ahead of France vs. Morocco

Ahead of Thursday's France vs. Morocco clash, the choice of match official has been controversial.
ByBen Gray|
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Facundo Tello
Facundo Tello | Luke Hales/GettyImages

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • A World Cup quarterfinal match has sparked concerns over potential bias in the officiating team.
  • French supporters are uneasy about the choice of officials, all from one South American country, for their clash against Morocco.
  • The referee's history of strict discipline and recent tournament experiences add pressure to Thursday's decisive game.

After a relatively controversy-free World Cup, certainly once the soccer started, that has certainly changed in the last few days. The Folarin Balogun incident, and Donald Trump's involvement, has put everybody on high alert. The next day, Egypt manager Hossam Hassan strongly suggested that his team were robbed of victory by François Letexier's performance, asserting "there seems to have been pressure on the Argentine side on the referee that has brought about this outcome".

Well, could another controversy could be brewing? On Tuesday, FIFA announced the officiating team for Thursday's World Cup quarter-final between France and Morocco at Gillette Stadium. The choice of refereeing team has not gone down well with the French.

Refereeing team for France vs. Morocco

Role

Name

Nationality

On-field referee

Facundo Tello

Argentine

Assistant referee

Juan Pablo Belatti

Argentine

Assistant referee

Gabriel Chade

Argentine

4th official

Darío Herrera

Argentine

Reserve assistant referee

Cristian Navarro

Argentine

Video assistant referee

Hernán Mastrángelo

Argentine

Assistant video assistant referee

Leodán González

Uruguayan

Support video assistant referee

Tatiana Guzmán

Nicaraguan

Firstly, we bet you did not know that as many as eight match officials are on duty for every single World Cup match, did you? We're not sure how much responsibility the reserve assistant referee actually has; sounds like they just enjoy a front row seat, that would otherwise cost many thousands of dollars!

This particular choice of octet has not gone down well with French supporters, because the most prominent and important people are all Argentine. France fans fear there could be a case of bias, even if subconscious, against their team. Of course, les Bleus and la Albiceleste clashed in the most-recent World Cup Final, playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw, before the South American side won on penalties. Once again, finding themselves on the opposite sides of the bracket, the pair could be on a collision course to clash in the final, so most would agree that a Moroccan victory in Massachusetts over France would increase Argentina's chances of going back-to-back.

This is not to accuse Facundo Tello of anything but, if any major calls do favor the Atlas Lions, the narrative has seemingly been predetermined. The 44-year-old is very experienced, having been FIFA listed for seven years. This is his second World Cup, while he also took charge of two matches at Euro 2024, as part of the memorandum of understanding between UEFA and CONMEBOL.

Facundo Tello's major international tournament matches

Tournament

Match

Cards shown

World Cup 2022

Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon

3 yellow

World Cup 2022

South Korea 2-1 Portugal

2 yellow

World Cup 2022

Morocco 1-0 Portugal

3 yellow & 1 red

Euro 2024

Türkiye 3-1 Georgia

3 yellow

Euro 2024

Scotland 0-1 Hungary

6 yellow

World Cup 2026

Canada 1-1 Bosnia

5 yellow

World Cup 2026

South Africa 1-0 South Korea

2 yellow

These statistics do suggest Tello tends to be pretty card happy, albeit he's only produced one red card at a major tournament thus far, sending off Walid Cheddira of Morocco during the dying seconds of their World Cup quarter-final win over Portugal in Doha.

Across the Argentine top-flight and Copa Libertadores, his last 49 matches have seen Tello brandish 272 yellows and 12 reds, an average of almost 5.8 cards per match. This, of course, will be his first-ever France match, albeit he is unlikely to be overawed by the occasion. Let's just hope by the time everyone is leaving Gillette Stadium on Thursday evening, we're not talking about the refereeing.

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