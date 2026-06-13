World Cup games on today: Match times, TV info and what's worth watching on June 13

Now that the three co-hosts have all got their respective campaigns underway, the World Cup schedule really starts to ramp up Saturday. This is the first of 11 days featuring four matches, before the group stages concludes with four days of six matches per day, as we race through this ginormous tournament.

Eight teams of varying quality and pedigree all commence their campaigns on Saturday, with one of the most appetizing fixtures of the entire group stage headlining the day's action. So, here is what to expect, and what we believe is worth watching.

World Cup games on Saturday, June 13

Match Time TV Qatar vs. Switzerland 3 p.m. ET FOX Brazil vs. Morocco 6 p.m. ET FOX Haiti vs. Scotland 9 p.m. ET FOX Australia vs. Türkiye Midnight ET FOX & FS1

Qatar vs. Switzerland

Prediction: Qatar 0-3 Switzerland, Switzerland to score 2+ goals in the first half and Qatar to have 5 shots or fewer.

Qatar 0-3 Switzerland, Switzerland to score 2+ goals in the first half and Qatar to have 5 shots or fewer. Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

Canadian fans might want to tune into this midday clash from Levi's Stadium to scout their other two Group B opponents. What they're likely to see in the San Francisco Bay Area is a resounding win for Switzerland. The Swiss are set to feature at a sixth successive World Cup, reaching the round of 16 at each of the last three, so there is few more consistent teams outside of the true heavyweights. Having landed in an open section, Murat Yakın's team are favorites to finish first.

As for Qatar, this is only their second World Cup appearance. The Maroons debuted as hosts four years ago, but lost all three matches, scoring just a solitary goal. Well considering that Julen Lopetegui's team have won only one of their last 11 matches, scoring only one goal across the last five, fair to say Qatar do not arrive stateside with sky-high expectations. Thus, the Swiss should cruise to victory in Saturday's early kick off in Santa Clara.

Brazil vs. Morocco

Prediction: Brazil 2-1 Morocco, Vinícius Júnior to score and Casemiro to collect a yellow card.

Brazil 2-1 Morocco, Vinícius Júnior to score and Casemiro to collect a yellow card. Watchability rating: 5/5 (Must watch)

If you're only planning to watch one World Cup match from Saturday's slate of fixtures, make it this heavyweight bout at MetLife Stadium. Brazil are the record five-times world champions, also the only nation to appear at all 23 editions of the tournament. However, it is now 24 years since the Seleção's most-recent triumph, featuring in only one semi-final during this period, which famously did not go well. Thus, they have appointed Carlo Ancelotti, one of the most successful managers of all-time, with the single stated objective of winning the World Cup. Brazil does boast one of the most talented squads at this tournament, but this will be a difficult early test of their credentials.

Morocco, meanwhile, got all the way to the World Cup semifinals four years ago, as well as the Africa Cup of Nations final earlier in 2026. Well, one could argue that the Atlas Lions are actually stronger than in 2022, certainly going forward, so most are expecting Mohamed Ouahbi's team to make another deep run. Thus, Morocco is more than capable of picking up a point or possibly even three when they face Brazil in East Rutherford on Saturday evening.

Haiti vs. Scotland

Prediction: Haiti 1-3 Scotland,

Haiti 1-3 Scotland, Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

Over at Gillette Stadium, two nations making their World Cup returns go head-to-head. Scotland are back on the world stage after 28 years away, now aiming to reach the knockout phase at any tournament for the first time ever, following successive group stage eliminations at the Euros. Steve Clarke's side have scored four against both Curaçao and Bolivia in two warm-up friendlies, so are hoping that the goals continue to flow. The Tartan Army will be out in force in Foxborough and, with games against Morocco and Brazil to come, every fan is acutely aware that this is a must-win.

Haiti though may not be the push-overs many expect. Despite having not been able to play on home soil for five years, the Grenadiers have made it to a first World Cup in 52 years, notably doing so at the expense of Costa Rica. Sébastien Migné's side then steamrolled New Zealand 4-0 in a friendly in Fort Lauderdale last week, suggesting they could be somewhat competitive in a nightmare group. Nevertheless, Scotland should secure a first World Cup victory for 36 years.

Australia vs. Türkiye

Prediction: Australia 1-2 Türkiye,

Australia 1-2 Türkiye, Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

Last, but by no means least, the USMNT's two upcoming opponents go head-to-head in Vancouver. Australia are set to feature at a sixth successive World Cup, now aiming to reach the knockout stages for the third time, after runs to the round of 16 in 2006 and 2022. The Socceroos have won only two of their last seven friendlies, albeit Tony Popovic's team was solid during a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in San Diego a week ago. With Paraguay and the U.S. also in Group D, all four teams will fancy their chances of advancing, making every point important.

Having said that, are Türkiye the favourite to take top spot? When last we saw the Crescent-Stars at a World Cup, they got all the way to the semi-finals in 2002, making it remarkable they have not qualified since, until now. To make it to North America, Vincenzo Montella's team beat both Romania and then Kosovo during March's UEFA play-offs. Overall, Türkiye is unbeaten in eight matches, showing what they are capable of by reaching the quarter-finals of the last Euros. This team is likely to not only be good but fun as well, so will they be too strong for Australia at BC Place?

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