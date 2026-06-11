World Cup games on today: Match times, TV info and what's worth watching on June 11

The 23rd edition of the World Cup kicks off today. And to date, only eight nations have ever won the tournament. Will there be a ninth at MetLife Stadium on July 19? FIFA has expanded the World Cup to 48 teams, meaning the first of 104 total matches will take place today (see our predictions for all 72 group-play matches here). What's worth watching on day one? And where can you find it? We've got info.

World Cup games on Thursday, June 11

Match Time TV Mexico vs. South Africa 3 p.m. ET FOX Korea Republic vs. Czechia 10 p.m. ET FS1

Mexico forward Raul Jimenez | Daniel Jefferson-Imagn Images

Mexico vs. South Africa

Prediction: Mexico 2-0 South Africa, Raúl Jiménez to score

Mexico 2-0 South Africa, Raúl Jiménez to score Watchability rating: 5/5 (Must watch)

Mexico is under enormous pressure to perform at this tournament, even more so than usual, given that they are also co-hosts. Since the last World Cup in Qatar, they have sacked three managers, with results noticeably improving since Javier Aguirre's return two years ago. Mexico is unbeaten in 2026, most recently hammering Serbia 5-1 in Toluca a week ago; an invaluable confidence-boost.

Raúl Jiménez was on target in that one, his tenth international goal since March 2025, and he will be Mexico's talisman this summer, now just six goals behind Chicharito's all-time record. If Mexico is going to get its big moment on home soil, he is likely to provide it.

Meanwhile, is South Africa capable of spoiling the party? This is the team's first World Cup appearance since hosting in 2010, only ever winning two matches at the finals, beating Slovenia in 2002 and France in Bloemfontein eight years later. As opening night opponents go, South African manager Hugo Broos' side is likely to be pretty hospitable, meaning Mexico should pick up all three points. On paper, this may not appear the most appetizing match, but a World Cup opening game is always must-watch TV.

Korea Republic vs. Czechia

Prediction: Korea Republic 1-1 Czechia; Son Heung-min to score and Czechia's goal to be a header from a set-piece

Korea Republic 1-1 Czechia; Son Heung-min to score and Czechia's goal to be a header from a set-piece Watchability rating: 3/5 (for the diehards)

Over in Guadalajara, Group A's other duo (see our full group rankings here) commence their campaign in Thursday's undercard fixture. Korea Republic is set to begin its 11th consecutive World Cup, seeking to reach the knockout stages at back-to-back editions for the very first time. Korea Republic is not at the peak of their powers right now, leading to much criticism of head coach Hong Myung-bo, but they still boast plenty of players worth watching.

Son Heung-min, who now plays stateside for LAFC, is their talisman. He took his tally to 56 international goals against Trinidad & Tobago last month, now just two behind Cha Bum-kun's national record that has stood since 1978. So, could Son match this tally during this tournament? Alongside the captain, Lee Kang-in of PSG, Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan and Oh Hyeon-gyu, who has been on fire for Beşiktaş in 2026, form a frightening forward line.

As for Czechia, this is only their second World Cup appearance as an independent nation. Miroslav Koubek's side beat both Republic of Ireland and Denmark on penalties in March's UEFA playoffs, which rather encapsulate this team. They will fight for everything, but they probably lack elite quality.

Patrik Schick scored against Guatemala in New Jersey one week ago, which was his 26th international goal. Tomáš Souček is the second-highest scorer in the squad with 17 goals, while none of the other 24 players have scored more than eight times for the national team. Thus, goals could be a problem for a limited Czech Republic team who are unlikely to serve up thrill a minute action.