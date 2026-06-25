World Cup Group E standings and scenarios: What Germany, Ivory Coast and Ecuador need to advance to knockouts

A team that has never advanced before now stands on the verge of history with just one result needed to guarantee progression.

One of the World Cup's most unpredictable groups heads into its final round with three teams still fighting for knockout stage spots.

When the World Cup draw was made back in December, Group E looked like being an intriguing section, and it has not disappointed so far. As a result, ahead of the final round of fixtures on Thursday, there is still plenty to play for, so we'll guide you through all the permutations.

Group E standings

What's next for Germany: Knockout round scenarios

June 20, 2026; Toronto, Canada; Germany's Deniz Undav celebrates scoring their first goal with Nadiem Amiri. Mandatory Credit: John E Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Ecuador on Thurs., June 24, New Jersey

After two contrasting victories for Germany so far, they will not be involved in any final-day drama this time. Julian Nagelsmann's team demolished Curaçao in their opener before fighting back on Saturday from a goal down to beat Côte d'Ivoire 2-1 in Toronto thanks to two goals off the bench from Deniz Undav. Thus, following the other result, die Nationalelf have rubber-stamped the top spot already.

Remarkably, this will be the first time Germany have featured in the World Cup knockout stages since they won the competition in 2014, twice dramatically eliminated on the final day of the group phase in 2018 and 2022. Now though, they're aiming to win all three group games for only the third time in their history, after 1970 and 2006, while already preparing for a round of 32 tie in Foxborough on Monday, June 29.

What's next for Ivory Coast: Knockout round scenarios

June 20, 2026; Toronto, Canada; Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie celebrates scoring their first goal. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Curaçao on Thurs., June 25, Philadelphia

Never before have Côte d'Ivoire featured in the World Cup knockout stages, but that is about to change. Les Éléphants' 1-0 victory over Ecuador in their tournament opener is likely to prove crucial, with Amad's last-gasp winner in Philadelphia a truly historic moment. Emerse Faé's team then looked like claiming an even more momentous victory over Germany on Saturday, deservedly taking the lead through Franck Kessié in Toronto before heartbreakingly losing 2-1 right at the death.

Nevertheless, even just a point for Ivory Coast against Curaçao back at Lincoln Financial Field in their final group game would secure second place in Group E and their spot in the knockout stages. Based on what the 2024 AFCON champions have shown so far, no one will relish having to face them.

What's next for Ecuador: Knockout round scenarios

June 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.; Ecuador's Enner Valencia in action. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images | Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Germany on Thurs., June 25, New Jersey

Many were tipping Ecuador to be dark horses this summer but, after two disappointing results, they are fighting for their lives. La Selección's first game against Ivory Coast could have gone either way, smacking the crossbar three times in Pennsylvania and very unlucky to lose. Then, on Saturday night, Sebastián Beccacece's team somehow failed to beat Curaçao. They had 27 shots, of which 15 were on target, creating six big chances and an xG of 2.84 but unable to find a way through.

Now Ecuador really need to beat Germany at MetLife to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stages for only the second time. Were they to finish third on just two points, historical precedent gives them only a 23.08 percent chance of going through, which plummets to zero were they to remain on one. To give Ecuador hope, Germany have nothing to play for, but they'll of course need to score a first goal to get the required result.

What's next for Curaçao: Knockout round scenarios

June 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.; Curacao's Eloy Room. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Côte d'Ivoire on Thurs., June 25, Philadelphia

Many expected Curaçao to be Group E's whipping boys, especially after they were demolished 7-1 by Germany in Houston last weekend. Livano Comenencia's equalizer in the Lone Star State looked like being as good as it got for the Blue Wave. However, in their second game, the World Cup's smallest-ever nation picked up a first-ever World Cup point.

Veteran goalkeeper Eloy Room was the hero in Kansas City, producing 15 saves as Dick Advocaat's team held Ecuador to a goalless draw at Arrowhead Stadium, equalling the 90-minute World Cup record for saves. So now, that point gives Curaçao hopes of reaching the knockout phase. To achieve this, they will need to beat Ivory Coast in Philly — which seems unlikely, but does set up an intriguing game.