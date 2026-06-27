World Cup Group K standings and scenarios: What Colombia, Portugal and DR Congo need to advance to knockouts

The other match could mark DR Congo's historic return to the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in over five decades.

Group K at the World Cup has produced clear divisions between likely contenders and underdogs, with two decisive final matches set for Saturday.

World Cup Group K always appeared likely to have a divide between the top two and the bottom two, and so it has come to pass. That said, there are still two absolutely crucial final day matches taking place in Georgia and South Florida, so there is plenty to keep an eye out for on Saturday night.

Group K standings

What's next for Colombia: Knockout round scenarios

Colombia's James Rodriguez reacts | Eloisa Sanchez-Reuters via Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Portugal on Sat., June 27, Miami.

Having picked up maximum points thus far, can Colombia top a World Cup group for the third time in a row, after doing so in 2014 and 2018? Los Cafeteros have battled to victories over Uzbekistan and then DR Congo, the latter a hard-fought 1-0 win on Tuesday, with Daniel Muñoz opening the scoring on both occasions.

Néstor Lorenzo's team have been backed by partisan supporters during both matches in Mexico so far, the stadiums a sea of yellow jerseys, which will continue as they venture north of the border. So, will Colombia pick up the point they need to hold onto first place?

What's next for Portugal: Knockout round scenarios

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Colombia on Sat., June 27, Miami.

Hard Rock Stadium is hosting a straight shootout for top spot, but one Portugal must win to finish first. That's because, Roberto Martínez's team slipped up in their opener, held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo, albeit they responded in style, smashing Uzbekistan 5-0. Cristiano Ronaldo silencing his critics, at least momentarily, by scoring twice in Houston.

So, why is topping Group K important? Well, the winners will face a third-place team on 3 July, while the runners-up will meet the runners-up from Group L, likely Ghana or Croatia, a day earlier, before potentially meeting Spain in the last 16. Thus, this heavyweight showdown in Miami is not to be missed.

What's next for DR Congo: Knockout round scenarios

DR Congo's Arthur Masuaku | Eloisa Sanchez-Reuters via Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Uzbekistan on Sat., June 27, Atlanta.

Having said that, the more important final day decider in Group K can be found at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. DR Congo are back at the World Cup for the first time since 1974. The Leopards scored a first-ever World Cup goal and earned a first-ever World Cup point in their opener, with Yoane Wissa's header seeing them draw 1-1 with Portugal in a major shock. Six days later, Sébastien Desabre's side were narrowly beaten by Colombia in Guadalajara, but remain in the hunt to advance.

If DR Congo do manage to beat Uzbekistan in Atlanta, then they will be through to the round of 32, with England their most-likely opponents. This would be an enormous achievement and, based on what have produced so far, most make DR Congo favourites for three points at The Benz.

What's next for Uzbekistan: Knockout round scenarios

Uzbekistan's Utkir Yusupov | Eloisa Sanchez-Reuters via Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. DR Congo on Sat., June 27, Atlanta.

Uzbekistan though could be tricky opposition, and certainly won't roll over. Abbosbek Fayzullaev had the honor of becoming his nation's first World Cup goalscorer against Colombia, albeit the White Wolves were still beaten 3-1 in that game. Then, on Tuesday, Fabio Cannavaro's team looked completely out of their depth, demolished 5-0 by Portugal in Texas, and it could have been many more.

Considering their negative seven goal differential, even a win for Uzbekistan will surely not be enough to get them through in third place. Nevertheless, the White Wolves will be determined to pick up a maiden World Cup point, even if it is vain, a result that would take DR Congo out alongside them.

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