USMNT news and rumor roundup: Christian Pulisic wanted to play against Türkiye and Switzerland, and more

In today's USMNT news and rumors, Christian Pulisic reveals he wanted to play in the European games, Michael Bradley becomes the head coach of New York Red Bulls II and former USMNT player Cobi Jones reveals who his biggest fan is.

Christian Pulisic reveals he wanted to play in the European games

Due to ongoing criticizm for not being part of the USMNT roster this summer, Christian Pulisic finally spoke out to explain why he was not part of Mauricio Pochettino's side. Speaking on CBS' Call It What You Want podcast, Pulisic said, "To question my commitment, especially towards the national team, in my opinion, that’s way out of line."

Pulisic also revealed that he wanted to play against Türkiye and Switzerland, and then miss the Gold Cup. However, U.S. Soccer said they would just have one squad. In the short term, it makes sense to have one roster as preparation for the Gold Cup. If you are looking at it in terms of the build-up to the World Cup next year, it would have been beneficial to have had Pulisic available for these fixtures against European teams.

It is good that Pulisic has finally spoken out, especially as U.S. Soccer did not mention in their statement that the player wanted to face Türkiye and Switzerland. Leaving this out threw Pulisic under the bus. The AC Milan forward will still be condemned for not playing this summer. However, Pulisic will be hoping that more coverage will now be directed at the current team.

Michael Bradley becomes the head coach of New York Red Bulls II

Michael Bradley has recently been working under Jesse Marsch with Canada. However, he now has a job in MLS Next Pro as the head coach of New York Red Bulls II. It is fitting that Bradley has taken this role, as he played for the club when they were called the MetroStars.

Speaking to the Red Bulls' official website, Bradley said, "I couldn’t be more excited to come back to where my professional playing career began. This is a dream opportunity as a young coach. I’m looking forward to working everyday with this talented group of players, and I’ll give everything to help them take the next step in their careers. I’m thankful to the club for the opportunity and can’t wait to get started."

It is great to see Bradley, as a former USMNT player, take his first head coach job. The Stars and Stripes are currently managed by an Argentine, Mauricio Pochettino, who has come under criticizm for his lack of experience of soccer in America. Maybe one day, we will see Bradley follow in his father Bob's footsteps in coaching the United States.

Former USMNT player Cobi Jones reveals who his biggest fan is

We are in a time where the USMNT is facing much criticizm from supporters for losing their last four matches. However, U.S. Soccer has harked back to the old days by releasing a video of Cobi Jones talking about what it means to be a fan.

The former USMNT player reveals how he became friends with Xavier Ramos, who was a supporter but went on to even do a speech at Jones' wedding. In the interview, Jones says, "If I had a message to any fan out there, it is show your support to the fullest at all times, especially during the tough times."

This is a good message to the current USMNT fans during a difficult period for the team. Their frustration is understandable due to poor performances and their top players not being on the current roster for various reasons. However, as a supporter of any team, you go through many ups and downs.