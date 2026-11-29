With the exception of No. 15 USC effectively knocking No. 9 UCLA out of the College Football Playoff with a dominant 45-10 win, Rivalry Week hasn't featured much drama. There have been a lot of lopsided scoreboards and chalk results. That predictability carried over to the Heisman Trophy race; pretty much all the favorites cruised to victory and put on great shows.

Still, it's worth looking at each individual performance and how the race shapes up in the final week of the regular season. It may seem like the trophy already has a destination — we don't need to ignore the Jeremiah Smith-shaped elephant in the room — but a few QBs bolstered their claims against the superstar wideout over the weekend.

WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith - Ohio State Buckeyes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Current odds: -2000

Finale grade: A+

Jeremiah Smith reeled in eight catches for 90 yards, scoring three touchdowns, in Ohio State's 45-0 blowout of Michigan. It was a pleasant end to a rocky regular season for the Buckeyes, with Smith breaking Desmond Howard's Big Ten TD record on the game's final scoring drive. In fact, he broke it with a contested 30-yard catch in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-13 — a loud and borderline obnoxious rebuttal to Howard's recent negative comments about Smith.

NEW: JEREMIAH SMITH BREAKS MICHIGAN LEGEND DESMOND HOWARD’S BIG TEN SINGLE-SEASON TOUCHDOWN RECORD WITH 20🤯



(via FOX) pic.twitter.com/KrGWkiVPZx — On3 (@On3) November 28, 2026

This was just the second game with three-plus touchdowns for Smith in what has become a record-breaking campaign. The junior wideout is the overwhelming Heisman favorite at this point and he will probably hear his name called No. 1 overall in April's NFL Draft, depending on how the standings unfurl.

You couldn't script a more memorable final (regular season) performance. He has generated more explosive plays in the past, but Smith's ability to execute in the red zone — to give his QB a virtually matchup-proof target — is what makes him special. The Buckeyes needed this kind of emphatic victory to rebuild confidence and give the committee second thoughts. Ohio State will not make the CFP, to be clear, but Ohio State can at least carry this momentum into 2027.

QB Devon Dampier, Utah

Devon Dampier - Utah Utes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current odds: +1600

Finale grade: A+

They are already engraving Jeremiah Smith's name on the Heisman Trophy, so this hardly feels like a debate. If it were a debate, however, Utah's Devon Dampier probably has the next-best case — and he solidified it with a spectacular performance in Utah's 52-28 stomping of West Virginia on Black Friday.

Dampier set season highs in completion percentage (81.0), passing yards (393), yards per attempt (18.7) and touchdowns (five). He threw haymaker after haymaker, and now leads college football with 40 total touchdowns. Again, Smith is going to win the Heisman on his own merit (and perhaps the narrative strength of being a star wide receiver at Ohio State), but Dampier's near-flawless campaign for an undefeated Utah squad should not be undersold.

Devon Dampier's night is done for Utah (after putting the Utes up 52-7 on WVU), and I'm not sure how you can vote against him for the Heisman.



Numbers at the end of the regular season:



- Record: 12-0

- Total TDs: 40 (most in CFB)

- Passing yards: 2,928

- Rushing yards: 673

-… — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 28, 2026

If Dampier were only the most efficient and effective passer in the Big 12, that would be one thing. But he's a genuine dual-threat, big-play engine as well, with 673 rushing yards to complement his prodigious passing output. There are so few holes in his game. It has felt like he has the solution to every challenge an opposing defense poses.

Utah's strength of schedule pales in comparison to other projected CFP heavyweights, but blowing out damn near every team — with a superstar quarterback who can mix and match his approach to fit a specific matchup — is hard to argue against. Dampier has pulled out showstopping performances when it matters, and Friday's demolition derby was the cherry on top of a brilliant campaign.

QB Darian Mensah, Miami FL

Darian Mensah - Miami Hurricanes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current odds: +4500

Finale grade: A+

Darian Mensah led ACC quarterbacks in every meaningful statistical category this season and captained the most explosive offense in college football; again, we know he won't win the award, but acting like Mensah has only a secondary case is probably disingenuous. If anything, it's pretty clear who the three finalists should be. Sometimes Las Vegas gets it right to a certain extent.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Much like Dampier, Mensah put his best foot forward in Miami's season finale — a 45-11 smackdown of Boston College. Since it wasn't much of a rivalry match, the spotlight was off of Miami this week. Still, Mensah deserves credit for completing an efficient 29-of-40 passes for a season-high 431 yards. He tied his season high with five touchdown passes, too. He has not reached 400 yards and five touchdowns since the season opener on Sept. 4.

75% completions and 34 touchdowns on the season. Darian Mensah might be the most accurate QB in America 🙌🔥



29/40, 431 YDS, 5 TDS, 0 INT vs Boston College



Should he be the Heisman favorite over Jeremiah Smith? 👀 pic.twitter.com/f83yxYP3WT — CFB Performances (@performancesCFB) November 28, 2026

Mensah has built his reputation on I.Q. and accuracy. He processes the field like a supercomputer, speeding through his progressions and consistently placing the football exactly where it needs to go. While he can't hope to match live-wire explosiveness, nor his impact as a runner, Mensah is the purest passer in college football and he has put together several masterclasses this season, which culminated with Saturday's dazzling performance. He is a distant third-place in the Heisman race, sure. But he's a damn fine quarterback.

QB Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

Gio Lopez - Wake Forest Demon Deacons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current odds: +10000

Finale grade: C

How 'bout them Demon Deacons? Wake Forest finishes 11-1 and punches its ticket to the ACC Championship Game (and probably the CFP) with Saturday's 31-7 win against Duke. The Deacs were basically on cruise control all game. It has felt that way for a while now. Wake Forest has this mounting sense of inevitability to them, which probably bodes well for their playoff run.

Gio Lopez led the ACC in yards per pass attempt (9.8). He finishes the regular season with 34 total touchdowns and only one interception. The man does not put the ball in harm's way, yet he's still able to stretch the field with the occasional dart up the sideline.

GIO LOPEZ TO CARLOS HERNANDEZ WHAT A THROW pic.twitter.com/5QzGyc0uqO — FD (@flooduck) November 28, 2026

His performance on Saturday was very solid. It's what we have come to expect from Lopez and this Wake Forest offense. That probably isn't enough to move the needle in such a competitive Heisman race, unfortunately. Lopez only completed 13-of-22 passes (59.3 percent), which ties a season low in total pass attempts (the other 22-pass outing being last week's coast-to-coast whooping of Georgia Tech).

He still finished with 216 yards and two touchdowns against Duke (plus another 39 yards and a score on the ground), but Lopez needed a superhuman effort on Saturday. Not to win the game, obviously, but to put himself more seriously in the Heisman conversation. He failed on that account, but there are bigger fish to fry for the underdog Demon Deacons, who continue to blow past every reasonable preseason expectation.

QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame

CJ Carr - Notre Dame Fighting Irish | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current odds: +12500

Finale grade: B

CJ Carr and Notre Dame didn't face must resistance in their 52-17 victory over Syracuse on Saturday, which completes an 11-win regular season for the No. 4-ranked Irish. What has long separated Carr from others at his position is touch and accuracy. He completed 15-of-23 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in the win, averaging 11.7 yards per attempt — his second-highest mark this season, trailing only his 12.7 yards per attempt against mid-major Rice in Week 2.

Carr did throw an interception, but it was only his fourth this season and his 10th in two years under center for the Irish. The blemishes were otherwise few and far between; he added a fourth touchdown on the ground and added a few more textbook throws to his NFL Draft resume, with a chance to become the highest draft pick of all the Heisman-relevant quarterbacks.

CJ Carr with an elite NFL throw, arguably his best of the season



Sees the back of the hole defender’s jersey and places it with PRECISION pic.twitter.com/uZNcb5ZYc0 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) November 28, 2026

Carr did his job against a pushover Syracuse squad. There's not much more to it. Similarly to Lopez, Carr probably needed a more ambitious performance — a few more flash plays and some bigger numbers on the scoreboard — to really close the gap with Dampier and Mensah in the top three. Even so, Notre Dame's victory on Saturday was a total team effort and Carr didn't do anything to hurt his reputation. Plays like this, where Carr flashes more mobility and improvisation skill, will only aid him in the long run.

Schoolyard football from CJ Carr! 🫢 pic.twitter.com/85Xp0qz5c4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2026

Notre Dame will go dancing in the CFP, with a real chance to go the distance. If Carr can add more feathers to his cap in the postseason, his star could rise further.