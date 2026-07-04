4 dream Cardinals pitching trades to overtake the Cubs without sacrificing the future

Against all odds, the St. Louis Cardinals entered July 4 as a playoff team. The external expectations were uncharacteristically low for the Cardinals franchise amid its rebuild, but they’re right in the thick of things. Led by JJ Wetherholt and Jordan Walker, the Cardinals would be the NL’s third Wild Card team and No. 6 seed.

But the Cardinals still need help, especially in their rotation. Michael McGreevy and Andre Pallante can only do so much, even with the latter already having reached 10 wins. I’ve identified several starting pitchers who, realistically, should not cost the Cardinals multiple top-30 prospects. In other words, that means no Tarik Skubal. Additionally, I’ve mainly focused on mid-level pitchers with multiple years of team control remaining. Going all-out for a rental, or an All-Star midway through his contract, doesn’t fit the Cardinals’ typical strategy.

Honorable mention: Will Warren, New York Yankees

New York Yankees pitcher Will Warren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Warren is admittedly the most unrealistic name on this list, especially after Carlos Rodón hit the injured list with another elbow injury. Trading Warren, a rotation mainstay the last two years, is incredibly counterproductive.

However, the Yankees made a similar move with the Cardinals in 2022, sending Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in the Harrison Bader trade. If Brian Cashman believes in revamping the rotation, Warren could easily become expendable.

That said, I’d be surprised if the Yankees made Warren available to another playoff contender, even one in the National League.

Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins

Ober is under team control through 2028, and the Twins are mediocre enough that a fire sale feels inevitable. Byron Buxton is likely off limits, largely because he’s repeatedly reiterated that he wants to play his entire career in Minnesota.

As for Ober or Joe Ryan, the Twins don’t gain much by keeping them around. Ober should cost far less than Ryan or Tarik Skubal will, in part because he’s working his way back from an elbow problem. The Twins expect Ober to return this month, which is great news for any team seeking rotation help.

Freddy Peralta, New York Mets

New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peralta would be a rental, and his frustrating 2026 season could lead to a one-year, prove-it deal this offseason. Alternatively, he could pursue a multi-year deal with an opt-out after the first season in hopes of restarting his market in the winter of 2027.

Regardless, Peralta will likely come cheap. The question is how much the Cardinals would want to give up for someone who might not stick around.

Then again, the Cardinals are in a 15-year title drought, and aggressiveness is the way to go in a league with the Dodgers, Braves, Brewers, and Phillies.

Landen Roupp, San Francisco Giants

Before going any further, we must note that any trade involving Roupp would be controversial following the Giants’ Pride Night saga. Additionally, the Giants have not signaled they’re looking to trade Roupp or any of the pitchers who participated in the Pride Night boycott.

Let’s get to the meat and potatoes, also known as why this trade makes sense from the Cardinals’ perspective. Roupp is a controllable starter who turns 28 in September. He’s a fine back-of-the-rotation arm who, if needed, could be a long reliever in the playoffs.

Even if the worst-case scenario is treating Roupp as a rental, the move would be worth it.

Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels are destined for another 90-loss season, and Mike Trout still doesn’t want to be traded. Sounds familiar.

I’ve talked Detmers up recently as one of the top starting pitchers likely available via trade, and the Cardinals should move quickly. The Angels recently fired general manager Perry Minasian, and Detmers should fetch something moderately valuable.

Either that, or the Angels will stay stubborn, ask for far too much, and opt to keep Detmers. You don’t become one of baseball’s worst franchises without forgoing common sense.

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