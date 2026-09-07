Dodgers chances of re-signing Tarik Skubal got even more difficult

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the trade deadline with a bold and entirely predictable move to acquire Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers. He's still one of the most dominant pitchers in MLB, the ultimate luxury for the most talented team in MLB.

Beyond winning the World Series, the next order of business for L.A. is keeping Skubal around. While recent history tells us the Dodgers can outspend just about anyone, Skubal's latest comments — plus the firestorm of controversy around Dodgers owner Mark Walter — has raised suspicions about a potential offseason departure.

Tarik Skubal sure likes talking about teams that aren't the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skubal was recently asked to comment on Stan Kroenke purchasing the Los Angeles Angels from Arte Moreno at a record $4 billion valuation. The southpaw's answer raised eyebrows, as he was a bit more than complimentary.

"You bring an owner that really cares about winning and is willing to do whatever it takes to win and invest, not only with players on the field but all the stuff behind the scenes, like clubhouse renovations," Skubal told the LA Times. "I’m sure there will be a lot of stuff there that changes to make it state-of-the-art, because all that stuff matters.”

Tarik Skubal on Stan Kroenke’s impact on the Angels:



“You bring an owner that really cares about winning and is willing to do whatever it takes to win and invest, not only with players on the field but all the stuff behind the scenes, like clubhouse renovations. I’m sure there… pic.twitter.com/C3NI5jxvCh — SleeperAngels (@SleeperAngels) September 3, 2026

While it's hard to imagine Skubal signing with the Angels this winter, Dodgers fans probably aren't thrileld about their ace gassing up their crosstown rivals, nor discussing how new ownership can mean an influx of talent.

This is not the first time Skubal has discussed a team not called the Dodgers in the context of free agency either. Not long after the move to L.A. became official, Skubal mused about the possibility of finishing his career in Detroit — where he spent the first seven-odd years of his career and built a strong relationship with both the organization and the community.

"I would love to play my whole career in Detroit," he told Pardon My Take (h/t MLive.com). "I would love to,"

Tigers GM Scott Harris responded to Skubal's comments in kind.

"I'm not surprised," Harris said. "Our players love playing here. The organization has done a ton to make this a destination and a place that players feel really supported here. As far as reaction about free agency or anything like that, I can't really go into that for all the obvious reasons. But it's a tribute to all the people behind the scenes who are working so hard to support our players and create an environment and facilities here that bring out the best in the players. And so it's a credit to them, and it's very validating to hear those comments

Keyword: Facilities!

The Dodgers obviously have the best facilities and the most supportive, committed ownership group in baseball, so in the end none of this necessarily matters. Skubal could see upward of $400 million in free agency; Los Angeles has the financial appetite and competitive drive necessary to spend at that level. Or so we think...

Dodgers' financial crisis could impact Tarik Skubal's free agency

Mark Walter - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dodgers owner Mark Walter has been in hot water recently for alleged insurance fraud. It what could be perceived as a smoking gun, or at least an odd circumstance, Walter sold the Lakers to Bob Iger and Josh Kuschner last month — just one year after he bought the franchise.

Now, Pablo Torre is digging his investigative talons into Walter and the Dodgers. Torre spent the last year slowly peeling back the onion on Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers' salary cap circumvention. His next task, evidently, is exposing the curious financial dealings of Walter, the Dodgers and his insurance companies.

According to Torre, Walter sold the life insurance company EquiTrust to Magic Johnson, who happened to be purchasing a stake in the Dodgers. As this deal transpired, EquiTrust was also loaning $350 million to Walter's media company. Essentially, Walter was using his insurance company to fund the Dodgers' highly lucrative T.V. deal, which has played no small part in L.A.'s ability raise capital and outspend teams in free agency.

INVESTIGATION: Before Mark Walter sold the Lakers, he bought the Dodgers. Then came $350M via Magic Johnson — and hidden deals with each other.



"Magic Johnson helped him out with the Dodgers deal," insider reveals. "They're trying to...put him on the map of being a billionaire." pic.twitter.com/tlweIjiCHK — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) September 4, 2026

While there is currently no indication that Walter will sell the Dodgers or get into any legal trouble pertaining directly to the Dodgers, it's fair to speculate about the state of L.A.'s business apparatus and how any further investigation, from Torre or the government, might impact the Dodgers' financial liquidity. Moreover, with looming CBA negotiations and the potential for a lockout in 2027, it's unclear if the Dodgers will even be allowed to spend carte blanche on Skubal as a free agent.

Between Walter's ongoing money problems and Skubal's apparent reverence for non-Dodgers organizations, it's not hard to conjure up an imaginary world in which Skubal does not re-sign in L.A.

The question then becomes:

Which teams pose a threat to L.A. in Skubal's free agency?

Tarik Skubal - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite all the noise around both Walter and Skubal, it's worth reaffirming an obvious truth: Los Angeles is still incredibly well positioned to re-sign Skubal. All of the Dodgers' meaty contracts are heavily deferred, which means even if Skubal commands significant up-front compensation, L.A. has the means — as far as we know — to oblige.

Should we reach the point where Skubal's return is not guaranteed, however, let's highlight the teams with a realistic chance at signing the soon-to-be-highest paid pitcher in MLB history.

New York Mets

This is the most logical non-L.A. destination for Skubal. Mets owner Steve Cohen is the richest in baseball. He has shown an appetite, time and time again, for major expenses. He wants to turn the Mets into a perennial contender and it's well past time to squeeze results out of this Juan Soto-Francisco Lindor partnership. The Mets can throw a blank check in Skubal's direction and pitch him on a free-wheeling, endlessly aggressive front office, not to mention the opportunity to team up with Nolan McLean and a talented young rotation.

Toronto Blue Jays

We can probably draw a straight line from Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto suitors to Tarik Skubal suitors. The Blue Jays missed out on both Ohtani and Soto, but are widely believed to have finished second in both sweepstakes (especially the Ohtani sweepstakes). Toronto had the money to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for $500 million. Linking up with Dylan Cease and a Blue Jays team just one year removed from a rousing World Series appearance has its appeal, no doubt.

New York Yankees

The Yankees were willing to pay $700 million-plus for Juan Soto. They are the Yankees, plain and simple. There are plenty of valid criticisms of owner Hal Steinbrenner, who's a bit more gun-shy than his father, but New York has a huge financial advantage over 30ish MLB teams and can sell Skubal on the historic nature of the Yankees organization. There's one New York team that's always in the postseason and it's not the Mets.

Detroit Tigers

A pipe dream to end all pipe dreams, but Skubal is clearly beholden to Detroit. The Tigers just paid Framber Valdez $38.3 million annually. That was a short three-year contract, but if Skubal commands similar AAV over a 10-year span, it's not like Detroit is incapable of queueing up an offer. Trading Skubal for two top-100 prospects and then re-signing him a few months later would be the ultimate heist job for Scott Harris and the Tigers front office. A real boost in credibility. To be clear, it won't happen and the Tigers will make excuses, but it can't hurt to mention them in passing. If Skubal could hand-pick a team, it's probably Detroit. He can even return the clubhouse coffee machine.