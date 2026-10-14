Every top MLB free agent ranked by WAR: Where do Skubal, Suzuki and Chisholm rank?

We're down to a final four in the MLB postseason, meaning that for 26 of the 30 teams, the offseason has already begun. Of course, there isn't much teams can do at this point, but they're certainly mapping out plans for moves they'd like to make in the offseason. And the core of that revolves around free agency.

This year's free agency class is notably weaker than most, but it does feature arguably the best pitcher on the planet and several underrated players deserving of a lot of money. Below, we dive into the best players available by position based on FanGraphs WAR from the past two seasons in an effort to value both 2026 contributions and also consistency year-over-year.

Starting pitcher

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player Team WAR Tarik Skubal Los Angeles Dodgers 11.9 Trevor Rogers Baltimore Orioles 7.3 Kevin Gausman Chicago Cubs 7.2 Sonny Gray Boston Red Sox 7.0 Freddy Peralta Tampa Bay Rays 5.5

Tarik Skubal is the crown jewel of this offseason's free agency class, and there's every reason to believe he's going to attempt to break Yoshinobu Yamamoto's record for the richest contract signed by a starting pitcher. As good as Skubal is, he's not the only reliable starter here, with several veterans slotted behind him. Trevor Rogers has had an underratedly strong run in Baltimore, Kevin Gausman remains an innings-eater at worst, Sonny Gray is coming off a sub-3.00 ERA season and Freddy Peralta has looked better than ever with the Rays. Skubal is going to get paid, but the rest of the starting pitching market (which doesn't even include the likes of Michael King, Nick Martinez and Tyler Mahle on this list) should do well, too.

Relief Pitcher

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player Team WAR Adrian Morejon San Diego Padres 5.1 David Bednar New York Yankees 3.9 Steven Okert Houston Astros 2.7 Sean Newcomb Chicago White Sox 2.4 Raisel Iglesias Atlanta Braves 2.2

Even assuming the club options on Garrett Whitlock and Andres Muñoz's contracts are exercised, there's a ton of relief pitcher talent in this year's free agency class, headlined by Adrian Morejon and David Bednar. Bednar has been a high-end closer for several years now, and the only reason why Morejon hasn't closed himself is that the San Diego Padres traded for Mason Miller. Both of those relievers should do incredibly well.

Steven Okert, Sean Newcomb and Raisel Iglesias are all 33 years old or older, so that'll impact their markets. But given their track records, they'll generate tons of interest. Okert and Newcomb were late-game left-handed relievers on playoff teams this season, while Iglesias has been one of MLB's best closers for a long time now.

Catcher

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player Team WAR Ryan Jeffers Minnesota Twins 4.7 Carson Kelly Chicago Cubs 4.3 Tyler Stephenson Cincinnati Reds 2.6

The Minnesota Twins elected to hold onto Ryan Jeffers and pursue a playoff run, but they fell short, and now risk losing their catcher — who just had one of the best years of his career — to free agency. Jeffers is the top dog at this position, but that shouldn't be seen as a slight to Carson Kelly or Tyler Stephenson, both of whom are solid players themselves. Kelly has revived his career with the Chicago Cubs, giving reason to believe he'll reject his $7.5 million mutual option. Stephenson has had his ups and downs with the Cincinnati Reds, but he was a tick above average as a hitter in 2026 and has never been a major negative at the plate, which should help his value.

First Base

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player Team WAR Ty France San Diego Padres 4.5 Jake Bauers Milwaukee Brewers 4.4 Paul Goldschmidt New York Yankees 2.3

The best first basemen in this year's free agency class are guys who broke out in 2026, Ty France and Jake Bauers — both of whom ended the year hitting in the middle of the order on playoff teams. Given the fact that this year's numbers look like outliers for a couple of veteran journeymen, though, it'll be interesting to see how they're valued on the open market. As for Paul Goldschmidt, he might not be a superstar anymore, but he remains extremely effective in a platoon role (.967 OPS vs. LHP in 2026).

Second Base

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player Team WAR Jazz Chisholm Jr. New York Yankees 7.8 Brandon Lowe Pittsburgh Pirates 6.7 Luis Arraez Philadelphia Phillies 5.0

Jazz Chisholm had the worst year of his career at the worst time, as he went from a player certain to make a ton of money in free agency to one who might have to settle for a one-year prove-it deal somewhere. On the flip side, both Brandon Lowe and Luis Arraez greatly increased their values in 2026. Lowe hit 35 home runs while appearing in 150 games for the first time, while Arraez showed drastic improvements defensively. Both of these players should get hefty multi-year deals.

Third Base

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player Team WAR Eugenio Suarez Cincinnati Reds 4.2 Edmundo Sosa Philadelphia Phillies 2.4 Alec Bohm Philadelphia Phillies 1.8

Bo Bichette could hit free agency if he opts out of his contract, but it's too early to tell whether he'll want to do that after an uneven 2026 campaign. Eugenio Suarez followed up a 49-home run season in 2025 with an underwhelming 26-home run year back in Cincinnati — and to make matters worse, he wasn't even a regular at third base, playing DH a ton. He'll generate some interest on the open market thanks to his power, but it's hard to envision him getting a massive deal.

The same can be said about the other third basemen available. Edmundo Sosa is likely best in a platoon role, and while Alec Bohm might do better away from the pressure in Philadelphia, he isn't a good defender and lacks the kind of power teams covet at the hot corner.

Shortstop

Atlanta Braves outfielder Mauricio Dubon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player Team WAR Mauricio Dubon Atlanta Braves 4.6 J.P. Crawford Seattle Mariners 4.1 Zack Short New York Mets -0.2

The shortstop market is strange, with Mauricio Dubon, a player known most for his defensive versatility, headlining the group. Dubon had a solid season for the Atlanta Braves in 2026, but he's better off in a super utility role off the bench. J.P. Crawford draws a ton of walks, which can be valuable, but he's also one of the worst defensive shortstops in the sport, raising the question of whether he can be trusted at the position as he enters his mid-30s. Zack Short ranking third on this list shows the lack of shortstop options available in free agency.

Outfield

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player Team WAR Randy Arozarena Seattle Mariners 8.4 Seiya Suzuki Chicago Cubs 7.2 Ian Happ Chicago Cubs 5.5 Taylor Ward Seattle Mariners 4.1 Trent Grisham New York Yankees 3.8 Ramon Laureano San Diego Padres 3.2 Daulton Varsho Houston Astros 3.0 TJ Friedl Cincinnati Reds 2.4 Cedric Mullins Tampa Bay Rays 2.4 Tyrone Taylor Chicago Cubs 2.2

Ronald Acuña Jr. could technically hit free agency this winter, but there's no world in which the Braves entertain rejecting his club option, even coming off a rough postseason. Even without Acuña, though, there are some strong options here. Randy Arozarena has more fWAR in the past two seasons than guys like Julio Rodriguez, Byron Buxton and Jackson Chourio, showing how dynamic a player he is. Seiya Suzuki has been performing at a star level offensively for the Cubs, and is also a Gold Glove finalist. Ian Happ is a switch-hitter who has 20+-home run power and a fantastic glove in left field. Even guys like Taylor Ward, Trent Grisham and Daulton Varsho have the tools to bounce back coming off down years in a change of scenery.

Designated Hitter

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player Team WAR George Springer Toronto Blue Jays 6.1 Joc Pederson Texas Rangers 0.7 Josh Bell Minnesota Twins 0.7

While there are a ton of interesting outfielders, the DH market is lacking. George Springer followed up his MVP-caliber 2025 with arguably the worst year of his career in 2026. Joc Pederson was a productive player for a Texas Rangers team that needs offense, but he's likely not productive enough to entice Texas to accept their end of his $18.5 million mutual option. The same can be said about Josh Bell, who has a $10 million mutual option with the Minnesota Twins. These are all older players whose primes are in the rearview mirror.